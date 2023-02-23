Standard Lithium : VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION - Form 6-K

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION
January 18, 2023
TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:
|
RE:
|
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates
We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.
We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:
|
|
1
|
ISIN:
|
CA8536061010
|
|
CUSIP:
|
853606101
|
2
|
Date Fixed for the Meeting:
|
April 4, 2023
|
3
|
Record Date for Notice:
|
February 17, 2023
|
4
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
February 17, 2023
|
5
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
February 17, 2023
|
6
|
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:
|
COMMON
|
7
|
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to vote at the meeting:
|
COMMON
|
8
|
Business to be conducted at the meeting:
|
Annual General and Special
|
9
|
Notice-and-Access:
Registered Shareholders:
|
YES
|
|
Beneficial Holders:
Stratification Level:
|
YES
Not Applicable
|
10
|
Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:
|
YES
|
11
|
Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:
|
NO
Yours truly,
TSX Trust Company
"Zabrina Evangelista"
Relationship Manager
zabrina.evangelista@tmx.com
|
VANCOUVER
650 West Georgia Street,
Suite 2700
Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9
T 604 689-3334
|
CALGARY
300-5th Avenue SW, 10th floor
Calgary, AB T2P 3C4
T 403 218-2800
|
TORONTO
301 - 100 Adelaide Street West
Toronto ON M5H 4H1
Toll Free 1-866-600-5869
T 416 361-0930
|
MONTRÉAL
1800 - 1190, avenue des
Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37
Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7
T 514 395-5964
Disclaimer
Standard Lithium Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.