Safe Harbor - Forward Looking Statements

You should be aware that except for historical information, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements, including projections and anticipated levels of future performance, are based on current information and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. You are urged to review all of our filings with the SEC and our press releases from time to time for details of these risks and uncertainties.

In addition, please see our press release issued on May 1, 2024 for factors that could cause future performance to vary from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein and for certain reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results.

1st Quarter P&L Summary - Segments(1)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

2024

MARCH 31,

2023

Vehicle Control

Revenue

$

185.5

$

184.6

Gross Margin

58.9

31.7%

58.5

31.7%

Selling, General & Administrative

35.6

19.2%

34.0

18.4%

Factoring Expenses

7.7

4.2%

6.8

3.7%

Operating Income

$

15.6

8.4%

$

17.6

9.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19.4

10.4%

$

21.5

11.6%

Temperature Control

Revenue

$

71.6

$

72.4

Gross Margin

19.7

27.5%

19.2

26.5%

Selling, General & Administrative

15.3

21.4%

14.3

19.7%

Factoring Expenses

2.3

3.2%

2.3

3.1%

Operating Income

$

2.1

2.9%

$

2.6

3.6%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3.4

4.7%

$

3.3

4.6%

Engineered Solutions

Revenue

$

74.3

$

71.0

Gross Margin

10.9

14.7%

13.6

19.2%

Selling, General & Administrative

8.7

11.7%

7.9

11.1%

Operating Income

$

2.2

3.0%

$

5.7

8.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5.5

7.4%

$

8.2

11.6%

  1. All operating results provided except for revenues are on a non-GAAP basis. See financial statements in earnings release for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings.

1st Quarter P&L Summary - Consolidated(1)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

Consolidated Results

2024

$

331.4

Revenue

Gross Margin

89.5

Selling, General & Administrative

64.7

Factoring Expenses

10.0

Operating Income

$

14.8

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$

10.0

Adjusted EBITDA

$

22.9

Interest Expense

$

2.1

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.45

2023

$

328.0

27.0%

91.3

27.8%

19.5%

60.5

18.5%

3.0%

9.1

2.8%

4.5%

$

21.6

6.6%

  • 13.4

6.9%

$

29.0

8.8%

  • 3.9
  • 0.61
  1. All operating results provided except for revenues are on a non-GAAP basis. See financial statements in earnings release for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

(In millions)

MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

Working Capital Stats

2024

2023

2023

Accounts Receivable, Net

$

203.9

$

210.8

$

160.3

Inventories

$

520.7

$

522.0

$

507.1

Cash Flow Stats (YTD)

Operating cash flows

$

(45.7)

$

(20.4)

Capex

$

(10.1)

$

(4.4)

Dividends

$

(6.4)

$

(6.3)

Share repurchases

$

(2.6)

$

-

Net Change in Debt

$

58.7

$

33.5

Debt & Leverage

Total debt

$

214.9

$

273.1

$

156.2

Cash

$

27.1

$

24.2

$

32.5

Net debt

$

187.7

$

248.9

$

123.7

LTM Adjusted EBITDA

$

120.6

$

139.7

$

126.7

Leverage ratio

1.6x

1.8x

1.0x

Remaining borrowing capacity

$

274.2

$

220.9

$

334.2

Total Liquidity

$

301.3

$

245.1

$

366.7

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2024

2023

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

(Unaudited)

GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

9,863

$

12,698

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(50)

(237)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

10,005

$

13,373

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

0.44

$

0.57

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

0.04

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$

0.45

$

0.61

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31,

2024

2023

OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited)

GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$

14,619

$

20,746

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED

OTHER INCOME, NET

(22)

(24)

MARCH 31,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$

14,789

$

21,634

2024

2023

2023

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

(Unaudited)

GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$

13,371

$

17,109

$

77,978

$

87,882

$

81,716

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,301

7,082

29,241

28,428

29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,067

3,862

11,492

13,674

13,287

EBITDA

22,739

28,053

118,711

129,984

124,025

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

192

912

1,922

2,762

2,642

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

7,002

-

SPECIAL ITEMS

192

912

1,922

9,764

2,642

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$

22,931

$

28,965

$

120,633

$

139,748

$

126,667

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

