Standard Uranium Ltd. is a Canada-based junior uranium exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of resource properties. The Company is focused on the identification and development of prospective exploration stage uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects include Davidson River Project, Sun Dog Project, Atlantic, Canary, and Ascent project. Its Davidson River Project is located in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. It comprises of approximately seven mineral claims over 20,006 hectares. Its Sun Dog Project is comprised of approximately 6 contiguous mineral claims, which is located near Uranium City at the south end of the prolific Beaverlodge uranium district. Its Atlantic Project consists of approximately six mineral claims totaling approximately 2,176 hectares. Its Canary project comprises of approximately two mineral dispositions totaling approximately 7,303 hectares.

Sector Uranium