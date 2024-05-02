Standard Motor Products, Inc.
1st Quarter 2024
Earnings Call | May 1, 2024
Safe Harbor - Forward Looking Statements
You should be aware that except for historical information, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements, including projections and anticipated levels of future performance, are based on current information and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. You are urged to review all of our filings with the SEC and our press releases from time to time for details of these risks and uncertainties.
In addition, please see our press release issued on May 1, 2024 for factors that could cause future performance to vary from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein and for certain reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP results.
1st Quarter P&L Summary - Segments(1)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
2024
MARCH 31,
2023
Vehicle Control
Revenue
$
185.5
$
184.6
Gross Margin
58.9
31.7%
58.5
31.7%
Selling, General & Administrative
35.6
19.2%
34.0
18.4%
Factoring Expenses
7.7
4.2%
6.8
3.7%
Operating Income
$
15.6
8.4%
$
17.6
9.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19.4
10.4%
$
21.5
11.6%
Temperature Control
Revenue
$
71.6
$
72.4
Gross Margin
19.7
27.5%
19.2
26.5%
Selling, General & Administrative
15.3
21.4%
14.3
19.7%
Factoring Expenses
2.3
3.2%
2.3
3.1%
Operating Income
$
2.1
2.9%
$
2.6
3.6%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3.4
4.7%
$
3.3
4.6%
Engineered Solutions
Revenue
$
74.3
$
71.0
Gross Margin
10.9
14.7%
13.6
19.2%
Selling, General & Administrative
8.7
11.7%
7.9
11.1%
Operating Income
$
2.2
3.0%
$
5.7
8.1%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
5.5
7.4%
$
8.2
11.6%
- All operating results provided except for revenues are on a non-GAAP basis. See financial statements in earnings release for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings.
1st Quarter P&L Summary - Consolidated(1)
(In millions, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
Consolidated Results
2024
$
331.4
Revenue
Gross Margin
89.5
Selling, General & Administrative
64.7
Factoring Expenses
10.0
Operating Income
$
14.8
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
$
10.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
22.9
Interest Expense
$
2.1
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.45
2023
$
328.0
27.0%
91.3
27.8%
19.5%
60.5
18.5%
3.0%
9.1
2.8%
4.5%
$
21.6
6.6%
- 13.4
6.9%
$
29.0
8.8%
- 3.9
- 0.61
- All operating results provided except for revenues are on a non-GAAP basis. See financial statements in earnings release for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights
(In millions)
MARCH 31,
DECEMBER 31,
Working Capital Stats
2024
2023
2023
Accounts Receivable, Net
$
203.9
$
210.8
$
160.3
Inventories
$
520.7
$
522.0
$
507.1
Cash Flow Stats (YTD)
Operating cash flows
$
(45.7)
$
(20.4)
Capex
$
(10.1)
$
(4.4)
Dividends
$
(6.4)
$
(6.3)
Share repurchases
$
(2.6)
$
-
Net Change in Debt
$
58.7
$
33.5
Debt & Leverage
Total debt
$
214.9
$
273.1
$
156.2
Cash
$
27.1
$
24.2
$
32.5
Net debt
$
187.7
$
248.9
$
123.7
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
120.6
$
139.7
$
126.7
Leverage ratio
1.6x
1.8x
1.0x
Remaining borrowing capacity
$
274.2
$
220.9
$
334.2
Total Liquidity
$
301.3
$
245.1
$
366.7
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2024
2023
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
(Unaudited)
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
9,863
$
12,698
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
192
912
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
(50)
(237)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
10,005
$
13,373
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
0.44
$
0.57
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
0.01
0.04
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
-
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$
0.45
$
0.61
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
2024
2023
OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited)
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$
14,619
$
20,746
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
192
912
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
OTHER INCOME, NET
(22)
(24)
MARCH 31,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$
14,789
$
21,634
2024
2023
2023
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
(Unaudited)
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$
13,371
$
17,109
$
77,978
$
87,882
$
81,716
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
7,301
7,082
29,241
28,428
29,022
INTEREST EXPENSE
2,067
3,862
11,492
13,674
13,287
EBITDA
22,739
28,053
118,711
129,984
124,025
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
192
912
1,922
2,762
2,642
CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE
-
-
-
7,002
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
192
912
1,922
9,764
2,642
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$
22,931
$
28,965
$
120,633
$
139,748
$
126,667
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
