STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
Standex International : Q4 2020

08/28/2020 | 02:00pm EDT

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Presentation

August 25, 2020

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; and our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

2

Key Q4 FY20 Messages

Q4 FY20 RESULTS &TRENDS

POSITIONING FOR HIGHER GROWTH & MARGIN

IMPLEMENTING ADDITIONAL COST & EFFICIENCY INITIATIVES

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

OUTLOOK

  • Continued focus on safety and health of employees, customers and suppliers; high degree of global collaboration
  • Q4 FY20 results in line with Company expectations, despite very challenging operating environment
  • Since the end of April, end markets have exhibited a gradual increase in the level of customer activity which has continued into Q1 FY21
  • Completed Refrigerated Solutions Group divestiture; ~200 basis point increase in adj. operating margin
  • Acquired Renco Electronics, custom magnetics manufacturer with significant engineering and technical expertise and highly complementary customer base and end markets
  • Realigned reporting segments highlighting Scientific's highly attractive business profile and long-term outlook; aligning Hydraulics, Pumps and Merchandising consistent with common leadership structure
  • Cost reduction efforts reading out; ~$4.2M expense savings in Q4 FY20
  • Expect ~$7M in annualized expense savings from cost actions in FY21
  • Implementing significant number of productivity and efficiency initiatives to strengthen market leadership and cost position
  • Generated $19.5M free cash flow in Q4; repaid ~$13M of debt
  • ~ $200M of available liquidity; 0.8x TTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA and ~9x interest coverage ratio
  • Repatriated ~$19M from foreign subsidiaries in Q4 FY20; total repatriation of ~$39M in FY20
  • Utilized cash on hand to purchase Renco, incurring no additional debt
  • Strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to capitalize on healthy pipeline of internal projects and inorganic growth opportunities with attractive returns
  • Significant operational excellence funnel to further drive efficiency and profitable growth
  • In Q1 FY21, Standex expects revenue to be flat to slightly above Q4 FY20 and operating margin to improve

3

Electronics

$ in 000's

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

%

Change

Revenue

$44,773

$49,726

-10.0%

Operating Income

$5,856

$8,645

-32.3%

OI Margin

13.1%

17.4%

Custom magnetic sensor for Smart Grid monitoring

  • Standex' process controls and design capabilities were key to this application
  • Enables remote, wireless underground monitoring of electric power quality
  • Multi-yearsales cycle, leading to a long product life cycle

Electronics

Q4 FY20 Summary

  • Sales decrease primarily reflected COVID-19 impact on North America and European markets partially offset by a modest recovery in Asia
  • Margin decline reflects lower volume, higher raw material costs, and COVID-19 caused temporary plant shutdowns, partially mitigated by cost savings and productivity initiatives
  • New Business Opportunities funnel remains active and is currently over $40M

Q1 FY21 Outlook

  • Expect meaningful sequential increase in revenue due to positive trends in magnetics product line and contribution from recently closed Renco acquisition
  • Expect meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin due to continued cost and productivity initiatives combined with price realization and limited incremental impact from reed switch raw material cost increases

4

Engraving

$ in 000's

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

%

Change

Revenue

$31,618

$38,091

-17.0%

Operating Income (*)

$2,569

$5,293

-51.5%

OI Margin (*)

8.1%

13.9%

(*) FY19 results excludes $180K purchase accounting expense

  • Standex Engraving provided broad service offering including Architecture design services, chemical and laser texturizing, soft trim tools and tool finishing services
  • The program required global coordination. Standex was able to deliver in each region of the world

Engraving

Q4 FY20 Summary

  • Revenue decrease primarily due to delays in the receipt of tools from customers; some volume shifting to Q1 FY21 with auto OEMs continuing to hold their new program rollout schedules
  • Operating income decline reflects volume decline associated with the economic impact of COVID-19, partially mitigated by productivity and expense savings in the quarter
  • Laneway growth of 9% YTD to $43.9M including soft trim tools, laser engraving and tool finishing

Q1 FY21 Outlook

  • Expect meaningful sequential increase in revenue reflecting both orders that have shifted from Q4 FY20 to Q1 FY21 as well as an increase in the level of overall customer activity
  • Expect meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin associated with higher volumes combined with cost efficiency and productivity initiatives primarily in North America and Europe
  • Leveraging global SAP platform for enhanced productivity

5

Scientific

$ in 000s

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

%

Change

Revenue

$12,689

$15,292

-17.0%

Operating Income

$2,775

$3,689

-24.8%

OI Margin

21.9%

24.1%

Scientific

Q4 FY20 Summary

  • Revenue and operating income decreased YOY reflecting a market shift toward consumable protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic with less emphasis on capital equipment expenditures
  • Orders began to ramp rapidly in late May and June as capital equipment demand returned
  • Has grown significantly since acquisition in 2016
  • Competes and wins through superior customer service with rapid design and launch of new products to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the life sciences end market
  • Serves biopharma, pharmacies, healthcare, industrial, government and universities
  • Deployed Standex growth disciplines to develop and launch new products and build an R&D organization

Q1 FY21 Outlook

  • Expect to see meaningful sequential revenue increase as customer ordering patterns return to historical mix with increase in purchase of capital equipment
  • Expect 2021 flu season vaccine delivery shifting to a greater extent to pharmacies from clinics, further accelerating trends from recent years
  • Continuing to invest in R&D and new product development in coming quarters
  • Actively assessing and pursuing COVID-19 vaccine storage opportunity

6

Engineering Technologies

$ in 000s

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

%

Change

Revenue

$26,178

$33,452

-21.7%

Operating Income

$4,149

$4,534

-8.5%

OI Margin

15.8%

13.6%

Engineering Technologies

Q4 FY20 Summary

  • Sales decreased YOY reflecting lower aviation-related sales offset partially by increased sales in the space end market
  • Despite sales decline, operating margin increased due to favorable product mix, cost actions and manufacturing efficiencies

Next Generation Missile nose cones

  • Highly collaborative co-development projects to support new platforms
  • Standex proprietary spin forming process reduces material inputs and machining processes for high strength alloys

Q1 FY21 Outlook

  • Expect both significant sequential revenue and operating margin decrease due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market, particularly in the engine parts product line
  • Space end market sales expected to sequentially decline in Q1, due to timing of projects
  • Defense end markets are expected to grow throughout the fiscal year driven by legacy and new missile programs
  • Emphasis on aligning cost structure with the current demand environment

7

Specialty Solutions

$ in 000s

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

%

Change

Revenue

$24,128

$32,182

-25.0%

Operating Income

$3,678

$6,011

-38.8%

OI Margin

15.2%

18.7%

Developed with Standex Growth Discipline Process, The new Federal brand milk merchandiser provides offer several advantages

  • Flexibility to merchandise wide assortment of products and product accessibility to young students
  • Reduces labor by not removing milk every night
  • Innovative condenser cleaning alarm with Standex Electronics sensor

Specialty Solutions

Q4 FY20 Summary

  • As expected, revenue decreased YOY associated with the economic impact of COVID-19 on several end markets including food service equipment and hospitality markets at the Pumps and Merchandising businesses and dump market at Hydraulics
  • Operating income decrease reflected lower volume partially mitigated by cost actions including headcount reductions and temporary plant shutdowns
  • Three businesses now reported as a segment, reflecting our common management structure

Q1 FY21 Outlook

  • Expect Q1 FY21 revenue and operating income to be similar to Q4 FY20, with Merchandising demand to slightly improve while Hydraulics and Pumps to be sequentially similar
  • Continued focus on Hydraulics aftermarket opportunity

8

Q4 FY20 Income Statement Summary

($ in M's)

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

YOY

Comments

Revenue

$139.4

$168.7

-17.4%

Components of revenue decline:

Organic -16.4%

Acquisitions +0.1%

F/X impact of -1.1%

Gross Margin

33.7%

35.7%

-200 bps

Contribution margin decline due to volume loss,

partially offset by productivity actions

Adj. Operating Income

$12.1

$21.3

-43.1%

Margin %

8.7%

12.6%

-390 bps

Adj. EBITDA

$20.6

$28.9

-28.9%

Margin %

14.8%

17.1%

-230 bps

Net, Interest Expense

$1.7

$2.2

Lower effective interest rate

Tax Rate %

26.7%

24.6%

-210 bps

Primarily due to domestic/foreign earnings mix

Net Income

$6.1

$12.4

Margin %

4.4%

7.3%

Adj. Net Income

$8.0

$13.8

-41.9%

Margin %

5.7%

8.2%

-250 bps

Adj. EPS

$0.65

$1.10

-40.9%

Repurchased 30,000 shares during the quarter

Diluted Shares

12,281

12,483

9

Q4 FY20 Free Cash Flow

Q4

Q4

AS REPORTED ($M)

FY 20

FY 19

Net cash provided by operating activities, as

reported

$

25.2

$

43.4

Less: Capital Expenditures

(5.7)

(15.6)

Free operating cash flow

$

19.5

$

27.8

  • Net cash provided by operating activities decrease primarily reflects lower net income year-over-year
  • Lower capital spending reflected focus on maintenance, safety and highest priority growth initiatives given COVID-19 related slowdown

Consistent Free Cash Flow Generation

10

Q4 FY20 Capitalization

Favorable Liquidity Profile

  • Net debt to adj. EBITDA of 0.81x
  • Net debt to total capital of 14.8%
  • ~9x interest coverage ratio
  • ~$200M of available liquidity

Capital Spending

  • $5.7M of CAPEX in Q4 FY20 compared to $15.6M in Q4 FY19
  • FY21 CAPEX will be $28M - $30M from $19M in FY20
  • Expect depreciation of $20M - $22M in FY21
  • Amortization expected to be $11M - $12M in FY21

(in $M)

Q4 FY20

Q3 FY20

Debt (with-issuance costs)

199.1

212.1

Cash

118.8

109.3

Net Debt

80.3

102.8

Net Debt to Capital Ratio

14.8%

18.0%

Funded Debt to Capital

30.1%

31.3%

Leverage Ratio per Bank

1.47

x

1.49

x

Credit Agreement

TTM Adjusted EBITDA as Reported

98.9

108.6

Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt

0.81

x

0.95

x

  • Net debt to capital at 14.8% vs 18.0% in Q3 FY20
  • Repatriated $19M in Q4 FY20 and $39M in FY20; expect to repatriate ~$35M in FY21
  • Q4 FY20 capital spending focused on safety, maintenance, & highest priority growth activities

Strong Balance Sheet With Significant Liquidity

11

Q4 FY20 Reporting Segment Realignment

Prior Reporting Segments

Current Reporting Segments

Q4 FY20 Revenue ($ in 000's)

Q4 FY20 Revenue ($ in 000's)

Electronics

$44,773

Electronics

$44,773

Engraving

31,618

Engraving

31,618

Engineering Technologies

26,178

Scientific

12,689

Hydraulics

13,108

Engineering Technologies

26,178

Food Service Equipment

23,709

Specialty Solutions

24,128

Total Revenue

$139,386

Total Revenue

$139,386

Q4 FY20 Operating Income ($ in 000's)

Q4 FY20 Operating Income ($ in 000's)

Electronics

$5,856

Electronics

$5,856

Engraving

2,569

Engraving

2,569

Engineering Technologies

4,149

Scientific

2,775

Hydraulics

2,651

Engineering Technologies

4,149

Food Service Equipment

3,802

Specialty Solutions

3,678

Total Segment Operating Income

$19,027

Total Segment Operating Income

$19,027

12

Key Takeaways

1

2

3

4

5

Standex expects revenue to be flat to slightly above fiscal fourth quarter and operating margin to improve on a sequential basis in fiscal first quarter 2021

Proactively managing portfolio and building higher margin growth businesses into more significant platforms; divested Refrigerated Solutions Group, acquired Renco Electronics and established Scientific as a stand-alone segment

Expect $7 million in savings from cost actions in FY21 complemented by a significant funnel of operational excellence initiatives

Substantial financial flexibility supported by strong balance sheet, significant liquidity, consistent free cash flow generation and continued repatriation of cash

Disciplined and balanced capital allocation with healthy pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities

13

Q&A

14

APPENDIX

15

Q4 FY20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge

Q4 FY20

Q4 FY19

% Change

Pre-tax

Net

Pre-tax

Net

Pre-tax

Net

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

Income Income

EPS

Reported - GAAP

$

8.9

$

(2.8)

$

6.1

$

0.50

$

17.2

$

(4.9)

$

12.4

$

0.99

-48%

-51%

-50%

Add:

Restructuring Charges

1.9

(0.4)

1.5

0.12

0.5

(0.1)

0.3

0.03

Purchase Accounting

-

-

-

-

0.2

(0.0)

0.1

0.01

Acquisition-Related Costs

0.1

-

0.1

0.01

0.7

(0.2)

0.5

0.04

Property Insurance Deductible

-

-

-

-

0.5

(0.1)

0.4

0.03

Discrete Tax Items

-

0.3

0.3

0.02

-

-

-

-

Adjusted

$

10.9

$

(2.9)

$

8.0

$

0.65

$

19.1

$

(5.3)

$

13.8

$

1.10

-43%

-42%

-41%

Diluted Shares

12,281

12,483

GAAP 4th Quarter Net Income $6.1M versus Prior Year at $12.4M

Non-GAAP Net Income $8.0M versus Prior Year at $13.8M

GAAP EPS decreased 50%; Non-GAAP EPS down 41%

Note : Totals will not foot due to rounding

16

Fiscal 2020 Quarterly Results Under New Reporting Structure

1Q20A

2Q20A

3Q20A

4Q20A

FY20A

Revenue ($ in 000's)

Electronics

$46,617

$45,834

$48,069

$44,773

$185,294

Engraving

38,431

38,256

35,431

31,618

143,736

Scientific

14,750

15,414

14,670

12,689

57,523

Engineering Technologies

24,644

26,495

26,730

26,178

104,047

Specialty Solutions

31,536

27,699

30,573

24,128

113,935

Total Revenue

$155,978

$153,697

$155,474

$139,386

$604,535

Operating Income ($ in 000's)

Electronics

$8,099

$7,776

$8,017

$5,856

$29,749

Engraving

6,537

6,916

4,472

2,569

20,493

Scientific

3,705

4,056

3,204

2,775

13,740

Engineering Technologies

3,359

3,422

3,098

4,149

14,027

Specialty Solutions

5,648

4,341

4,879

3,678

18,546

Total Segment Operating Income

$27,348

$26,512

$23,669

$19,027

$96,556

Fiscal first and second quarter 2020 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020.

17

Disclaimer

Standex International Corporation published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 17:59:07 UTC
