Vancouver, British Columbia, October 23, 2023 - Standard Uranium Ltd. ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF)(Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated October 20, 2023, with 1443904 B.C. Ltd.(the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the option to acquire 100% of the 19,603-hectare Sun Dog Project located along the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, by completing three years of exploration programs and a series of cash and equity payments.

The Option Agreement replaces in its entirety the letter of intent previously entered into with International Sustainable Energy Mining Corp. and dated September 18, 2023, which has been terminated.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionee must first compete a going public transaction within 90 days of signing this agreement. Following that, the Optionee can acquire the Sun Dog Project by making cash payments, issuing shares, and incurring exploration expenditures over the next three years as follows:

Following exercise of the Option, the Company will retain a two percent net smelter returns royalty on the Sun Dog Project, half of which may be purchased back at any time prior to commercial production for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

The Sun Dog project comprises 9 mineral claims located near Uranium City and contains the historic Gunnar uranium mine in the prolific Beaverlodge district where uranium was mined between 1953 and 1982 (Figure 1). The Company has completed two reconnaissance drill programs on the project totalling 2,469 metres of diamond drilling in the winter of 2022 and 2023. Highlighted by the first drill hole at the Haven discovery, SD-23-013, which intersected 1.5 m of elevated radioactivity up to 1,300 cps associated with a strong alteration halo. The winter 2023 program significantly expanded the footprint of a robust dravite-clay-iron oxide alteration system on Johnston Island which corresponds with instances of strong radioactivity. The magnitude of the alteration halos and structural disturbance in the targets areas highlights the potential for Sun Dog to host significant high-grade mineralization.

Figure 1. Overview of the Northwestern Athabasca Uranium District highlighting the Sun Dog Project.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information contained in this news release, has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

We find the fuel to power aclean energyfuture

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 187,542 acres (75,895 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Standard Uranium's Atlantic, Canary, Ascent, Corvo, and Rocas Projects, in the eastern Athabasca Basin, comprise twenty-three mineral claims over 25,242 hectares. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

For further information contact:

Jon Bey, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 907

Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3

Tel:1 (306) 850-6699

E-Mail: info@standarduranium.ca

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022, dated August 26, 2022.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.