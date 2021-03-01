Log in
Standard Uranium Ltd. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Jon Bey - CEO and President will be presenting on March 3rd at 3:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Standard Uranium Ltd.
Laurie Thomas
306-850-6699
lthomas@standarduranium.ca
www.standarduranium.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2021
