Standard Lithium Receives Notice of Allowance for Final U.S. Patent Covering DLE Process for Recovering Lithium From Brines

Successful Completion of USPTO Review Process for Company’s Lithium Extraction Patents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI) (FRA: S5L), a leading near-commercial lithium company, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Standard Lithium’s third U.S. patent application serial no. 16/895,783 titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines”, This third U.S. patent application is in addition to Standard Lithium’s other two U.S. patent applications for which Notices of Allowance have been earlier issued by the USPTO (U.S. patent applications serial no.16/410,523 and serial no. 16/224/463, both also titled “Process for Recovering Lithium from Brines” see news release November 1, 2022). These three U.S. patent applications comprise a portion of Standard Lithium’s novel and proprietary technique for continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines.



A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and a determination that a patent should be granted from the application. Standard Lithium anticipates the issue of the formal registration of this third U.S. patent application in the coming months.

“We are pleased to have received the Notice of Allowance for the final U.S. patent application of the Company’s lithium extraction technology,” commented Dr. Andy Robinson, Standard Lithium’s President, and COO, adding, “We will continue to strengthen our IP portfolio but more importantly we are actively advancing our south Arkansas lithium projects and doing so by applying sustainable, scalable and fully-integrated modern processing technologies to unlock new U.S. commercial lithium production.”

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company with a portfolio of projects in process. The Company’s flagship projects, the LANXESS Property Project and the South West Arkansas Project, are located in southern Arkansas near the Louisiana state line. The Company is focused on the evaluation and testing of commercial lithium extraction and purification from brine sourced from approximately 180,000 acres of unitized leases across these two projects. The Company operates a first-of-a-kind industrial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant at the LANXESS Property Project. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and Front-End Engineering Study (FEED) for Phase 1A of the LANXESS Property Project commenced in September 2022. A Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) of the South West Arkansas Project commenced in May 2022. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is jointly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American under the trading symbol “SLI”; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “S5L”. Please visit the Company’s website at https://www.standardlithium.com.

