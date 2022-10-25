Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Standard Motor Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMP   US8536661056

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

(SMP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:57 2022-10-25 pm EDT
36.43 USD   +0.40%
03:31pStandard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/07Insider Sell: Standard Motor Products
MT
10/05Standard Motor Products Acquires Kade Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/25/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, on Friday, October 28, 2022, before the opening of the stock market.

Conference Call  
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 28, 2022.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial-in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The participant passcode is 34579. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301659087.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
03:31pStandard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
PR
10/07Insider Sell: Standard Motor Products
MT
10/05Standard Motor Products Acquires Kade Trading
MT
10/05Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Kade Trading GmbH
PR
10/05Standard Motor Products, Inc. completed the acquisition od Kade Trading Gmbh.
CI
10/03Standard Motor Products Continues Growth of Ignition Coil Program Through New Products ..
CI
09/15Insider Sell: Standard Motor Products
MT
08/25Standard Motor Products, Inc. Introduces over 300 New Part Numbers
CI
08/25Insider Sell: Standard Motor Products
MT
08/12STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
More recommendations