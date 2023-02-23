Standard Lithium : VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION - Form 6-K

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

January 18, 2023

TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:

RE: STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates

We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:

1 ISIN: CA8536061010 CUSIP: 853606101 2 Date Fixed for the Meeting: April 4, 2023 3 Record Date for Notice: February 17, 2023 4 Record Date for Voting: February 17, 2023 5 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: February 17, 2023 6 Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting: COMMON 7 Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to vote at the meeting: COMMON 8 Business to be conducted at the meeting: Annual General and Special 9 Notice-and-Access: Registered Shareholders: YES Beneficial Holders: Stratification Level: YES Not Applicable 10 Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners: YES 11 Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners: NO

Yours truly,

TSX Trust Company

"Zabrina Evangelista"

Relationship Manager

zabrina.evangelista@tmx.com