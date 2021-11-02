Gabelli Funds 45th Annual Automotive Symposium
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Gabelli Funds 45
th Annual Automotive Symposium
November 2, 2021
102 Years in Business
Founded 1919
$1.1 Billion 2020 Sales
5,500 Employees Worldwide
LAWRENCE I. SILLS
ERIC P. SILLS
JAMES J. BURKE
DALE BURKS
NATHAN ILES
Chairman of the Board
Director, CEO
Chief Operating
EVP and Chief
Chief Financial
and President
Officer
Commercial Officer
Officer
2020 Sales
Sales by Market
Sales by Product Line
Breakdown
15%
Aftermarket
25%
Engine Mgmt
Non-Aftermarket
Temp Control
85%
75%
Major Product
Engine Management
Temperature Control
Categories
• Ignition / Emissions Products
•
A/C Compressors
•
Fuel Delivery
•
Other A/C System Components
•
Vehicle Safety Systems
•
Engine Cooling Products
•
Vehicle Electronics
• Blower & Radiator Fan Motors
•
Wire & Cable
•
Window Lift Motors
Core Value Proposition
Successful
Growth
Programs
Drive for
Continuous
Improvement
Return to
Shareholders
External programs that provide real value to our customers
Best-in-classfull-line,full-service supplier of premium aftermarket engine management and temperature control products
Strategic expansion of our business
Growth in complementary specialized OE market
Complementary products, markets, geographies and channels
Strategic acquisitions
Internal programs that make us a stronger company
Investment in increased manufacturing
Optimization of supply chain footprint
Commitment to ongoing ESG and DE&I initiatives
Quarterly dividends
Treasury stock buyback program
Growth in Complementary Markets
Complementary growth
Focus on niche markets
Products and technologies will be used in the aftermarket
Strategic Diversification
Recent acquisitions double our revenue
Channel will be > 20% of total sales by 2022
Scale better leverages existing footprint for growth
Product Portfolio Enhancement
Non-powertrainrelated products
Parts for electric vehicles
Alternative energy programs
Complementary Markets Served
Med/HD
Truck, 26%
Other, 27%
Light Vehicle
OE, 22%
Alternative
Con/Ag
Energy, 10%
Equipment, 15%
4
Growth through Strategic Acquisitions
• 15 Acquisitions in Recent Years
• Primary Focus
- Competitors or suppliers
- Complementary markets
- Non-ICE /powertrain-neutral products
• Rationale
- Aids aftermarket Full-Line,Full-Service model
- Strategic diversification of products and markets
- Rapid entry into new technologies
Particulate Matter
Sensor Business
2021 2019 2017 2016 2014 2013 2012 2011
