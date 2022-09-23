Standard Lithium : Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ending --06-30, 2022 (Form 40-F) 09/23/2022 | 04:24pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ​ FORM 40-F ​ ☐ REGISTRATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 12 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 ​ or ​ ☒ ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13(a) OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 ​ ​ ​ For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 Commission File Number 001-40569 ​ Standard Lithium Ltd. ​ (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) ​ ​ ​ ​ Canada 2800 Not Applicable (Province or other jurisdiction (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Classification Code Number) Identification Number) ​ Suite 110, 375 Water Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

V6B 5C6 (604) 409-8154 (Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices) ​ CT Corporation System

1015 15th Street N.W., Suite 1000

Washington, DC20005

(202) 572-3133 (Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including area code) of agent for service in the United States) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, without par value ​ SLI ​ NYSE American LLC ​ Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form: ​ ​ ​ ☒ Annual information form ☒ Audited annual financial statements ​ Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the Registrant's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by this annual report: ​ The Registrant had 166,402,197 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022. ​ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. ​ Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). ​ Yes ☒No ☐ ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. ​ Emerging growth company. ☒ ​ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ​ ☐ ​ † The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012. ​ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ​ ☐ ​ ​ EXPLANATORY NOTE Standard Lithium Ltd. (the "Company" or the "Registrant") is a Canadian issuer that is permitted, under the multijurisdictional disclosure system adopted in the United States, to prepare this Annual Report on Form 40-F (this "Annual Report") pursuant to Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the Exchange Act and Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Equity securities of the Company are accordingly exempt from Sections 14(a), 14(b), 14(c), 14(f) and 16 of the Exchange Act pursuant to Rule 3a12-3 thereunder. ​ PRINCIPAL DOCUMENTS The following documents, filed as Exhibits 99.1, 99.2 and 99.3 hereto, are incorporated herein by reference into this Annual Report: A. Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 (the "AIF"). B. Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 (the "MD&A"). C. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2022 (the "Audited Financial Statements"). ​ CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this Annual Report are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates also may be deemed to be forward-looking statements in that it reflects a prediction of mineralization that would be encountered if a mineral deposit were developed and mined. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "plan," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "project," "predict," "propose," "potential," "target," "intend," "could," "might," "should," "believe," "scheduled," "implement" and similar words or expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. In particular, this Annual Report contains or incorporates by reference forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, with respect to the following matters or the Company's expectations relating to such matters: the Company's planned exploration and development programs (including, but not limited to, plans and expectations regarding advancement, testing and operation of the lithium extraction pilot plant); commercial opportunities for lithium products; delivery of studies; filing of technical reports; expected results of exploration; accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity; accuracy of mineral reserves or mineral resources estimates, including the ability to develop and realize on such estimates; whether mineral resources will ever be developed into mineral reserves, and information and underlying assumptions related thereto; budget estimates and expected expenditures by the Company on its properties; regulatory or government requirements or approvals; the reliability of third party information; continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure; payments and share issuances pursuant to property agreements; fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives; expected timing of the expenditures; performance of the Company's business and operations; changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; changes in commodity prices and exchange rates, currency and interest rate fluctuations; the Company's funding requirements and ability to raise capital; geopolitical instability; war (such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine); the continued impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including with regard to the health and safety of the Company's workforce; COVID-19 protocols and their efficacy and impacts on timelines and budgets; and other factors or information. Forward-looking statements do not take into account the effect of transactions or other items announced or occurring after the statements are made. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements listed above and incorporated by reference herein, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things: current technological trends; ability to fund, advance and develop the Company's properties; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties with respect to receiving, and maintaining, mining, exploration, environmental and other permits; pricing and demand for lithium, including that such demand is supported by growth in the electric vehicle market; impact of increasing competition; commodity prices, currency rates, interest rates and general economic conditions; the legislative, regulatory and community environments in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; impact of unknown financial contingencies; market prices for lithium products; budgets and estimates of capital and operating costs; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; reliability of technical data; anticipated timing and results of operation and development; inflation; war (such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine); and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements inherently involves risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including the state of the electric vehicle market; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services and to obtain capital, undeveloped lands, skilled personnel, equipment and inputs; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; uncertainties associated with estimating mineral resources and mineral reserves, including uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; whether mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves; uncertainties in estimating capital and operating costs, cash flows and other project economics; liabilities and risks, including environmental liabilities and risks inherent in mineral extraction operations; health and safety risks; risks related to unknown financial contingencies, including litigation costs, on the Company's operations; unanticipated results of exploration activities; unpredictable weather conditions; unanticipated delays in preparing technical studies; inability to generate profitable operations; restrictive covenants in debt instruments; lack of availability of additional financing on terms acceptable to the Company; intellectual property risk; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in the mining industry; inflation risks; risks related to war (such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine); the development of the COVID-19 global pandemic; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; other risks pertaining to the mining industry; conflicts of interest; dependency on key personnel; and fluctuations in currency and interest rates, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the AIF and the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in or incorporated by reference in this Annual Report is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements in this Annual Report or incorporated by reference in this Annual Report speaks as of the date of this Annual Report (or as of the date in the document incorporated by reference). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with securities regulators, including the AIF and MD&A, attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Annual Report, in each case, incorporated by reference herein. ​ MINERAL RESERVE AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES The disclosure included in or incorporated by reference in this Annual Report uses mineral reserves and mineral resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and are made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission" or the "SEC") that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Any mineral reserves and mineral resources reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as such under SEC standards. Accordingly, information included in this Annual Report and the documents incorporated by reference herein that describes the Company's mineral reserves and mineral resources estimates may not be comparable with information made public by United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements. ​ DIFFERENCES IN UNITED STATES AND CANADIAN REPORTING PRACTICES The Company is permitted, under a multijurisdictional disclosure system adopted by the United States, to prepare this report in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements, which are filed with this Annual Report, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and which are not comparable to financial statements of United States companies. ​ CURRENCY Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "$", "C$" or "dollars" in this Annual Report refer to Canadian dollars. References to "US$" in this Annual Report refer to United States dollars. The exchange rate of Canadian dollars into United States dollars on June 30, 2021, based upon the daily average exchange rate as quoted by the Bank of Canada, was US$1.00 = C$1.2394. The exchange rate of Canadian dollars into United States dollars, on June 30, 2022, based upon the daily average exchange rate as quoted by the Bank of Canada, was US$1.00 = C$1.2886. ​ DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING A. Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures. Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that (i) information required to be disclosed by the Company in reports that it files or submits to the SEC under the Exchange Act, is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in applicable rules and forms and (ii) material information required to be disclosed in the Company's reports filed under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), as appropriate, to allow for timely decisions regarding required disclosure. At the end of the period covered by this report, an evaluation was carried out under the supervision of and with the participation of the Company's management, including the CEO and CFO, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rule 13a-15(e) and Rule 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act). The evaluation included documentation review, enquiries and other procedures considered by management to be appropriate in the circumstances. Based on that evaluation, the Company's CEO and CFO have concluded that, as of June 30, 2022, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective. B. Management's report on internal control over financial reporting. Management of the Company, under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over the Company's financial reporting. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. We, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, have assessed the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting in accordance with the Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on this assessment, we, including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, have determined that the Company's internal control over financial reporting was effective as at June 30, 2022. See "Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting" in our AIF, which section is incorporated by reference herein. C. Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm. This Annual Report does not include an attestation report of the Company's registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by rules of the Commission for newly public companies. D. Changes in internal control over financial reporting. During the period covered by this Annual Report, no change occurred in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. The Company's management, including the CEO and CFO, does not expect that its disclosure controls and procedures or internal controls and procedures will prevent all error and all fraud. A control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. Further, the design of a control system must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within the Company have been detected. These inherent limitations include the realities that judgments in decision-making can be faulty, and that breakdowns can occur because of simple error or mistake. Additionally, controls can be circumvented by the individual acts of some persons, by collusion of two or more people, or by management override of the control. The design of any system of controls also is based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions; over time, control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Because of the inherent limitations in a cost-effective control system, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. ​ NOTICES PURSUANT TO REGULATION BTR The Company was not required by Rule 104 of Regulation BTR to send any notices to any of its directors or executive officers during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. ​ AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT The Company's board of directors (the "Board") has determined that it has at least one audit committee financial expert serving on its audit and risk committee. The Board has determined that Jeffrey Barber is an audit committee financial expert and is independent, as that term is defined by the Exchange Act and the NYSE American's corporate governance standards applicable to the Company. The Commission has indicated that the designation of a person as an audit committee financial expert does not make such person an "expert" for any purpose, impose on such person any duties, obligations or liability that are greater than those imposed on such person as a member of the audit and risk committee and the Board in the absence of such designation and does not affect the duties, obligations or liability of any other member of the audit and risk committee or Board. ​ CODE OF ETHICS The Board has adopted a written code of business conduct and ethics (the "Code"), by which it and all officers and employees of the Company, including the Company's principal executive officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer or controller, abide. There were no waivers granted in respect of the Code during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The Code is posted on the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com. If there is an amendment to the Code, or if a waiver of the Code is granted to any of Company's principal executive officer, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer or controller, the Company intends to disclose any such amendment or waiver by posting such information on the Company's website. Unless and to the extent specifically referred to herein, the information on the Company's website shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Annual Report. Except for the Code, and notwithstanding any reference to the Company's website or other websites in this Annual Report or in the documents incorporated by reference herein or attached as Exhibits hereto, no information contained on the Company's website or any other site shall be incorporated by reference in this Annual Report or in the documents incorporated by reference herein or attached as Exhibits hereto. ​ PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES Manning Elliot LLP (PCAOB ID No. 01524) acted as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. See the section "External Auditor Service Fees" in our AIF, which section is incorporated by reference herein, for the total amount billed to the Company by Manning Elliot LLP for services performed in the last two fiscal years by category of service (for audit fees, audit-related fees, tax fees and all other fees). ​ AUDIT COMMITTEE PRE-APPROVAL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES See the section "Pre-approval Policies and Procedures" in our AIF, which section is incorporated by reference herein. One hundred percent of the audit-related fees, tax fees and all other fees billed to the Company by Manning Elliot LLP were approved by the Company's audit committee. ​ OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS The Company does not have any "off-balance sheet arrangements" (as that term is defined in paragraph 11(ii) of General Instruction B to Form 40-F) that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on its financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that is material to investors. ​ IDENTIFICATION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE The Board has a separately designated standing audit committee established in accordance with Section 3(a)(58)(A) of the Exchange Act and satisfies the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10A-3. As at June 30, 2022, the audit committee was comprised of Robert Cross, Volker Berl and Jeffrey Barber. ​ CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES As a Canadian corporation listed on the NYSE American, we are not required to comply with certain NYSE American corporate governance standards, so long as we comply with Canadian and TSXV corporate governance requirements. In order to claim such an exemption, however, Section 110 of the NYSE American Company Guide requires that we provide to NYSE American written certification from independent Canadian counsel that the non-complying practice is not prohibited by Canadian law. Any significant differences are described on the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com. Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the Company's website does not form part of this Form 40-F and is not incorporated into this Form 40-F by reference. ​ MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE During the period of this Annual Report, there were no mine safety violations or other regulatory matters required to be disclosed by Section 1503(a) of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection or General Instruction B(16) of Form 40-F. ​ DISCLOSURE REGARDING FOREIGN JURISDICTIONS THAT PREVENT INSPECTIONS Not applicable. ​ INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE This Annual Report is incorporated by reference into the Company's Registration Statements on Form F-10 (File No. 333-259442) and Form S-8 (File No. 333-262400). ​ UNDERTAKING AND CONSENT TO SERVICE OF PROCESS A. Undertaking The Registrant undertakes to make available, in person or by telephone, representatives to respond to inquiries made by the Commission staff, and to furnish promptly, when requested to do so by the Commission staff, information relating to: the securities registered pursuant to Form 40-F; the securities in relation to which the obligation to file an annual report on Form 40-F arises; or transactions in said securities. B. Consent to Service of Process The Registrant has previously filed a Form F-X in connection with the class of securities in relation to which the obligation to file this report arises. Any change to the name or address of the agent for service of process of the registrant shall be communicated promptly to the Commission by an amendment to the Form F-X referencing the file number of the Registrant. ​ ​ EXHIBIT INDEX ​ ​ ​ Exhibit

Number Description 99.1 ​ Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 99.2 ​ Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended June 30, 2022 99.3 ​ Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended June 30, 2022 99.4 ​ Certificate of Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a), pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.5 ​ Certificate of Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a), pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.6 ​ Certificate of Chief Executive Office pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.7 ​ Certificate of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 99.8 ​ Consent of Manning Elliot LLP 99.9 ​ Consent of Marek Dworzanowski 99.10 ​ Consent of Worley Canada Services Ltd. 99.11 ​ Consent of Ron Molnar 99.12 ​ Consent of William Feyerabend 99.13 ​ Consent of Roy Eccles 99.14 ​ Consent of Stephen Ross 99.15 ​ Consent of Rodney Breuer 99.16 ​ Consent of Trotter Hunt 99.17 ​ Consent of Eric Mielke 99.18 ​ Consent of Steve Shikaze 101 ​ Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL) 104 ​ Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) ​ ​ SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Registrant certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this Annual Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized. Date: September 23, 2022 STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ​ ​ ​ By: /s/ Robert Mintak ​ ​ Name: Robert Mintak ​ ​ Title: CEO and Director ​ ​ ​ Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Disclaimer Standard Lithium Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

