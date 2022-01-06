Log in
    SLI   CA8536061010

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

(SLI)
Standard Lithium : to Present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference - Form 6-K

01/06/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Standard to Present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE: SLI) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference on January 10th, 2022.

Event: Standard Lithium's Presentation at the Bank of America Securities Virtual Battery and Storage Conference
Topic: Can direct lithium extraction unlock domestic mineral resources?
Date: Monday, January 10th, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM PT/ 1:30 PM ET
Webcast: Webcast

The company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. CEO Robert Mintak will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Monday, January 10th. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America Securities representative.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant at Lanxess's south plant facility in southern Arkansas. The demonstration plant utilizes the Company's proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess's tail brine. The demonstration plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwest Arkansas, referred to as the South West Arkansas Lithium Project, and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is jointly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchanges under the trading symbol "SLI"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at https://www.standardlithium.com.

On behalf of the Board of Standard Lithium Ltd.
Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future plans and objectives of the Company, including, without limitation, the pursuit and/or realization of any strategic opportunities, the anticipated benefits of the Direct Investment, future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, accuracy of preliminary economic assessments, including net present value, internal rate of return, capital and operating costs, life of mine production, progression of the project, including to a pre-feasibility study, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, fluctuations in the market for lithium and its derivatives, changes in exploration costs and government regulation in Canada and the United States, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



For further information, contact:

LHA Investor Relations
David Barnard
+1 415-433-3777
standardlithium@lhai.com
info@standardlithium.com

Disclaimer

Standard Lithium Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
