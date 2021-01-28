Log in
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Standex International : Declares 226th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

01/28/2021 | 10:35am EST
SALEM, N.H., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, which is payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2021.

The dividend is the Company's 226th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-declares-226th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301217445.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
