Standard Motor Products : Second Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend (Form 8-K)

New York, NY, August 4, 2021......Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.





Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $342.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $247.9 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.0 million or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.





Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $618.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $502.2 million during the comparable period in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share, respectively.





Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, 'We are very pleased with our second quarter results as the strong sales trends we have been experiencing for the last three quarters continued unabated. While our sales finished the quarter 38% ahead of 2020, last year's second quarter was dramatically affected by the pandemic. Yet we were also 12% favorable to the comparable quarter in 2019.





'We set records in earnings, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations up 142% in the quarter, and up 37% vs. the second quarter of 2019.





'Our overall year-to-date performance was very strong, with sales and earnings up 23% and 135% respectively vs. last year. However, although market conditions remain robust, comparisons to 2020 will become more challenging. 2020 was a year of two halves - the first half was severely impacted by pandemic-related lockdowns, while the second half set records as the market surged. We believe that going forward a comparison to a more normalized 2019 is more appropriate.





'By division, Engine Management sales for the quarter were up 35% vs. last year despite the previously disclosed loss of a large account, and were up 7% vs. 2019. This strong performance reflects a combination of factors - successful customer initiatives, new business wins, contributions from acquisitions (discussed below), and generally robust demand.





'Temperature Control sales for the quarter were extremely strong, up 47% vs. last year and 26% vs. 2019. The first two months of any second quarter tend to be preseason orders, at which point the summer selling season begins. This year, it appears that customer sell-through began early, and replenishment demand remained high. Ongoing favorable weather trends bode well for a strong third quarter.





'Our gross margins held up nicely in the quarter, aided by favorable absorption in our plants from elevated production levels as we rebuilt our inventory. However, offsetting these benefits were rising costs across the board, including certain raw materials, labor, and transportation. Going forward, we anticipate margin pressures from more normalized production levels and inflationary headwinds, though we believe that the current environment permits a pass-through of these costs.





'Additionally, as we expand our sales to original equipment customers, this business tends to have lower gross margins. However, it also has lower SG&A expenses and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.





'We are excited with the progress that we have made expanding our presence in the original equipment market, with a focus on heavy duty and commercial vehicles. We announced two acquisitions in 2021, both geared towards pursuing this complementary channel.





'In March we acquired the soot sensor business from Stoneridge, Inc., a high-tech emissions control program for heavy duty vehicles that will be relocated to existing SMP facilities in the coming months. On May 31st we consummated the acquisition of Trombetta, a Wisconsin-based company selling various power management devices to a broad array of customers across multiple channels including construction, agricultural, heavy truck, lawn and garden, and power sports segments. Please see our Trombetta press release dated June 1st for more details.





'Combined, these acquisitions generate approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. But more importantly, when combined with our legacy business, this channel now represents approximately $250 million in sales on an annualized basis, which gives us the critical mass to be a significant supplier in this space. We are also pleased that many of the products we are pursuing in this adjacent channel are not powertrain dependent, and thus are well-positioned for the eventual shift to electric vehicles.





'We also strongly believe that while expansion into this market provides some important diversification from our core aftermarket business, it by no means dilutes our focus on it. We feel that it is highly complementary, as it grants access to product technologies suitable to the aftermarket, and provides more manufacturing and engineering capabilities to support our operating strategy of being a basic manufacturer.





'In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far, posting record financial results and consummating two strategic acquisitions. The overall industry continues to perform well, our customers are enjoying very strong sell-through of our products, and we are working closely with them to ensure our mutual success. While the substantial volume swings we have been witnessing over the last 18 months make forecasting difficult, compounded by uncertainty from the ongoing pandemic, and though the balance of the year faces challenging 2020 comparisons, we believe we are well positioned for the future.





'Finally, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021.'





Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The dial-in number is 866-342-8588 (domestic) or 203-518-9865 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5128 (domestic) or 402-220-1504 (international). The participant passcode is 85201.





Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





(In thousands, except per share amounts)





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) NET SALES $ 342,076 $ 247,939 $ 618,629 $ 502,241 COST OF SALES 242,804 183,581 435,573 367,488 GROSS PROFIT 99,272 64,358 183,056 134,753 SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 62,347 48,328 116,807 104,201 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES - 9 - 214 OTHER INCOME, NET - - - 6 OPERATING INCOME 36,925 16,021 66,249 30,344 OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET 832 602 1,467 78 INTEREST EXPENSE 495 772 704 1,645 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES 37,262 15,851 67,012 28,777 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,248 4,009 16,834 7,314 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 28,014 11,842 50,178 21,463 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES (853 ) (875 ) (2,017 ) (1,869 ) NET EARNINGS 27,161 10,967 48,161 19,594 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 19 - 19 - NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a) $ 27,142 $ 10,967 $ 48,142 $ 19,594 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 27,995 $ 11,842 $ 50,159 $ 21,463 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES (853 ) (875 ) (2,017 ) (1,869 ) TOTAL $ 27,142 $ 10,967 $ 48,142 $ 19,594 NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.26 $ 0.53 $ 2.25 $ 0.96 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.04 ) (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.08 ) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC $ 1.22 $ 0.49 $ 2.16 $ 0.88 DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.23 $ 0.52 $ 2.21 $ 0.94 DISCONTINUED OPERATION (0.03 ) (0.04 ) (0.09 ) (0.08 ) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED $ 1.20 $ 0.48 $ 2.12 $ 0.86 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES 22,198,545 22,330,476 22,257,922 22,384,281 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES 22,686,384 22,718,680 22,741,171 22,793,606 (a) 'SMP' refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income





(In thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety Related System Products $ 192,486 $ 142,787 $ 366,152 $ 307,313 Wire and Cable 40,730 30,366 79,082 66,958 Engine Management 233,216 173,153 445,234 374,271 Compressors 69,577 44,878 102,951 70,226 Other Climate Control Parts 36,894 27,514 65,993 53,608 Temperature Control 106,471 72,392 168,944 123,834 All Other 2,389 2,394 4,451 4,136 Revenues $ 342,076 $ 247,939 $ 618,629 $ 502,241 Gross Margin Engine Management $ 67,447 28.9 % $ 46,230 26.7 % $ 132,517 29.8 % $ 102,935 27.5 % Temperature Control 28,658 26.9 % 16,520 22.8 % 44,653 26.4 % 28,616 23.1 % All Other 3,167 1,608 5,886 3,202 Gross Margin $ 99,272 29.0 % $ 64,358 26.0 % $ 183,056 29.6 % $ 134,753 26.8 % Selling, General & Administrative Engine Management $ 37,063 15.9 % $ 29,499 17.0 % $ 71,019 16.0 % $ 64,572 17.3 % Temperature Control 15,429 14.5 % 12,553 17.3 % 27,832 16.5 % 24,997 20.2 % All Other 9,100 6,276 17,201 14,632 Subtotal $ 61,592 18.0 % $ 48,328 19.5 % $ 116,052 18.8 % $ 104,201 20.7 % One-Time Acquisition Costs 755 0.2 % - 0.0 % 755 0.1 % - 0.0 % Selling, General & Administrative $ 62,347 18.2 % $ 48,328 19.5 % $ 116,807 18.9 % $ 104,201 20.7 % Operating Income Engine Management $ 30,384 13.0 % $ 16,731 9.7 % $ 61,498 13.8 % $ 38,363 10.3 % Temperature Control 13,229 12.4 % 3,967 5.5 % 16,821 10.0 % 3,619 2.9 % All Other (5,933 ) (4,668 ) (11,315 ) (11,430 ) Subtotal 37,680 11.0 % 16,030 6.5 % 67,004 10.8 % 30,552 6.1 % One-time Acquisition Costs (755 ) -0.2 % - 0.0 % (755 ) -0.1 % - 0.0 % Restructuring & Integration - 0.0 % (9 ) 0.0 % - 0.0 % (214 ) 0.0 % Other Income (Expense), Net - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 6 0.0 % Operating Income $ 36,925 10.8 % $ 16,021 6.5 % $ 66,249 10.7 % $ 30,344 6.0 %





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





(In thousands, except per share amounts)





THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 27,995 $ 11,842 $ 50,159 $ 21,463 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES - 9 - 214 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS 755 - 755 - INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS (196 ) (2 ) (196 ) (56 ) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 28,554 $ 11,849 $ 50,718 $ 21,621 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.23 $ 0.52 $ 2.21 $ 0.94 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES - - - 0.01 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS 0.03 - 0.03 - INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS - - (0.01 ) - NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 1.26 $ 0.52 $ 2.23 $ 0.95 OPERATING INCOME GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 36,925 $ 16,021 $ 66,249 $ 30,344 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS 755 - 755 - RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES - 9 - 214 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET - - - (6 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME $ 37,680 $ 16,030 $ 67,004 $ 30,552





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(In thousands)





June 30, 2021 DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CASH $ 27,453 $ 19,488 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS 217,996 203,861 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS 6,218 5,822 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET 211,778 198,039 INVENTORIES 404,876 345,502 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY 22,070 19,632 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 14,492 15,875 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 680,669 598,536 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 96,762 89,105 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 39,095 29,958 GOODWILL 126,893 77,837 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET 105,462 54,004 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 38,915 44,770 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES 42,070 40,507 OTHER ASSETS 25,409 21,823 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,155,275 $ 956,540 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY NOTES PAYABLE $ 135,000 $ 10,000 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT 2,397 135 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 119,632 100,018 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS 53,062 40,982 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY 23,318 22,014 ACCRUED REBATES 41,885 46,437 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS 29,363 35,938 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 42,410 47,078 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 447,067 302,602 OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT 80 97 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 30,495 22,450 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES 54,035 55,226 OTHER LIABILITIES 28,481 25,929 TOTAL LIABILITIES 560,158 406,304 TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 583,616 550,236 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 11,501 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 595,117 550,236 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,155,275 $ 956,540





STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(In thousands)





SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET EARNINGS $ 48,161 $ 19,594 ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES: DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 13,100 12,877 OTHER 4,127 9,666 CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES: ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (4,715 ) (38,623 ) INVENTORIES (46,682 ) 12,725 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 16,097 (21,804 ) PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 3,220 5,664 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (6,491 ) 2,085 OTHER (3,664 ) (3,069 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 23,153 (885 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (109,267 ) - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (11,709 ) (9,026 ) OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 2 6 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (120,974 ) (9,020 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES NET CHANGE IN DEBT 127,250 34,349 PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (11,096 ) (8,726 ) DIVIDENDS PAID (11,134 ) (5,615 ) OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 694 1,818 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 105,714 21,826 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 72 217 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,965 12,138 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period 19,488 10,372 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period $ 27,453 $ 22,510







