Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)

Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

March 31,

June 30,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

15,716

$

59,612

Receivables

527

468

Prepaid expenses

2,578

1,969

18,821

62,049

Non-current assets

Reclamation deposit

85

83

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

143,210

99,952

Intangible asset (Note 6)

1,368

1,432

Right of use asset

833

1,233

Property, plant and equipment (Note 4)

3,180

2,765

Advances and deposits

203

2,669

Investment in Aqualung Carbon Capture SA (Note 3)

3,386

3,314

152,265

111,448

TOTAL ASSETS

$

171,086

$

173,497

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

10,811

$

12,737

Lease liability - short-term

340

512

Non-current liabilities

11,151

13,249

Lease liability - long-term

513

739

Decommissioning provision

135

133

648

872

TOTAL LIABILITIES

11,799

14,121

EQUITY

Share capital (Note 8)

290,444

272,419

Reserves

45,733

35,888

Deficit

(178,996)

(148,707)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,106

(224)

TOTAL EQUITY

159,287

159,376

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

171,086

$

173,497

Commitments (Notes 5) and Contingencies (Note 11)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 7, 2024.

"Robert Cross"

"Claudia D'Orazio"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts - unaudited)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Expenses

Share-based payments

$

3,614

$

44

$

9,971

$

1,135

Demonstration plant operations

(Note 7)

1,975

4,428

7,177

10,403

Office and administration

1,164

820

3,322

2,459

Consulting fees

879

931

2,935

2,501

Professional fees

893

239

1,972

1,625

Management fees (Note 9)

661

555

1,987

1,579

Salaries and benefits

516

152

1,670

152

Patent

274

189

699

657

Travel

238

174

655

334

Amortisation of property, plant and

equipment (Note 4)

232

1

666

207

Amortisation of office leases

136

64

404

156

Filing and transfer agent

60

168

308

366

Advertising and investor relations

48

132

220

286

Amortisation of intangible assets

(Note 5)

21

20

64

89

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(167)

38

(727)

(5,192)

Project investigation

-

161

-

1,300

Loss from operations

(10,544)

(8,116)

(31,323)

(18,057)

Interest and other income

205

1,027

1,098

2,539

Interest and accretion expense

(19)

(12)

(64)

(21)

Net loss for the period

(10,358)

(7,101)

(30,289)

(15,539)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Item that may be reclassified

subsequently to income or loss:

Currency translation differences of

foreign operations

3,157

23

2,330

2,489

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(7,201)

(7,078)

(27,959)

(13,050)

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

178,223,074

168,790,419

174,731,258

166,694,224

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.06)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.09)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share amounts - unaudited)

Accumulated

Number

other

of

Share

comprehensive

shares

capital

Reserves

Deficit

Income (loss)

Total equity

Balance, June 30, 2022

166,402,197

$ 262,047

$ 21,945

$

(106,718)

$

(746)

$

176,528

Share-based payment

-

-

1,135

-

-

1,135

Stock options exercised

5,750,000

8,224

(2,967)

-

-

5,257

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(15,539)

-

(15,539)

Currency translation differences for

foreign operations

-

-

-

-

2,489

2,489

Balance, March 31, 2023

172,152,197

$ 270,271

$ 20,113

$

(122,257)

$1,743

$

169,870

Balance, June 30, 2023

172,752,197

$ 272,419

$ 35,888

$

(148,707)

$

(224)

$

159,376

Share-based payment

-

-

9,971

-

-

9,971

Shares issues under At-The-Market

offering (Note 8)

9,320,559

19,263

-

-

-

19,263

Share issuance costs

-

(1,504)

-

-

-

(1,504)

Stock options exercised

100,000

266

(126)

-

-

140

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(30,289)

-

(30,289)

Currency translation differences for

foreign operations

-

-

-

-

2,330

2,330

Balance, March 31, 2024

182,172,756

$ 290,444

$ 45,733

$

(178,996)

$

2,106

$

159,287

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

Nine months ended

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(30,289)

$

(15,539)

Add items not affecting cash

Share-based payments

9,971

1,135

Foreign exchange

(1,044)

(5,324)

Amortisation

730

296

Amortisation - office leases

404

156

Interest expense

64

21

Net changes in non-cash working capital items to operations:

Receivables

(59)

473

Prepaid expenses

(609)

(1,709)

Advances

2,466

-

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(3,519)

(503)

Net cash used in operating activities

(21,885)

(20,994)

Investing activities

Exploration and evaluation assets

(39,336)

(25,150)

Purchase of land for future South West Arkansas Project plant

(939)

-

Aqualung Carbon Capture pilot plant development

(68)

(1,754)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(22)

-

Patent

-

(40)

Net cash used in investing activities

(40,365)

(26,944)

Financing activities

Proceeds from issuance of at the market ("ATM") shares

19,263

-

Share issuance costs

(1,504)

-

Exercise of options

140

5,257

Lease payments

(460)

(171)

Net cash from financing activities

17,439

5,086

Effect of exchange rates on cash

915

5,209

Net change in cash

(43,896)

(37,643)

Cash, beginning of period

59,612

129,065

Cash, end of period

$

15,716

$

91,422

Non-cash investing activities:

Change in current liabilities relating to Exploration and evaluation

assets

1,593

1,033

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)

1. Nature of Operations

Standard Lithium Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia on August 14, 1998 under the name Tango Capital Corp. On April 7, 1999, the Company changed its name to Patriot Capital Corp. and then to Patriot Petroleum Corp. effective March 5, 2002. On December 1, 2016, the Company continued under the Canadian Business Corporations Act and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. The Company's principal operations are exploration for and development of lithium brine properties primarily in the Smackover formation in the states of Arkansas and Texas of the United States of America ("USA").

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 1625, 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3C9. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLI" and the Frankfurt Exchange in "S5L".

2. Basis of Presentation

a) Statement of compliance

The annual consolidated financial statements of the Company, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34).

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required of a complete set of consolidated financial statements and are intended to provide users with an update in relation to events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and the performance of the Company since the end of its last annual reporting period. It is therefore recommended that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023.

b) Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries which the Company controls 100% of.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)

3. Investment in Aqualung Carbon Capture SA

Changes in the Company's Investment in Aqualung during the period ended March 31, 2024 and year ended June 30, 2023 are summarized as follows:

Balance, June 30, 2022

$ 3,221

Effect of change in fair value

93

Balance, June 30, 2023

3,314

Effect of change in fair value

72

Balance, March 31, 2024

$ 3,386

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)

4. Property, Plant and Equipment

Land for

future

South

Demonstration

Aqualung

West

plant (formerly

Carbon

Arkansas

Leasehold

Furniture

Pilot plant)

Capture

Project

improvements

and fixtures

(Note 7)

pilot plant

plant

Total

Cost

$

$

$

$

$

$

June 30, 2022

-

-

26,649

-

-

26,649

Additions

187

12

-

1,778

-

1,977

June 30, 2023

187

12

26,649

1,778

-

28,626

Additions

-

22

-

68

939

1,029

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

-

-

16

38

(2)

52

March 31, 2024

187

34

26,665

1,884

937

29,707

Accumulated amortisation

June 30, 2022

-

-

(25,664)

-

-

(25,664)

Amortisation

(6)

(1)

(207)

-

-

(214)

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

-

-

17

-

-

17

June 30, 2023

(6)

(1)

(25,854)

-

-

(25,861)

Amortisation

(39)

(3)

-

(624)

-

(666)

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

-

-

1

(1)

-

-

March 31, 2024

(45)

(4)

(25,853)

(625)

-

(26,527)

Net book value

June 30, 2022

-

-

985

-

-

985

June 30, 2023

181

11

795

1,778

-

2,765

March 31, 2024

142

30

812

1,259

937

3,180

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)

5. Exploration and Evaluation Assets

Commercial

South West

Plant

California

Arkansas

Evaluation

Texas

Property

Project(1)

(Lanxess 1A)

Properties

Total

$

$

$

$

$

Acquisition:

Balance, June 30, 2022

18,460

14,230

-

-

32,690

Option payments

2,352

1,378

-

885

4,615

Lanxess brine supply costs

-

(7,953)

7,953

-

-

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

527

406

-

-

933

Balance, June 30, 2023

21,339

8,061

7,953

885

38,238

Option payments

128

1,416

-

1,485

3,029

Acquisition of Wheelhouse

Water Resources, LLC

-

-

-

27

27

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

469

205

173

30

877

Balance, March 31, 2024

21,936

9,682

8,126

2,427

42,171

Exploration and Evaluation:

Balance, June 30, 2022

4,333

4,105

4,533

-

12,971

Exploration costs

9

17,429

-

18,175

35,613

Lanxess 1A evaluation costs

-

-

12,740

-

12,740

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

124

136

130

-

390

Balance, June 30, 2023

4,466

21,670

17,403

18,175

61,714

Exploration costs

5

8,337

-

18,220

26,562

Lanxess 1A evaluation costs

-

-

11,084

-

11,084

Effect of foreign exchange

translation

96

625

495

463

1,679

Balance, March 31, 2024

4,567

30,632

28,982

36,858

101,039

Balance, June 30, 2023

25,805

29,731

25,356

19,060

99,952

Balance, March 31, 2024

26,503

40,314

37,108

39,285

143,210

  1. On October 31, 2023, the Company exercised its option agreement with TETRA Technologies, Inc. to acquire brine productions rights for the South West Arkansas Project. The Company did not incur any costs associated with the exercise.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)

6. Intangible Asset

The carrying value of the intangible assets acquired is as follows:

IP Assets

Patents

Total

Balance, June 30, 2022

$ 1,501

$

-

$ 1,501

Additions

-

41

41

Amortisation

(110)

-

(110)

Balance, June 30, 2023

1,391

41

1,432

Amortisation

(62)

(2)

(64)

Balance, March 31, 2024

$ 1,329

$

39

$ 1,368

7. Demonstration Plant Operations (formerly Pilot Plant)

As at March 31, 2024, and 2023, demonstration plant costs are comprised of the following:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

March 31,

March 31,

Aqualung

Demonstra�on

Aqualung

Demonstra�on

pilot plant

plant

pilot plant

plant

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Internet

-

-

2

3

-

-

8

8

Personnel

54

-

1,312

1,298

54

-

3,938

4,341

Reagents

-

-

17

1,895

-

-

583

2,479

Repairs and

-

-

14

7

-

-

360

16

maintenance

22

-

372

870

22

-

862

2,552

Supplies

Test work

-

-

138

297

-

-

1,187

857

Oﬃce trailer rental

-

-

23

11

-

-

71

30

U�li�es

16

-

(7)

47

16

-

44

120

Vehicle

-

-

10

-

-

-

23

-

Waste disposal &

-

-

2

-

-

-

9

-

recycling

Total opera�ons costs

92

-

1,883

4,428

92

-

7,085

10,403

