    SMP   US8536661056

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results

02/22/2022 | 08:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $309.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $282.7 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.0 million or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.3 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $1.30 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.13 billion during the comparable period in 2020.  Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $99.4 million or $4.39 per diluted share, compared to $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $100.7 million or $4.45 per diluted share and $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. We posted our sixth consecutive quarter of record sales, up nearly 10% over last year's record-breaking fourth quarter, with full year revenues beating 2020 by 15%.

"Our full-year earnings substantially surpassed 2020, up more than 22%, though our fourth quarter earnings were down slightly from last year as 2020 included many unique, non-recurring benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus was an anomaly.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 6% in the quarter, and up 12% for the full year. Our strong performance was the result of multiple contributing factors, including strong market demand as evidenced by robust customer POS, the phase-in of new business wins, the impact of recent acquisitions, and the partial benefit of price increases implemented in the fourth quarter.  

"Turning to Temperature Control, 2021 was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, with demand extending well-beyond historical trends. Our sales remained strong throughout the fourth quarter, and were up nearly 24% for the full year. 

"Our gross margin percentage within the Engine Management division was lower than historical levels, with two main drivers. First, we have been experiencing elevated inflation across a host of cost inputs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We began passing these costs through to our customers during the quarter, and thus saw a rebound in our gross margin percentage from the third quarter, with more pricing actions taking effect in early 2022.

"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to an ongoing mix shift within the division. We have been aggressively pursuing strategic growth in our specialized original equipment business, which, as previously explained, has a different margin profile from our aftermarket business. It has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.

"Our specialized OE business represented 24% of our Engine Management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 17% the prior year. Much of this growth was the result of the three acquisitions consummated this past year, which contributed $24 million in revenue in the quarter.

"We believe this specialized OE business, which focuses on niche channels such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represents a significant growth opportunity. This business is now at an annual run-rate of nearly $300 million with an established global footprint including North America, Europe and Asia. We are in the early stages of our integration, but we see great potential as we look at the breadth and depth of the various product portfolios, customer lists, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and expanded international reach.

"We also continued to return value to our shareholders over the course of the year. Our strong operating results allowed us to repurchase shares of our common stock in the amount of $26.9 million for the year.  Additionally, on February 1, 2022 our Board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from 25 cents per share to 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our 2021 performance, and the momentum with which we enter 2022.  Our core market continues to enjoy tailwinds as the fleet ages and miles driven rebound.  Relationships with our customers have never been better, and their POS continues to trend favorably. We consummated three complementary acquisitions, providing critical mass to be a meaningful player in these new markets with significant upside potential.  And while we recognize that various challenges continue, including rising inflation, supply chain disruption, and ongoing uncertainty from the pandemic, we believe we are facing these challenges with the strongest team SMP has ever had. All of our SMP employees around the world have contributed to our success, and we cannot thank them enough. We are very excited about the future."

Finally, Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, stated "Mr. Richard (Dick) Ward announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Dick has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2004, including as Chairman of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for the past 17 years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.  This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4 2021 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or 785-424-1062 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-934-7612 (domestic) or 402-220-6980 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations












(In thousands, except per share amounts)
























THREE MONTHS ENDED


TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,


DECEMBER 31,



2021



2020


2021



2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES


$    309,877



$    282,738


$ 1,298,816



$ 1,128,588












COST OF SALES


221,207



188,584


921,885



791,933












GROSS PROFIT


88,670



94,154


376,931



336,655












SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES


64,231



60,972


247,547



224,670

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT


-



2,600


-



2,600

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


226



-


392



464

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET


(1)



5


7



(26)












OPERATING INCOME 


24,212



30,587


128,999



108,895












OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET


1,247



220


3,494



812












INTEREST EXPENSE


672



221


2,028



2,328












EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


24,787



30,586


130,465



107,379












PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


4,729



7,844


31,044



26,962












EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


20,058



22,742


99,421



80,417












LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(1,328)



(13,568)


(8,467)



(23,024)












NET EARNINGS


18,730



9,174


90,954



57,393












NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


36



-


68



-












NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)


$      18,694



$       9,174


$      90,886



$      57,393























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$      20,022



$      22,742


$      99,353



$      80,417

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES


(1,328)



(13,568)


(8,467)



(23,024)

TOTAL


$      18,694



$       9,174


$      90,886



$      57,393























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP






















   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$         0.91



$         1.02


$         4.49



$         3.59

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.06)



(0.61)


(0.39)



(1.02)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC


$         0.85



$         0.41


$         4.10



$         2.57























   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$         0.89



$         1.00


$         4.39



$         3.52

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION


(0.06)



(0.60)


(0.37)



(1.01)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED


$         0.83



$         0.40


$         4.02



$         2.51























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES


21,987,480



22,379,056


22,147,479



22,374,123

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES


22,485,032



22,855,523


22,616,456



22,825,885












   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income














(In thousands)




























THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED




DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Revenues













Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety













   Related System Products


$       211,919



$       193,518



$       786,514



$       691,722


Wire and Cable


33,632



38,342



151,422



143,963


        Engine Management


245,551



231,860



937,936



835,685















Compressors


$         28,666



$         22,060



$       206,697



$       163,071


Other Climate Control Parts


31,738



25,667



141,726



118,883


        Temperature Control


60,404



47,727



348,423



281,954















All Other


3,922



3,151



12,457



10,949


        Revenues


$         309,877



$         282,738



$     1,298,816



$     1,128,588















Gross Margin













Engine Management


$         67,776

27.6%


$         76,451

33.0%


$       267,285

28.5%


$       251,747

30.1%

Temperature Control


16,670

27.6%


14,333

30.0%


95,138

27.3%


75,161

26.7%

All Other


4,270



3,370



14,832



9,747


        Subtotal


$           88,716

28.6%


$           94,154

33.3%


$         377,255

29.0%


$         336,655

29.8%

One-Time Acquisition Costs


(46)

0.0%


-

0.0%


(324)

0.0%


-

0.0%

        Gross Margin


$           88,670

28.6%


$           94,154

33.3%


$         376,931

29.0%


$         336,655

29.8%



























Selling, General & Administrative













Engine Management


$         39,485

16.1%


$         37,203

16.0%


$       149,206

15.9%


$       137,440

16.4%

Temperature Control


13,192

21.8%


13,297

27.9%


58,144

16.7%


53,865

19.1%

All Other


11,495



10,472



38,810



33,365


        Subtotal


$           64,172

20.7%


$           60,972

21.6%


$         246,160

19.0%


$         224,670

19.9%

One-Time Acquisition Costs


59

0.0%


-

0.0%


1,387

0.1%


-

0.0%

        Selling, General & Administrative


$           64,231

20.7%


$           60,972

21.6%


$         247,547

19.1%


$         224,670

19.9%



























Operating Income













Engine Management


$         28,291

11.5%


$         39,248

16.9%


$       118,079

12.6%


$       114,307

13.7%

Temperature Control


3,478

5.8%


1,036

2.2%


36,994

10.6%


21,296

7.6%

All Other


(7,225)



(7,102)



(23,978)



(23,618)


        Subtotal


24,544

7.9%


33,182

11.7%


131,095

10.1%


111,985

9.9%

One-time Acquisition Costs


(105)

0.0%


-

0.0%


(1,711)

-0.1%


-

0.0%

Intangible Asset Impairment


-

0.0%


(2,600)

-0.9%


-

0.0%


(2,600)

-0.2%

Restructuring & Integration


(226)

-0.1%


-

0.0%


(392)

0.0%


(464)

0.0%

Other Income (Expense), Net


(1)

0.0%


5

0.0%


7

0.0%


(26)

0.0%

        Operating Income


$           24,212

7.8%


$           30,587

10.8%


$         128,999

9.9%


$         108,895

9.6%

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures













THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2021


2020



2021


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$             20,022


$             22,742



$             99,353


$             80,417











RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


226


-



392


464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


105


-



1,711


-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT


-


2,600



-


2,600

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


-


-



(259)


(235)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


(86)


(676)



(547)


(797)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$             20,267


$             24,666



$           100,650


$             82,449











DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$                0.89


$                1.00



$                4.39


$                3.52











RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


0.01


-



0.02


0.02

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


-


-



0.07


-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT


-


0.11



-


0.11

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD


-


-



(0.01)


(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS


-


(0.03)



(0.02)


(0.03)











NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS


$                0.90


$                1.08



$                4.45


$                3.61











OPERATING INCOME




















GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$             24,212


$             30,587



$           128,999


$           108,895











RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


226


-



392


464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


105


-



1,711


-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT


-


2,600



-


2,600

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET


1


(5)



(7)


26











NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


$             24,544


$             33,182



$           131,095


$           111,985











EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES


$             24,787


$             30,586



$           130,465


$           107,379











DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION


7,083


7,010



27,243


26,323

INTEREST EXPENSE


672


221



2,028


2,328

     EBITDA


32,542


37,817



159,736


136,030











RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES


226


-



392


464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS


105


-



1,711


-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT


-


2,600



-


2,600

    SPECIAL ITEMS


331


2,600



2,103


3,064











EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


$             32,873


$             40,417



$           161,839


$           139,094





















MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets








(In thousands)
















DECEMBER 31,




DECEMBER 31,



2021




2020



(Unaudited)












ASSETS








CASH


$            21,755




$            19,488








ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS


186,774




203,861

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES


6,170




5,822

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET


180,604




198,039








INVENTORIES


468,755




345,502

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY


22,268




19,632

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS


17,823




15,875








TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


711,205




598,536








PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET


102,786




89,105

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS


40,469




29,958

GOODWILL


131,652




77,837

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET


106,234




54,004

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES


36,126




44,770

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES


44,087




40,507

OTHER ASSETS


25,402




21,823








TOTAL ASSETS


$       1,197,961




$          956,540















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















NOTES PAYABLE


$          125,298




$            10,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT


3,117




135

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE


137,167




100,018

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS


42,412




40,982

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY


23,663




22,014

ACCRUED REBATES


42,472




46,437

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS


45,058




35,938

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES


57,182




47,078








TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


476,369




302,602








OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT


21




97

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES


31,206




22,450

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES


52,698




55,226

OTHER LIABILITIES


25,040




25,929








 TOTAL LIABILITIES 


585,334




406,304








TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


601,580




550,236

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST


11,047




-

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


612,627




550,236








 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 


$       1,197,961




$          956,540

 

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows








(In thousands)













TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES












NET EARNINGS 

$        90,954



$        57,393


ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH






PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

27,243



26,323


DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

(1,335)



(7,470)


LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

8,467



23,024


OTHER

8,791



18,768


CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

28,464



(71,933)


INVENTORIES

(107,609)



17,984


ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

33,046



7,428


PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(843)



(370)


SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

13,430



40,651


OTHER

(15,044)



(13,902)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

85,564



97,896














CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES












ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(125,419)



-


CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(25,875)



(17,820)


OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

45



21


NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(151,249)



(17,799)














CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES












NET CHANGE IN DEBT

118,346



(46,708)


PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(26,862)



(13,482)


DIVIDENDS PAID

(22,179)



(11,218)


DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(540)



-


OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

247



(108)


NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

69,012



(71,516)














EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(1,060)



535


NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

2,267



9,116


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year

19,488



10,372


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year

$        21,755



$        19,488

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-2021-year-end-results-301486555.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
