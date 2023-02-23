Advanced search
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

(SLI)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:45 2023-02-22 pm EST
5.640 CAD   -3.59%
Standard Lithium : VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION - Form 6-K

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST

02/23/2023 | 08:24am EST
VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

January 18, 2023

TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:

RE:

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates

We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:

1

ISIN:

CA8536061010

CUSIP:

853606101

2

Date Fixed for the Meeting:

April 4, 2023

3 Record Date for Notice: February 17, 2023
4 Record Date for Voting: February 17, 2023
5 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: February 17, 2023
6 Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting: COMMON
7 Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to vote at the meeting: COMMON
8 Business to be conducted at the meeting: Annual General and Special
9

Notice-and-Access:

Registered Shareholders:

YES

Beneficial Holders:

Stratification Level:

YES

Not Applicable

10 Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:

YES

11 Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners: NO

Yours truly,

TSX Trust Company

"Zabrina Evangelista"

Relationship Manager

zabrina.evangelista@tmx.com

VANCOUVER

650 West Georgia Street,

Suite 2700

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9

T 604 689-3334

CALGARY

300-5th Avenue SW, 10th floor

Calgary, AB T2P 3C4

T 403 218-2800

TORONTO

301 - 100 Adelaide Street West

Toronto ON M5H 4H1

Toll Free 1-866-600-5869

T 416 361-0930

MONTRÉAL

1800 - 1190, avenue des

Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37

Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

T 514 395-5964

Disclaimer

Standard Lithium Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 13:23:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
