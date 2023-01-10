Advanced search
STANDEX TO PRESENT AT CJS SECURITIES' 2023 NEW IDEAS CONFERENCE

01/10/2023 | 09:02am EST
SALEM, N.H., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, President & CEO, will be presenting at CJS Securities' 2023 New Ideas Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Interested parties may access the Company's presentation on the Investor Relations section of Standex's website under the subheading, Events and Presentations, located on the Company's website standex.com.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website standex.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-to-present-at-cjs-securities-2023-new-ideas-conference-301717848.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


