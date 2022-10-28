Advanced search
    SXI   US8542311076

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
94.50 USD   +1.13%
STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

10/28/2022 | 08:08am EDT
SALEM, N.H., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4, 2022.

On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's first quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations," located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-announces-timing-of-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-results-301662345.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
