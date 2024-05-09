The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)

1. Nature of Operations

Standard Lithium Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia on August 14, 1998 under the name Tango Capital Corp. On April 7, 1999, the Company changed its name to Patriot Capital Corp. and then to Patriot Petroleum Corp. effective March 5, 2002. On December 1, 2016, the Company continued under the Canadian Business Corporations Act and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. The Company's principal operations are exploration for and development of lithium brine properties primarily in the Smackover formation in the states of Arkansas and Texas of the United States of America ("USA").

The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 1625, 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3C9. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLI" and the Frankfurt Exchange in "S5L".

2. Basis of Presentation

a) Statement of compliance

The annual consolidated financial statements of the Company, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34).

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required of a complete set of consolidated financial statements and are intended to provide users with an update in relation to events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and the performance of the Company since the end of its last annual reporting period. It is therefore recommended that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023.

b) Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries which the Company controls 100% of.

