Standard Motor Products : Second Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend (Form 8-K)

Second Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend
New York, NY, August 4, 2021......Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $342.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $247.9 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.0 million or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $618.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $502.2 million during the comparable period in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, 'We are very pleased with our second quarter results as the strong sales trends we have been experiencing for the last three quarters continued unabated. While our sales finished the quarter 38% ahead of 2020, last year's second quarter was dramatically affected by the pandemic. Yet we were also 12% favorable to the comparable quarter in 2019.
'We set records in earnings, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations up 142% in the quarter, and up 37% vs. the second quarter of 2019.
'Our overall year-to-date performance was very strong, with sales and earnings up 23% and 135% respectively vs. last year. However, although market conditions remain robust, comparisons to 2020 will become more challenging. 2020 was a year of two halves - the first half was severely impacted by pandemic-related lockdowns, while the second half set records as the market surged. We believe that going forward a comparison to a more normalized 2019 is more appropriate.
'By division, Engine Management sales for the quarter were up 35% vs. last year despite the previously disclosed loss of a large account, and were up 7% vs. 2019. This strong performance reflects a combination of factors - successful customer initiatives, new business wins, contributions from acquisitions (discussed below), and generally robust demand.
'Temperature Control sales for the quarter were extremely strong, up 47% vs. last year and 26% vs. 2019. The first two months of any second quarter tend to be preseason orders, at which point the summer selling season begins. This year, it appears that customer sell-through began early, and replenishment demand remained high. Ongoing favorable weather trends bode well for a strong third quarter.
'Our gross margins held up nicely in the quarter, aided by favorable absorption in our plants from elevated production levels as we rebuilt our inventory. However, offsetting these benefits were rising costs across the board, including certain raw materials, labor, and transportation. Going forward, we anticipate margin pressures from more normalized production levels and inflationary headwinds, though we believe that the current environment permits a pass-through of these costs.
'Additionally, as we expand our sales to original equipment customers, this business tends to have lower gross margins. However, it also has lower SG&A expenses and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.
'We are excited with the progress that we have made expanding our presence in the original equipment market, with a focus on heavy duty and commercial vehicles. We announced two acquisitions in 2021, both geared towards pursuing this complementary channel.
'In March we acquired the soot sensor business from Stoneridge, Inc., a high-tech emissions control program for heavy duty vehicles that will be relocated to existing SMP facilities in the coming months. On May 31st we consummated the acquisition of Trombetta, a Wisconsin-based company selling various power management devices to a broad array of customers across multiple channels including construction, agricultural, heavy truck, lawn and garden, and power sports segments. Please see our Trombetta press release dated June 1st for more details.
'Combined, these acquisitions generate approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. But more importantly, when combined with our legacy business, this channel now represents approximately $250 million in sales on an annualized basis, which gives us the critical mass to be a significant supplier in this space. We are also pleased that many of the products we are pursuing in this adjacent channel are not powertrain dependent, and thus are well-positioned for the eventual shift to electric vehicles.
'We also strongly believe that while expansion into this market provides some important diversification from our core aftermarket business, it by no means dilutes our focus on it. We feel that it is highly complementary, as it grants access to product technologies suitable to the aftermarket, and provides more manufacturing and engineering capabilities to support our operating strategy of being a basic manufacturer.
'In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far, posting record financial results and consummating two strategic acquisitions. The overall industry continues to perform well, our customers are enjoying very strong sell-through of our products, and we are working closely with them to ensure our mutual success. While the substantial volume swings we have been witnessing over the last 18 months make forecasting difficult, compounded by uncertainty from the ongoing pandemic, and though the balance of the year faces challenging 2020 comparisons, we believe we are well positioned for the future.
'Finally, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021.'
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The dial-in number is 866-342-8588 (domestic) or 203-518-9865 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5128 (domestic) or 402-220-1504 (international). The participant passcode is 85201.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$
342,076
$
247,939
$
618,629
$
502,241
COST OF SALES
242,804
183,581
435,573
367,488
GROSS PROFIT
99,272
64,358
183,056
134,753
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
62,347
48,328
116,807
104,201
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
9
-
214
OTHER INCOME, NET
-
-
-
6
OPERATING INCOME
36,925
16,021
66,249
30,344
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
832
602
1,467
78
INTEREST EXPENSE
495
772
704
1,645
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
37,262
15,851
67,012
28,777
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
9,248
4,009
16,834
7,314
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
28,014
11,842
50,178
21,463
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(853
)
(875
)
(2,017
)
(1,869
)
NET EARNINGS
27,161
10,967
48,161
19,594
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
19
-
19
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$
27,142
$
10,967
$
48,142
$
19,594
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
27,995
$
11,842
$
50,159
$
21,463
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(853
)
(875
)
(2,017
)
(1,869
)
TOTAL
$
27,142
$
10,967
$
48,142
$
19,594
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
1.26
$
0.53
$
2.25
$
0.96
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
(0.09
)
(0.08
)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$
1.22
$
0.49
$
2.16
$
0.88
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
1.23
$
0.52
$
2.21
$
0.94
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.03
)
(0.04
)
(0.09
)
(0.08
)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$
1.20
$
0.48
$
2.12
$
0.86
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
22,198,545
22,330,476
22,257,922
22,384,281
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,686,384
22,718,680
22,741,171
22,793,606
(a) 'SMP' refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Income
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$
192,486
$
142,787
$
366,152
$
307,313
Wire and Cable
40,730
30,366
79,082
66,958
Engine Management
233,216
173,153
445,234
374,271
Compressors
69,577
44,878
102,951
70,226
Other Climate Control Parts
36,894
27,514
65,993
53,608
Temperature Control
106,471
72,392
168,944
123,834
All Other
2,389
2,394
4,451
4,136
Revenues
$
342,076
$
247,939
$
618,629
$
502,241
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$
67,447
28.9
%
$
46,230
26.7
%
$
132,517
29.8
%
$
102,935
27.5
%
Temperature Control
28,658
26.9
%
16,520
22.8
%
44,653
26.4
%
28,616
23.1
%
All Other
3,167
1,608
5,886
3,202
Gross Margin
$
99,272
29.0
%
$
64,358
26.0
%
$
183,056
29.6
%
$
134,753
26.8
%
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$
37,063
15.9
%
$
29,499
17.0
%
$
71,019
16.0
%
$
64,572
17.3
%
Temperature Control
15,429
14.5
%
12,553
17.3
%
27,832
16.5
%
24,997
20.2
%
All Other
9,100
6,276
17,201
14,632
Subtotal
$
61,592
18.0
%
$
48,328
19.5
%
$
116,052
18.8
%
$
104,201
20.7
%
One-Time Acquisition Costs
755
0.2
%
-
0.0
%
755
0.1
%
-
0.0
%
Selling, General & Administrative
$
62,347
18.2
%
$
48,328
19.5
%
$
116,807
18.9
%
$
104,201
20.7
%
Operating Income
Engine Management
$
30,384
13.0
%
$
16,731
9.7
%
$
61,498
13.8
%
$
38,363
10.3
%
Temperature Control
13,229
12.4
%
3,967
5.5
%
16,821
10.0
%
3,619
2.9
%
All Other
(5,933
)
(4,668
)
(11,315
)
(11,430
)
Subtotal
37,680
11.0
%
16,030
6.5
%
67,004
10.8
%
30,552
6.1
%
One-time Acquisition Costs
(755
)
-0.2
%
-
0.0
%
(755
)
-0.1
%
-
0.0
%
Restructuring & Integration
-
0.0
%
(9
)
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
(214
)
0.0
%
Other Income (Expense), Net
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
6
0.0
%
Operating Income
$
36,925
10.8
%
$
16,021
6.5
%
$
66,249
10.7
%
$
30,344
6.0
%
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
27,995
$
11,842
$
50,159
$
21,463
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
9
-
214
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
755
-
755
-
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(196
)
(2
)
(196
)
(56
)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
28,554
$
11,849
$
50,718
$
21,621
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
1.23
$
0.52
$
2.21
$
0.94
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
-
-
0.01
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
0.03
-
0.03
-
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
-
(0.01
)
-
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
1.26
$
0.52
$
2.23
$
0.95
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$
36,925
$
16,021
$
66,249
$
30,344
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
755
-
755
-
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
9
-
214
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
-
-
-
(6
)
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$
37,680
$
16,030
$
67,004
$
30,552
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30,
2021
DECEMBER 31,
2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$
27,453
$
19,488
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
217,996
203,861
ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS
6,218
5,822
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
211,778
198,039
INVENTORIES
404,876
345,502
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
22,070
19,632
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
14,492
15,875
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
680,669
598,536
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
96,762
89,105
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
39,095
29,958
GOODWILL
126,893
77,837
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
105,462
54,004
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
38,915
44,770
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
42,070
40,507
OTHER ASSETS
25,409
21,823
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,155,275
$
956,540
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES PAYABLE
$
135,000
$
10,000
CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT
2,397
135
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
119,632
100,018
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
53,062
40,982
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
23,318
22,014
ACCRUED REBATES
41,885
46,437
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
29,363
35,938
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
42,410
47,078
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
447,067
302,602
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
80
97
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES
30,495
22,450
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
54,035
55,226
OTHER LIABILITIES
28,481
25,929
TOTAL LIABILITIES
560,158
406,304
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
583,616
550,236
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,501
-
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
595,117
550,236
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,155,275
$
956,540
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$
48,161
$
19,594
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
13,100
12,877
OTHER
4,127
9,666
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(4,715
)
(38,623
)
INVENTORIES
(46,682
)
12,725
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
16,097
(21,804
)
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
3,220
5,664
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(6,491
)
2,085
OTHER
(3,664
)
(3,069
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
