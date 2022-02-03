Standex International : Q2 2022 Presentation

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation
February 4, 2022
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.
Key Q2 FY22 Messages
Q2 FY22 RESULTS &TRENDS
POSITIONING FOR HIGHER GROWTH & MARGIN
PRODUCTIVITY & FINANCE INITIATIVES
STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION
OUTLOOK
Consolidated organic revenue growth~ 20% YOY and 13.6% adjusted operating margin, +220 basis point increase YOY
Record Electronics & Scientific sales and third consecutive quarter of highest quarterly margin in SXI history
Electronics revenue increased ~27% YOY; broad-based end market strength with continued solid demand for renewable energy and electric vehicle applications
Scientific revenue grew ~ 38% YOY; positive trends in core markets and strong demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage
Total company backlog realizable under one year increased ~ 11% sequentially and ~ 53% YOY; record backlog at Electronics and Specialty
Highly targeted investment in R&D focused on sustainable and high growth end markets
First year sales from new business opportunities in Electronics forecasted to be ~$19M in FY22
Expect to enter a pilot plant phase for solar power project for a global energy company by calendar year-end
Driving cost management through manufacturing and supply chain productivity initiatives complemented by price realization actions
Strong working capital management; W/C turns of 5.5x represented ~ 20% increase YOY
On track to substantially complete reed switch production and material substitution project by end of FY22
Free cash flow of~$19M in Q2 FY22, 11.6% increase YOY; ~$281M in available liquidity and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.42x
Repatriated ~$16M from foreign subsidiaries in Q2 FY22; expect to repatriate between $30M to $35M in FY22
