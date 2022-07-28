Log in
    SXI   US8542311076

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  14:54 28/07/2022 BST
96.46 USD   +1.52%
STANDEX DECLARES 232nd CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

07/28/2022 | 02:30pm BST
SALEM, N.H., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share which is payable August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2022. 

The dividend is the Company's 232nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-declares-232nd-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301595361.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
