The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 18, 2021, before the market opened, Blue Orca Capital issued a research report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration plant has no evidence to back it up. The report claimed that “undisclosed to investors, production data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate,” and that the demonstration plant has only been achieving an average lithium recovery rate of 13%.

On this news, Standard Lithium stock declined as much as 21% during intraday trading on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Standard Lithium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

