Standard Motor Products : SMP Names Daves Illes Director of Sales, Heaves Duty Aftermarket

Standard Motor Products Names Dave Illes Director of Sales, Heavy Duty

Illes joins SMP with more than 25 years of industry experience

NEW YORK, N.Y., March 1, 2021 - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) today announced that Dave Illes has joined the company as Director of Sales for the Heavy Duty Aftermarket. Illes joins Standard Motor Products with more than 25 years of experience in the heavy duty and automotive aftermarket industries, most recently serving as Director of Sales and Marketing, North American Aftermarket for Lumileds LLC, a global lighting solutions company. While at Lumileds, Illes led the expansion of its product lines into the heavy duty channel as well as managed the company's sales, marketing, and customer service team. He has also held sales leadership positions with Tenneco and Arrow Industries.

"We're excited to have Dave join our strong team at Standard Motor Products as we continue to enhance our offering in the heavy duty market," said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Standard Motor Products. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the company and will ensure we meet our customers' and prospective customers' product and service needs."

In 2019, Standard Motor Products increased its heavy duty product offering through the acquisition of Pollak. Founded in 1909, Pollak by SMP develops, manufactures, and supplies a wide range of engine management products for the heavy truck, off-road, recreational vehicle, and towing industries, including sensors, switches, and connectors. Standard Motor Products, through its Everco HD brand, also continues to expand the temperature control product range to meet the needs of the heavy duty aftermarket.

"The Pollak and Everco heavy duty brands are well-known and well-respected in the heavy duty OE and heavy duty aftermarket industries," said Illes. "Coupled with Standard Motor Products' more than 100 years in business, and the product and service synergies, we have an offering that is very competitive in the marketplace."

To learn more about Standard Motor Products' heavy duty brands and products, visit the Pollak by SMP and Everco HD websites.

About Standard Motor Products

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and nontraditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.