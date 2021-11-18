Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Standard Lithium Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLI   CA8536061010

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.

(SLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) on Behalf of Investors

11/18/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 18, 2021, before the market opened, Blue Orca Capital issued a research report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration plant has no evidence to back it up. The report claimed that “undisclosed to investors, production data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate,” and that the demonstration plant has only been achieving an average lithium recovery rate of 13%.

On this news, Standard Lithium stock declined as much as 21% during intraday trading on November 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Standard Lithium securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
04:21pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Standard Lithiu..
BU
03:55pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Sta..
BU
02:23pSLI INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Standard Lithium Ltd. Investors..
BU
11/16STANDARD LITHIUM : Provides Update on Annual Filings - Form 6-K
PU
11/15Standard Lithium Provides Update on Annual Filings
AQ
11/12Standard Lithium Provides Update on Annual Filings
AQ
11/12STANDARD LITHIUM : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/12Standard Lithium Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
11/08Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F/A)
PU
10/28Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4,29 M 3,41 M 3,41 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 21,0 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 855 M 1 468 M 1 472 M
EV / Sales 2022 427x
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Standard Lithium Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,58 CAD
Average target price 9,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Managers and Directors
Robert Mintak Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Andrew Robinson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kara Norman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Melvin Douglas Cross Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD LITHIUM LTD.349.12%1 472
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.52.19%57 080
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.74%45 944
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.117.41%19 097
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.32%10 630
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.33.53%4 957