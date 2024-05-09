Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(Expressed in Canadian dollars - unaudited)
Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars - unaudited)
March 31,
June 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
15,716
$
59,612
Receivables
527
468
Prepaid expenses
2,578
1,969
18,821
62,049
Non-current assets
Reclamation deposit
85
83
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
143,210
99,952
Intangible asset (Note 6)
1,368
1,432
Right of use asset
833
1,233
Property, plant and equipment (Note 4)
3,180
2,765
Advances and deposits
203
2,669
Investment in Aqualung Carbon Capture SA (Note 3)
3,386
3,314
152,265
111,448
TOTAL ASSETS
$
171,086
$
173,497
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
10,811
$
12,737
Lease liability - short-term
340
512
Non-current liabilities
11,151
13,249
Lease liability - long-term
513
739
Decommissioning provision
135
133
648
872
TOTAL LIABILITIES
11,799
14,121
EQUITY
Share capital (Note 8)
290,444
272,419
Reserves
45,733
35,888
Deficit
(178,996)
(148,707)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,106
(224)
TOTAL EQUITY
159,287
159,376
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
171,086
$
173,497
Commitments (Notes 5) and Contingencies (Note 11)
Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized for issue on May 7, 2024.
"Robert Cross"
"Claudia D'Orazio"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts - unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Expenses
Share-based payments
$
3,614
$
44
$
9,971
$
1,135
Demonstration plant operations
(Note 7)
1,975
4,428
7,177
10,403
Office and administration
1,164
820
3,322
2,459
Consulting fees
879
931
2,935
2,501
Professional fees
893
239
1,972
1,625
Management fees (Note 9)
661
555
1,987
1,579
Salaries and benefits
516
152
1,670
152
Patent
274
189
699
657
Travel
238
174
655
334
Amortisation of property, plant and
equipment (Note 4)
232
1
666
207
Amortisation of office leases
136
64
404
156
Filing and transfer agent
60
168
308
366
Advertising and investor relations
48
132
220
286
Amortisation of intangible assets
(Note 5)
21
20
64
89
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(167)
38
(727)
(5,192)
Project investigation
-
161
-
1,300
Loss from operations
(10,544)
(8,116)
(31,323)
(18,057)
Interest and other income
205
1,027
1,098
2,539
Interest and accretion expense
(19)
(12)
(64)
(21)
Net loss for the period
(10,358)
(7,101)
(30,289)
(15,539)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Item that may be reclassified
subsequently to income or loss:
Currency translation differences of
foreign operations
3,157
23
2,330
2,489
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(7,201)
(7,078)
(27,959)
(13,050)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding - basic
and diluted
178,223,074
168,790,419
174,731,258
166,694,224
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.06)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.09)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity Nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except share amounts - unaudited)
Accumulated
Number
other
of
Share
comprehensive
shares
capital
Reserves
Deficit
Income (loss)
Total equity
Balance, June 30, 2022
166,402,197
$ 262,047
$ 21,945
$
(106,718)
$
(746)
$
176,528
Share-based payment
-
-
1,135
-
-
1,135
Stock options exercised
5,750,000
8,224
(2,967)
-
-
5,257
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(15,539)
-
(15,539)
Currency translation differences for
foreign operations
-
-
-
-
2,489
2,489
Balance, March 31, 2023
172,152,197
$ 270,271
$ 20,113
$
(122,257)
$1,743
$
169,870
Balance, June 30, 2023
172,752,197
$ 272,419
$ 35,888
$
(148,707)
$
(224)
$
159,376
Share-based payment
-
-
9,971
-
-
9,971
Shares issues under At-The-Market
offering (Note 8)
9,320,559
19,263
-
-
-
19,263
Share issuance costs
-
(1,504)
-
-
-
(1,504)
Stock options exercised
100,000
266
(126)
-
-
140
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(30,289)
-
(30,289)
Currency translation differences for
foreign operations
-
-
-
-
2,330
2,330
Balance, March 31, 2024
182,172,756
$ 290,444
$ 45,733
$
(178,996)
$
2,106
$
159,287
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows Nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars - unaudited)
Nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(30,289)
$
(15,539)
Add items not affecting cash
Share-based payments
9,971
1,135
Foreign exchange
(1,044)
(5,324)
Amortisation
730
296
Amortisation - office leases
404
156
Interest expense
64
21
Net changes in non-cash working capital items to operations:
Receivables
(59)
473
Prepaid expenses
(609)
(1,709)
Advances
2,466
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(3,519)
(503)
Net cash used in operating activities
(21,885)
(20,994)
Investing activities
Exploration and evaluation assets
(39,336)
(25,150)
Purchase of land for future South West Arkansas Project plant
(939)
-
Aqualung Carbon Capture pilot plant development
(68)
(1,754)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(22)
-
Patent
-
(40)
Net cash used in investing activities
(40,365)
(26,944)
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of at the market ("ATM") shares
19,263
-
Share issuance costs
(1,504)
-
Exercise of options
140
5,257
Lease payments
(460)
(171)
Net cash from financing activities
17,439
5,086
Effect of exchange rates on cash
915
5,209
Net change in cash
(43,896)
(37,643)
Cash, beginning of period
59,612
129,065
Cash, end of period
$
15,716
$
91,422
Non-cash investing activities:
Change in current liabilities relating to Exploration and evaluation
assets
1,593
1,033
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)
1. Nature of Operations
Standard Lithium Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia on August 14, 1998 under the name Tango Capital Corp. On April 7, 1999, the Company changed its name to Patriot Capital Corp. and then to Patriot Petroleum Corp. effective March 5, 2002. On December 1, 2016, the Company continued under the Canadian Business Corporations Act and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. The Company's principal operations are exploration for and development of lithium brine properties primarily in the Smackover formation in the states of Arkansas and Texas of the United States of America ("USA").
The address of the Company's corporate office and principal place of business is Suite 1625, 1075 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 3C9. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and NYSE American Stock Exchange under the symbol "SLI" and the Frankfurt Exchange in "S5L".
2. Basis of Presentation
a) Statement of compliance
The annual consolidated financial statements of the Company, including comparatives, have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting (IAS 34).
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements follow the same accounting policies and methods of application as the most recent audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements do not include all of the information required of a complete set of consolidated financial statements and are intended to provide users with an update in relation to events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in financial position and the performance of the Company since the end of its last annual reporting period. It is therefore recommended that these condensed consolidated interim financial statements be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2023.
b) Basis of consolidation
The consolidated financial statements of the Company include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries which the Company controls 100% of.
1
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)
3. Investment in Aqualung Carbon Capture SA
Changes in the Company's Investment in Aqualung during the period ended March 31, 2024 and year ended June 30, 2023 are summarized as follows:
Balance, June 30, 2022
$ 3,221
Effect of change in fair value
93
Balance, June 30, 2023
3,314
Effect of change in fair value
72
Balance, March 31, 2024
$ 3,386
2
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)
4. Property, Plant and Equipment
Land for
future
South
Demonstration
Aqualung
West
plant (formerly
Carbon
Arkansas
Leasehold
Furniture
Pilot plant)
Capture
Project
improvements
and fixtures
(Note 7)
pilot plant
plant
Total
Cost
$
$
$
$
$
$
June 30, 2022
-
-
26,649
-
-
26,649
Additions
187
12
-
1,778
-
1,977
June 30, 2023
187
12
26,649
1,778
-
28,626
Additions
-
22
-
68
939
1,029
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
-
-
16
38
(2)
52
March 31, 2024
187
34
26,665
1,884
937
29,707
Accumulated amortisation
June 30, 2022
-
-
(25,664)
-
-
(25,664)
Amortisation
(6)
(1)
(207)
-
-
(214)
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
-
-
17
-
-
17
June 30, 2023
(6)
(1)
(25,854)
-
-
(25,861)
Amortisation
(39)
(3)
-
(624)
-
(666)
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
-
-
1
(1)
-
-
March 31, 2024
(45)
(4)
(25,853)
(625)
-
(26,527)
Net book value
June 30, 2022
-
-
985
-
-
985
June 30, 2023
181
11
795
1,778
-
2,765
March 31, 2024
142
30
812
1,259
937
3,180
3
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)
5. Exploration and Evaluation Assets
Commercial
South West
Plant
California
Arkansas
Evaluation
Texas
Property
Project(1)
(Lanxess 1A)
Properties
Total
$
$
$
$
$
Acquisition:
Balance, June 30, 2022
18,460
14,230
-
-
32,690
Option payments
2,352
1,378
-
885
4,615
Lanxess brine supply costs
-
(7,953)
7,953
-
-
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
527
406
-
-
933
Balance, June 30, 2023
21,339
8,061
7,953
885
38,238
Option payments
128
1,416
-
1,485
3,029
Acquisition of Wheelhouse
Water Resources, LLC
-
-
-
27
27
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
469
205
173
30
877
Balance, March 31, 2024
21,936
9,682
8,126
2,427
42,171
Exploration and Evaluation:
Balance, June 30, 2022
4,333
4,105
4,533
-
12,971
Exploration costs
9
17,429
-
18,175
35,613
Lanxess 1A evaluation costs
-
-
12,740
-
12,740
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
124
136
130
-
390
Balance, June 30, 2023
4,466
21,670
17,403
18,175
61,714
Exploration costs
5
8,337
-
18,220
26,562
Lanxess 1A evaluation costs
-
-
11,084
-
11,084
Effect of foreign exchange
translation
96
625
495
463
1,679
Balance, March 31, 2024
4,567
30,632
28,982
36,858
101,039
Balance, June 30, 2023
25,805
29,731
25,356
19,060
99,952
Balance, March 31, 2024
26,503
40,314
37,108
39,285
143,210
- On October 31, 2023, the Company exercised its option agreement with TETRA Technologies, Inc. to acquire brine productions rights for the South West Arkansas Project. The Company did not incur any costs associated with the exercise.
4
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except where indicated and share and per share amounts - unaudited)
6. Intangible Asset
The carrying value of the intangible assets acquired is as follows:
IP Assets
Patents
Total
Balance, June 30, 2022
$ 1,501
$
-
$ 1,501
Additions
-
41
41
Amortisation
(110)
-
(110)
Balance, June 30, 2023
1,391
41
1,432
Amortisation
(62)
(2)
(64)
Balance, March 31, 2024
$ 1,329
$
39
$ 1,368
7. Demonstration Plant Operations (formerly Pilot Plant)
As at March 31, 2024, and 2023, demonstration plant costs are comprised of the following:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
March 31,
March 31,
Aqualung
Demonstra�on
Aqualung
Demonstra�on
pilot plant
plant
pilot plant
plant
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Internet
-
-
2
3
-
-
8
8
Personnel
54
-
1,312
1,298
54
-
3,938
4,341
Reagents
-
-
17
1,895
-
-
583
2,479
Repairs and
-
-
14
7
-
-
360
16
maintenance
22
-
372
870
22
-
862
2,552
Supplies
Test work
-
-
138
297
-
-
1,187
857
Oﬃce trailer rental
-
-
23
11
-
-
71
30
U�li�es
16
-
(7)
47
16
-
44
120
Vehicle
-
-
10
-
-
-
23
-
Waste disposal &
-
-
2
-
-
-
9
-
recycling
Total opera�ons costs
92
-
1,883
4,428
92
-
7,085
10,403
5
