Standex International : Q4 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Presentation August 25, 2020 Safe Harbor Statement Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; and our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change. 2 Key Q4 FY20 Messages Q4 FY20 RESULTS &TRENDS POSITIONING FOR HIGHER GROWTH & MARGIN IMPLEMENTING ADDITIONAL COST & EFFICIENCY INITIATIVES STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION OUTLOOK Continued focus on safety and health of employees, customers and suppliers; high degree of global collaboration

Q4 FY20 results in line with Company expectations, despite very challenging operating environment

Since the end of April, end markets have exhibited a gradual increase in the level of customer activity which has continued into Q1 FY21

Completed Refrigerated Solutions Group divestiture; ~200 basis point increase in adj. operating margin

Acquired Renco Electronics, custom magnetics manufacturer with significant engineering and technical expertise and highly complementary customer base and end markets

Realigned reporting segments highlighting Scientific's highly attractive business profile and long-term outlook; aligning Hydraulics, Pumps and Merchandising consistent with common leadership structure

Cost reduction efforts reading out; ~$4.2M expense savings in Q4 FY20

Expect ~$7M in annualized expense savings from cost actions in FY21

Implementing significant number of productivity and efficiency initiatives to strengthen market leadership and cost position

Generated $19.5M free cash flow in Q4; repaid ~$13M of debt

~ $200M of available liquidity; 0.8x TTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA and ~9x interest coverage ratio

Repatriated ~$19M from foreign subsidiaries in Q4 FY20; total repatriation of ~$39M in FY20

Utilized cash on hand to purchase Renco, incurring no additional debt

Strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to capitalize on healthy pipeline of internal projects and inorganic growth opportunities with attractive returns

Significant operational excellence funnel to further drive efficiency and profitable growth

In Q1 FY21, Standex expects revenue to be flat to slightly above Q4 FY20 and operating margin to improve 3 Electronics $ in 000's Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 % Change Revenue $44,773 $49,726 -10.0% Operating Income $5,856 $8,645 -32.3% OI Margin 13.1% 17.4% Custom magnetic sensor for Smart Grid monitoring Standex' process controls and design capabilities were key to this application

Enables remote, wireless underground monitoring of electric power quality

Multi-year sales cycle, leading to a long product life cycle Electronics Q4 FY20 Summary Sales decrease primarily reflected COVID-19 impact on North America and European markets partially offset by a modest recovery in Asia

COVID-19 impact on North America and European markets partially offset by a modest recovery in Asia Margin decline reflects lower volume, higher raw material costs, and COVID-19 caused temporary plant shutdowns, partially mitigated by cost savings and productivity initiatives

COVID-19 caused temporary plant shutdowns, partially mitigated by cost savings and productivity initiatives New Business Opportunities funnel remains active and is currently over $40M Q1 FY21 Outlook Expect meaningful sequential increase in revenue due to positive trends in magnetics product line and contribution from recently closed Renco acquisition

Expect meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin due to continued cost and productivity initiatives combined with price realization and limited incremental impact from reed switch raw material cost increases 4 Engraving $ in 000's Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 % Change Revenue $31,618 $38,091 -17.0% Operating Income (*) $2,569 $5,293 -51.5% OI Margin (*) 8.1% 13.9% (*) FY19 results excludes $180K purchase accounting expense Standex Engraving provided broad service offering including Architecture design services, chemical and laser texturizing, soft trim tools and tool finishing services

The program required global coordination. Standex was able to deliver in each region of the world Engraving Q4 FY20 Summary Revenue decrease primarily due to delays in the receipt of tools from customers; some volume shifting to Q1 FY21 with auto OEMs continuing to hold their new program rollout schedules

Operating income decline reflects volume decline associated with the economic impact of COVID-19, partially mitigated by productivity and expense savings in the quarter

COVID-19, partially mitigated by productivity and expense savings in the quarter Laneway growth of 9% YTD to $43.9M including soft trim tools, laser engraving and tool finishing Q1 FY21 Outlook Expect meaningful sequential increase in revenue reflecting both orders that have shifted from Q4 FY20 to Q1 FY21 as well as an increase in the level of overall customer activity

Expect meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin associated with higher volumes combined with cost efficiency and productivity initiatives primarily in North America and Europe

Leveraging global SAP platform for enhanced productivity 5 Scientific $ in 000s Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 % Change Revenue $12,689 $15,292 -17.0% Operating Income $2,775 $3,689 -24.8% OI Margin 21.9% 24.1% Scientific Q4 FY20 Summary Revenue and operating income decreased YOY reflecting a market shift toward consumable protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic with less emphasis on capital equipment expenditures

COVID-19 pandemic with less emphasis on capital equipment expenditures Orders began to ramp rapidly in late May and June as capital equipment demand returned Has grown significantly since acquisition in 2016

Competes and wins through superior customer service with rapid design and launch of new products to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the life sciences end market

Serves biopharma, pharmacies, healthcare, industrial, government and universities

Deployed Standex growth disciplines to develop and launch new products and build an R&D organization Q1 FY21 Outlook Expect to see meaningful sequential revenue increase as customer ordering patterns return to historical mix with increase in purchase of capital equipment

Expect 2021 flu season vaccine delivery shifting to a greater extent to pharmacies from clinics, further accelerating trends from recent years

Continuing to invest in R&D and new product development in coming quarters

Actively assessing and pursuing COVID-19 vaccine storage opportunity 6 Engineering Technologies $ in 000s Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 % Change Revenue $26,178 $33,452 -21.7% Operating Income $4,149 $4,534 -8.5% OI Margin 15.8% 13.6% Engineering Technologies Q4 FY20 Summary Sales decreased YOY reflecting lower aviation-related sales offset partially by increased sales in the space end market

aviation-related sales offset partially by increased sales in the space end market Despite sales decline, operating margin increased due to favorable product mix, cost actions and manufacturing efficiencies Next Generation Missile nose cones Highly collaborative co-development projects to support new platforms

co-development projects to support new platforms Standex proprietary spin forming process reduces material inputs and machining processes for high strength alloys Q1 FY21 Outlook Expect both significant sequential revenue and operating margin decrease due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market, particularly in the engine parts product line

COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market, particularly in the engine parts product line Space end market sales expected to sequentially decline in Q1, due to timing of projects

Defense end markets are expected to grow throughout the fiscal year driven by legacy and new missile programs

Emphasis on aligning cost structure with the current demand environment 7 Specialty Solutions $ in 000s Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 % Change Revenue $24,128 $32,182 -25.0% Operating Income $3,678 $6,011 -38.8% OI Margin 15.2% 18.7% Developed with Standex Growth Discipline Process, The new Federal brand milk merchandiser provides offer several advantages Flexibility to merchandise wide assortment of products and product accessibility to young students

Reduces labor by not removing milk every night

Innovative condenser cleaning alarm with Standex Electronics sensor Specialty Solutions Q4 FY20 Summary As expected, revenue decreased YOY associated with the economic impact of COVID-19 on several end markets including food service equipment and hospitality markets at the Pumps and Merchandising businesses and dump market at Hydraulics

COVID-19 on several end markets including food service equipment and hospitality markets at the Pumps and Merchandising businesses and dump market at Hydraulics Operating income decrease reflected lower volume partially mitigated by cost actions including headcount reductions and temporary plant shutdowns

Three businesses now reported as a segment, reflecting our common management structure Q1 FY21 Outlook Expect Q1 FY21 revenue and operating income to be similar to Q4 FY20, with Merchandising demand to slightly improve while Hydraulics and Pumps to be sequentially similar

Continued focus on Hydraulics aftermarket opportunity 8 Q4 FY20 Income Statement Summary ($ in M's) Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 YOY Comments Revenue $139.4 $168.7 -17.4% Components of revenue decline: Organic -16.4% Acquisitions +0.1% F/X impact of -1.1% Gross Margin 33.7% 35.7% -200 bps Contribution margin decline due to volume loss, partially offset by productivity actions Adj. Operating Income $12.1 $21.3 -43.1% Margin % 8.7% 12.6% -390 bps Adj. EBITDA $20.6 $28.9 -28.9% Margin % 14.8% 17.1% -230 bps Net, Interest Expense $1.7 $2.2 Lower effective interest rate Tax Rate % 26.7% 24.6% -210 bps Primarily due to domestic/foreign earnings mix Net Income $6.1 $12.4 Margin % 4.4% 7.3% Adj. Net Income $8.0 $13.8 -41.9% Margin % 5.7% 8.2% -250 bps Adj. EPS $0.65 $1.10 -40.9% Repurchased 30,000 shares during the quarter Diluted Shares 12,281 12,483 9 Q4 FY20 Free Cash Flow Q4 Q4 AS REPORTED ($M) FY 20 FY 19 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 25.2 $ 43.4 Less: Capital Expenditures (5.7) (15.6) Free operating cash flow $ 19.5 $ 27.8 Net cash provided by operating activities decrease primarily reflects lower net income year-over-year

year-over-year Lower capital spending reflected focus on maintenance, safety and highest priority growth initiatives given COVID-19 related slowdown Consistent Free Cash Flow Generation 10 Q4 FY20 Capitalization Favorable Liquidity Profile Net debt to adj. EBITDA of 0.81x

Net debt to total capital of 14.8%

~9x interest coverage ratio

~$200M of available liquidity Capital Spending $5.7M of CAPEX in Q4 FY20 compared to $15.6M in Q4 FY19

FY21 CAPEX will be $28M - $30M from $19M in FY20

Expect depreciation of $20M - $22M in FY21

Amortization expected to be $11M - $12M in FY21 (in $M) Q4 FY20 Q3 FY20 Debt (with-issuance costs) 199.1 212.1 Cash 118.8 109.3 Net Debt 80.3 102.8 Net Debt to Capital Ratio 14.8% 18.0% Funded Debt to Capital 30.1% 31.3% Leverage Ratio per Bank 1.47 x 1.49 x Credit Agreement TTM Adjusted EBITDA as Reported 98.9 108.6 Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt 0.81 x 0.95 x Net debt to capital at 14.8% vs 18.0% in Q3 FY20

Repatriated $19M in Q4 FY20 and $39M in FY20; expect to repatriate ~$35M in FY21

Q4 FY20 capital spending focused on safety, maintenance, & highest priority growth activities Strong Balance Sheet With Significant Liquidity 11 Q4 FY20 Reporting Segment Realignment Prior Reporting Segments Current Reporting Segments Q4 FY20 Revenue ($ in 000's) Q4 FY20 Revenue ($ in 000's) Electronics $44,773 Electronics $44,773 Engraving 31,618 Engraving 31,618 Engineering Technologies 26,178 Scientific 12,689 Hydraulics 13,108 Engineering Technologies 26,178 Food Service Equipment 23,709 Specialty Solutions 24,128 Total Revenue $139,386 Total Revenue $139,386 Q4 FY20 Operating Income ($ in 000's) Q4 FY20 Operating Income ($ in 000's) Electronics $5,856 Electronics $5,856 Engraving 2,569 Engraving 2,569 Engineering Technologies 4,149 Scientific 2,775 Hydraulics 2,651 Engineering Technologies 4,149 Food Service Equipment 3,802 Specialty Solutions 3,678 Total Segment Operating Income $19,027 Total Segment Operating Income $19,027 12 Key Takeaways 1 2 3 4 5 Standex expects revenue to be flat to slightly above fiscal fourth quarter and operating margin to improve on a sequential basis in fiscal first quarter 2021 Proactively managing portfolio and building higher margin growth businesses into more significant platforms; divested Refrigerated Solutions Group, acquired Renco Electronics and established Scientific as a stand-alone segment Expect $7 million in savings from cost actions in FY21 complemented by a significant funnel of operational excellence initiatives Substantial financial flexibility supported by strong balance sheet, significant liquidity, consistent free cash flow generation and continued repatriation of cash Disciplined and balanced capital allocation with healthy pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities 13 Q&A 14 APPENDIX 15 Q4 FY20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge Q4 FY20 Q4 FY19 % Change Pre-tax Net Pre-tax Net Pre-tax Net Income Tax Income EPS Income Tax Income EPS Income Income EPS Reported - GAAP $ 8.9 $ (2.8) $ 6.1 $ 0.50 $ 17.2 $ (4.9) $ 12.4 $ 0.99 -48% -51% -50% Add: Restructuring Charges 1.9 (0.4) 1.5 0.12 0.5 (0.1) 0.3 0.03 Purchase Accounting - - - - 0.2 (0.0) 0.1 0.01 Acquisition-Related Costs 0.1 - 0.1 0.01 0.7 (0.2) 0.5 0.04 Property Insurance Deductible - - - - 0.5 (0.1) 0.4 0.03 Discrete Tax Items - 0.3 0.3 0.02 - - - - Adjusted $ 10.9 $ (2.9) $ 8.0 $ 0.65 $ 19.1 $ (5.3) $ 13.8 $ 1.10 -43% -42% -41% Diluted Shares 12,281 12,483 GAAP 4th Quarter Net Income $6.1M versus Prior Year at $12.4M Non-GAAP Net Income $8.0M versus Prior Year at $13.8M GAAP EPS decreased 50%; Non-GAAP EPS down 41% Note : Totals will not foot due to rounding 16 Fiscal 2020 Quarterly Results Under New Reporting Structure 1Q20A 2Q20A 3Q20A 4Q20A FY20A Revenue ($ in 000's) Electronics $46,617 $45,834 $48,069 $44,773 $185,294 Engraving 38,431 38,256 35,431 31,618 143,736 Scientific 14,750 15,414 14,670 12,689 57,523 Engineering Technologies 24,644 26,495 26,730 26,178 104,047 Specialty Solutions 31,536 27,699 30,573 24,128 113,935 Total Revenue $155,978 $153,697 $155,474 $139,386 $604,535 Operating Income ($ in 000's) Electronics $8,099 $7,776 $8,017 $5,856 $29,749 Engraving 6,537 6,916 4,472 2,569 20,493 Scientific 3,705 4,056 3,204 2,775 13,740 Engineering Technologies 3,359 3,422 3,098 4,149 14,027 Specialty Solutions 5,648 4,341 4,879 3,678 18,546 Total Segment Operating Income $27,348 $26,512 $23,669 $19,027 $96,556 Fiscal first and second quarter 2020 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020. 17 Attachments Original document

