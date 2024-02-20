NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 22, 2024. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'23 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9765 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 888-566-0878 (domestic) or 402-220-6925 (international).

