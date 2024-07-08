STANDARD LITHIUM PROVIDES QUARTERLY ATM SALES UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2024 - Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium company, today provided a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" equity program (the "ATM Program") launched on November 17, 2023. The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to US$50,000,000 (or the Canadian dollar equivalent) of its common shares ("Common Shares") from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to a sales agreement (the "Sales Agreement") between the Company, Citigroup and Canaccord Genuity (collectively, the "Agents").

During the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024, the Company issued a total of 147,700 common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at an average price of C$1.58 per share and 1,144,800 common shares on the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") at an average price of US$1.17 under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$232,905 and US$1,339,739, respectively. Commissions of C$5,823 and US$33,493 were paid to the Agents, in relation to these distributions. No issuances have been completed under the ATM Program since April 10, 2024.

