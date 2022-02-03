Log in
    SXI   US8542311076

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
Standex International : Q2 2022 Presentation

02/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation

February 4, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, defense, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; the impact of higher transportation and logistics costs, especially with respect to transportation of goods from Asia; the impact of inflation on the costs of providing our products and services; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand including as a result of labor shortages; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

2

Key Q2 FY22 Messages

Q2 FY22 RESULTS &TRENDS

POSITIONING FOR HIGHER GROWTH & MARGIN

PRODUCTIVITY & FINANCE INITIATIVES

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

OUTLOOK

  • Consolidated organic revenue growth~ 20% YOY and 13.6% adjusted operating margin, +220 basis point increase YOY
  • Record Electronics & Scientific sales and third consecutive quarter of highest quarterly margin in SXI history
  • Electronics revenue increased ~27% YOY; broad-based end market strength with continued solid demand for renewable energy and electric vehicle applications
  • Scientific revenue grew ~ 38% YOY; positive trends in core markets and strong demand for COVID-19 vaccine storage
  • Total company backlog realizable under one year increased ~ 11% sequentially and ~ 53% YOY; record backlog at Electronics and Specialty
  • Highly targeted investment in R&D focused on sustainable and high growth end markets
  • First year sales from new business opportunities in Electronics forecasted to be ~$19M in FY22
  • Expect to enter a pilot plant phase for solar power project for a global energy company by calendar year-end
  • Driving cost management through manufacturing and supply chain productivity initiatives complemented by price realization actions
  • Strong working capital management; W/C turns of 5.5x represented ~ 20% increase YOY
  • On track to substantially complete reed switch production and material substitution project by end of FY22
  • Free cash flow of~$19M in Q2 FY22, 11.6% increase YOY; ~$281M in available liquidity and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.42x
  • Repatriated ~$16M from foreign subsidiaries in Q2 FY22; expect to repatriate between $30M to $35M in FY22
  • Declared 230thconsecutive dividend ~ 8% increase YOY
  • In FY22 expect stronger financial performance with 2H22 increasing YOY and compared to 1H22
  • In Q3 FY22, expect revenue to be similar to slightly higher and operating margin to be slightly higher sequentially with a3 significant increase in revenue and operating margin YOY
  • Well-positionedto exceed prior long-term revenue outlook of mid-single digit organic growth
  • Aligned with sustainable global growth trends including EV's, renewable energy, space commercialization and smart grid

3

Electronics

YOY Comparison

$ in 000's

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY21

% Change

Revenue

$76,626

$60,156

27.4%

Operating Income

$17,157

$9,962

72.2%

OI Margin

22.4%

16.6%

Expect strong growth from new renewable

programs in EU and Asia

KT relay: Provides ideal galvanic isolation in solar inverter switching applications

Electronics

Q2 FY22 Summary

  • Organic revenue growth of approximately $16.8M or 27.9% YOY with continued broad-based geographical recovery and demand for relays in solar and electric vehicle applications
  • Positive trends in electric transportation, solar, magnetics for Mil-Aero and semi-conductor markets
  • Operating income increase reflected operating leverage due to organic sales growth and productivity initiatives, partially offset by increased raw material and freight cost
  • New Business Opportunity funnel has grown to $64M; key contributors include expansion in EV and renewable market and share gain in Mil-Aero market
  • Sequentially, backlog realizable under a year increased by 9% in Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22 Outlook

  • Sequentially, expect slight revenue increase backed by record high backlog and slight expansion of our operating margin
  • Expecting broad based strong demand to continue across all product categories and regions with military-aerospace programs continuing to ramp up for magnetics products

4

Engraving

YOY Comparison

$ in 000's

Q2 FY22

Q2 FY21

% Change

Revenue

$36,644

$37,950

-3.4%

Operating Income

$5,204

$6,501

-20.0%

OI Margin

14.2%

17.1%

One Partner Approach for Global Customers

  • "One Partner" strategy secures texturizing for new Global Ford Ranger P703 program
  • 3-yearglobal project; Vehicle to be assembled in Thailand, South Africa, Argentina, US and India

Engraving

Q2 FY22 Summary

  • Revenue and operating income decreasereflected the timing of projects and geographic mix
  • Laneway sales at ~$15.7M or up ~ 14% YoYincluding positive trends in soft trim tools, laser engraving, and tool finishing
  • Sequentially, backlogrealizable under a year increased $1.3M or 7%in Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22 Outlook

  • Expect sales and operating margin to be similarto Q2 FY22
  • Expect a decrease in project work in Asiaassociated with the Chinese New Year offset bycontributions from projects in Europe and growth in soft trim sales

5

Disclaimer

Standex International Corporation published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 22:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
