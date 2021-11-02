Log in
    SMP   US8536661056

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Automotive Symposium

11/02/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Automotive Symposium

November 2, 2021

SMP Snapshot

102 Years in Business

  • Founded 1919
  • $1.1 Billion 2020 Sales
  • 5,500 Employees Worldwide

LAWRENCE I. SILLS

ERIC P. SILLS

JAMES J. BURKE

DALE BURKS

NATHAN ILES

Chairman of the Board

Director, CEO

Chief Operating

EVP and Chief

Chief Financial

and President

Officer

Commercial Officer

Officer

2020 Sales

Sales by Market

Sales by Product Line

Breakdown

15%

Aftermarket

25%

Engine Mgmt

Non-Aftermarket

Temp Control

85%

75%

Major Product

Engine Management

Temperature Control

Categories

• Ignition / Emissions Products

A/C Compressors

Fuel Delivery

Other A/C System Components

Vehicle Safety Systems

Engine Cooling Products

Vehicle Electronics

• Blower & Radiator Fan Motors

Wire & Cable

Window Lift Motors

2

Strategic Objectives

Core Value Proposition

Successful

Growth

Programs

Drive for

Continuous

Improvement

Return to

Shareholders

  • External programs that provide real value to our customers
    • Best-in-classfull-line,full-service supplier of premium aftermarket engine management and temperature control products
  • Strategic expansion of our business
    • Growth in complementary specialized OE market
    • Complementary products, markets, geographies and channels
    • Strategic acquisitions
  • Internal programs that make us a stronger company
    • Investment in increased manufacturing
    • Optimization of supply chain footprint
    • Commitment to ongoing ESG and DE&I initiatives
  • Quarterly dividends
  • Treasury stock buyback program

3

Growth in Complementary Markets

  • Complementary growth
    • Focus on niche markets
    • Products and technologies will be used in the aftermarket
  • Strategic Diversification
    • Recent acquisitions double our revenue
    • Channel will be > 20% of total sales by 2022
    • Scale better leverages existing footprint for growth
  • Product Portfolio Enhancement
    • Non-powertrainrelated products
    • Parts for electric vehicles
    • Alternative energy programs

Complementary Markets Served

Med/HD

Truck, 26%

Other, 27%

Light Vehicle

OE, 22%

Alternative

Con/Ag

Energy, 10%

Equipment, 15%

4

Growth through Strategic Acquisitions

• 15 Acquisitions in Recent Years

• Primary Focus

- Competitors or suppliers

- Complementary markets

- Non-ICE /powertrain-neutral products

• Rationale

- Aids aftermarket Full-Line,Full-Service model

- Strategic diversification of products and markets

- Rapid entry into new technologies

Particulate Matter

Sensor Business

2021 2019 2017 2016 2014 2013 2012 2011

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Standard Motor Products Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 18:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
