Standex International : Q4 2020

Statements contained in this Presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics such as the current coronavirus on employees, our supply chain, and the demand for our products and services around the world; materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties or settlements; conditions in the financial and banking markets, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash; domestic and international economic conditions, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, transportation, food service equipment, consumer appliance, energy, oil and gas and general industrial markets; lower-cost competition; the relative mix of products which impact margins and operating efficiencies in certain of our businesses; the impact of higher raw material and component costs, particularly steel, certain materials used in electronics parts, petroleum based products, and refrigeration components; an inability to realize the expected cost savings from restructuring activities including effective completion of plant consolidations, cost reduction efforts including procurement savings and productivity enhancements, capital management improvements, strategic capital expenditures, and the implementation of lean enterprise manufacturing techniques; the potential for losses associated with the exit from or divestiture of businesses that are no longer strategic or no longer meet our growth and return expectations; the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of raw materials and diversification efforts in emerging markets; the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs; the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions and the inability to effectively consummate and integrate such acquisitions and achieve synergies envisioned by the Company; market acceptance of our products; our ability to design, introduce and sell new products and related product components; the ability to redesign certain of our products to continue meeting evolving regulatory requirements; the impact of delays initiated by our customers; and our ability to increase manufacturing production to meet demand; and potential changes to future pension funding requirements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.
Continued focus on safety and health of employees, customers and suppliers; high degree of global collaboration
Q4 FY20 results in line with Company expectations, despite very challenging operating environment
Since the end of April, end markets have exhibited a gradual increase in the level of customer activity which has continued into Q1 FY21
Completed Refrigerated Solutions Group divestiture; ~200 basis point increase in adj. operating margin
Acquired Renco Electronics, custom magnetics manufacturer with significant engineering and technical expertise and highly complementary customer base and end markets
Realigned reporting segments highlighting Scientific's highly attractive business profile and long-term outlook; aligning Hydraulics, Pumps and Merchandising consistent with common leadership structure
Expect ~$7M in annualized expense savings from cost actions in FY21
Implementing significant number of productivity and efficiency initiatives to strengthen market leadership and cost position
Generated $19.5M free cash flow in Q4; repaid ~$13M of debt
~ $200M of available liquidity; 0.8x TTM net debt to adjusted EBITDA and ~9x interest coverage ratio
Repatriated ~$19M from foreign subsidiaries in Q4 FY20; total repatriation of ~$39M in FY20
Utilized cash on hand to purchase Renco, incurring no additional debt
Strong balance sheet and financial flexibility to capitalize on healthy pipeline of internal projects and inorganic growth opportunities with attractive returns
Significant operational excellence funnel to further drive efficiency and profitable growth
In Q1 FY21, Standex expects revenue to be flat to slightly above Q4 FY20 and operating margin to improve
Electronics
$ in 000's
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
%
Change
Revenue
$44,773
$49,726
-10.0%
Operating Income
$5,856
$8,645
-32.3%
OI Margin
13.1%
17.4%
Custom magnetic sensor for Smart Grid monitoring
Standex' process controls and design capabilities were key to this application
Enables remote, wireless underground monitoring of electric power quality
Multi-yearsales cycle, leading to a long product life cycle
Electronics
Q4 FY20 Summary
Sales decrease primarily reflected COVID-19 impact on North America and European markets partially offset by a modest recovery in Asia
Margin decline reflects lower volume, higher raw material costs, and COVID-19 caused temporary plant shutdowns, partially mitigated by cost savings and productivity initiatives
New Business Opportunities funnel remains active and is currently over $40M
Q1 FY21 Outlook
Expect meaningful sequential increase in revenue due to positive trends in magnetics product line and contribution from recently closed Renco acquisition
Expect meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin due to continued cost and productivity initiatives combined with price realization and limited incremental impact from reed switch raw material cost increases
Standex Engraving provided broad service offering including Architecture design services, chemical and laser texturizing, soft trim tools and tool finishing services
The program required global coordination. Standex was able to deliver in each region of the world
Engraving
Q4 FY20 Summary
Revenue decrease primarily due to delays in the receipt of tools from customers; some volume shifting to Q1 FY21 with auto OEMs continuing to hold their new program rollout schedules
Operating income decline reflects volume decline associated with the economic impact of COVID-19, partially mitigated by productivity and expense savings in the quarter
Laneway growth of 9% YTD to $43.9M including soft trim tools, laser engraving and tool finishing
Q1 FY21 Outlook
Expect meaningful sequential increase in revenue reflecting both orders that have shifted from Q4 FY20 to Q1 FY21 as well as an increase in the level of overall customer activity
Expect meaningful sequential improvement in operating margin associated with higher volumes combined with cost efficiency and productivity initiatives primarily in North America and Europe
Leveraging global SAP platform for enhanced productivity
Scientific
$ in 000s
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
%
Change
Revenue
$12,689
$15,292
-17.0%
Operating Income
$2,775
$3,689
-24.8%
OI Margin
21.9%
24.1%
Scientific
Q4 FY20 Summary
Revenue and operating income decreased YOY reflecting a market shift toward consumable protective equipment due to the COVID-19 pandemic with less emphasis on capital equipment expenditures
Orders began to ramp rapidly in late May and June as capital equipment demand returned
Has grown significantly since acquisition in 2016
Competes and wins through superior customer service with rapid design and launch of new products to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the life sciences end market
Serves biopharma, pharmacies, healthcare, industrial, government and universities
Deployed Standex growth disciplines to develop and launch new products and build an R&D organization
Q1 FY21 Outlook
Expect to see meaningful sequential revenue increase as customer ordering patterns return to historical mix with increase in purchase of capital equipment
Expect 2021 flu season vaccine delivery shifting to a greater extent to pharmacies from clinics, further accelerating trends from recent years
Continuing to invest in R&D and new product development in coming quarters
Actively assessing and pursuing COVID-19 vaccine storage opportunity
Engineering Technologies
$ in 000s
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
%
Change
Revenue
$26,178
$33,452
-21.7%
Operating Income
$4,149
$4,534
-8.5%
OI Margin
15.8%
13.6%
Engineering Technologies
Q4 FY20 Summary
Sales decreased YOY reflecting lower aviation-related sales offset partially by increased sales in the space end market
Despite sales decline, operating margin increased due to favorable product mix, cost actions and manufacturing efficiencies
Next Generation Missile nose cones
Highly collaborative co-development projects to support new platforms
Standex proprietary spin forming process reduces material inputs and machining processes for high strength alloys
Q1 FY21 Outlook
Expect both significant sequential revenue and operating margin decrease due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation market, particularly in the engine parts product line
Space end market sales expected to sequentially decline in Q1, due to timing of projects
Defense end markets are expected to grow throughout the fiscal year driven by legacy and new missile programs
Emphasis on aligning cost structure with the current demand environment
Specialty Solutions
$ in 000s
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
%
Change
Revenue
$24,128
$32,182
-25.0%
Operating Income
$3,678
$6,011
-38.8%
OI Margin
15.2%
18.7%
Developed with Standex Growth Discipline Process, The new Federal brand milk merchandiser provides offer several advantages
Flexibility to merchandise wide assortment of products and product accessibility to young students
Reduces labor by not removing milk every night
Innovative condenser cleaning alarm with Standex Electronics sensor
Specialty Solutions
Q4 FY20 Summary
As expected, revenue decreased YOY associated with the economic impact of COVID-19 on several end markets including food service equipment and hospitality markets at the Pumps and Merchandising businesses and dump market at Hydraulics
Operating income decrease reflected lower volume partially mitigated by cost actions including headcount reductions and temporary plant shutdowns
Three businesses now reported as a segment, reflecting our common management structure
Q1 FY21 Outlook
Expect Q1 FY21 revenue and operating income to be similar to Q4 FY20, with Merchandising demand to slightly improve while Hydraulics and Pumps to be sequentially similar
Continued focus on Hydraulics aftermarket opportunity
Q4 FY20 Income Statement Summary
($ in M's)
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
YOY
Comments
Revenue
$139.4
$168.7
-17.4%
Components of revenue decline:
Organic -16.4%
Acquisitions +0.1%
F/X impact of -1.1%
Gross Margin
33.7%
35.7%
-200 bps
Contribution margin decline due to volume loss,
partially offset by productivity actions
Adj. Operating Income
$12.1
$21.3
-43.1%
Margin %
8.7%
12.6%
-390 bps
Adj. EBITDA
$20.6
$28.9
-28.9%
Margin %
14.8%
17.1%
-230 bps
Net, Interest Expense
$1.7
$2.2
Lower effective interest rate
Tax Rate %
26.7%
24.6%
-210 bps
Primarily due to domestic/foreign earnings mix
Net Income
$6.1
$12.4
Margin %
4.4%
7.3%
Adj. Net Income
$8.0
$13.8
-41.9%
Margin %
5.7%
8.2%
-250 bps
Adj. EPS
$0.65
$1.10
-40.9%
Repurchased 30,000 shares during the quarter
Diluted Shares
12,281
12,483
Q4 FY20 Free Cash Flow
Q4
Q4
AS REPORTED ($M)
FY 20
FY 19
Net cash provided by operating activities, as
reported
$
25.2
$
43.4
Less: Capital Expenditures
(5.7)
(15.6)
Free operating cash flow
$
19.5
$
27.8
Net cash provided by operating activities decrease primarily reflects lower net income year-over-year
Lower capital spending reflected focus on maintenance, safety and highest priority growth initiatives given COVID-19 related slowdown
Consistent Free Cash Flow Generation
Q4 FY20 Capitalization
Favorable Liquidity Profile
Net debt to adj. EBITDA of 0.81x
Net debt to total capital of 14.8%
~9x interest coverage ratio
~$200M of available liquidity
Capital Spending
$5.7M of CAPEX in Q4 FY20 compared to $15.6M in Q4 FY19
FY21 CAPEX will be $28M - $30M from $19M in FY20
Expect depreciation of $20M - $22M in FY21
Amortization expected to be $11M - $12M in FY21
(in $M)
Q4 FY20
Q3 FY20
Debt (with-issuance costs)
199.1
212.1
Cash
118.8
109.3
Net Debt
80.3
102.8
Net Debt to Capital Ratio
14.8%
18.0%
Funded Debt to Capital
30.1%
31.3%
Leverage Ratio per Bank
1.47
x
1.49
x
Credit Agreement
TTM Adjusted EBITDA as Reported
98.9
108.6
Adjusted EBITDA to Net Debt
0.81
x
0.95
x
Net debt to capital at 14.8% vs 18.0% in Q3 FY20
Repatriated $19M in Q4 FY20 and $39M in FY20; expect to repatriate ~$35M in FY21
Q4 FY20 capital spending focused on safety, maintenance, & highest priority growth activities
Strong Balance Sheet With Significant Liquidity
Q4 FY20 Reporting Segment Realignment
Prior Reporting Segments
Current Reporting Segments
Q4 FY20 Revenue ($ in 000's)
Q4 FY20 Revenue ($ in 000's)
Electronics
$44,773
Electronics
$44,773
Engraving
31,618
Engraving
31,618
Engineering Technologies
26,178
Scientific
12,689
Hydraulics
13,108
Engineering Technologies
26,178
Food Service Equipment
23,709
Specialty Solutions
24,128
Total Revenue
$139,386
Total Revenue
$139,386
Q4 FY20 Operating Income ($ in 000's)
Q4 FY20 Operating Income ($ in 000's)
Electronics
$5,856
Electronics
$5,856
Engraving
2,569
Engraving
2,569
Engineering Technologies
4,149
Scientific
2,775
Hydraulics
2,651
Engineering Technologies
4,149
Food Service Equipment
3,802
Specialty Solutions
3,678
Total Segment Operating Income
$19,027
Total Segment Operating Income
$19,027
Key Takeaways
1
2
3
4
5
Standex expects revenue to be flat to slightly above fiscal fourth quarter and operating margin to improve on a sequential basis in fiscal first quarter 2021
Proactively managing portfolio and building higher margin growth businesses into more significant platforms; divested Refrigerated Solutions Group, acquired Renco Electronics and established Scientific as a stand-alone segment
Expect $7 million in savings from cost actions in FY21 complemented by a significant funnel of operational excellence initiatives
Substantial financial flexibility supported by strong balance sheet, significant liquidity, consistent free cash flow generation and continued repatriation of cash
Disciplined and balanced capital allocation with healthy pipeline of organic and inorganic growth opportunities
APPENDIX
Q4 FY20 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge
Q4 FY20
Q4 FY19
% Change
Pre-tax
Net
Pre-tax
Net
Pre-tax
Net
Income
Tax
Income
EPS
Income
Tax
Income
EPS
Income Income
EPS
Reported - GAAP
$
8.9
$
(2.8)
$
6.1
$
0.50
$
17.2
$
(4.9)
$
12.4
$
0.99
-48%
-51%
-50%
Add:
Restructuring Charges
1.9
(0.4)
1.5
0.12
0.5
(0.1)
0.3
0.03
Purchase Accounting
-
-
-
-
0.2
(0.0)
0.1
0.01
Acquisition-Related Costs
0.1
-
0.1
0.01
0.7
(0.2)
0.5
0.04
Property Insurance Deductible
-
-
-
-
0.5
(0.1)
0.4
0.03
Discrete Tax Items
-
0.3
0.3
0.02
-
-
-
-
Adjusted
$
10.9
$
(2.9)
$
8.0
$
0.65
$
19.1
$
(5.3)
$
13.8
$
1.10
-43%
-42%
-41%
Diluted Shares
12,281
12,483
GAAP 4th Quarter Net Income $6.1M versus Prior Year at $12.4M
Non-GAAP Net Income $8.0M versus Prior Year at $13.8M
GAAP EPS decreased 50%; Non-GAAP EPS down 41%
Note : Totals will not foot due to rounding
Fiscal 2020 Quarterly Results Under New Reporting Structure
1Q20A
2Q20A
3Q20A
4Q20A
FY20A
Revenue ($ in 000's)
Electronics
$46,617
$45,834
$48,069
$44,773
$185,294
Engraving
38,431
38,256
35,431
31,618
143,736
Scientific
14,750
15,414
14,670
12,689
57,523
Engineering Technologies
24,644
26,495
26,730
26,178
104,047
Specialty Solutions
31,536
27,699
30,573
24,128
113,935
Total Revenue
$155,978
$153,697
$155,474
$139,386
$604,535
Operating Income ($ in 000's)
Electronics
$8,099
$7,776
$8,017
$5,856
$29,749
Engraving
6,537
6,916
4,472
2,569
20,493
Scientific
3,705
4,056
3,204
2,775
13,740
Engineering Technologies
3,359
3,422
3,098
4,149
14,027
Specialty Solutions
5,648
4,341
4,879
3,678
18,546
Total Segment Operating Income
$27,348
$26,512
$23,669
$19,027
$96,556
Fiscal first and second quarter 2020 results have been adjusted to reflect the divestiture of Refrigerated Solutions Group on April 16, 2020.
