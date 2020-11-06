Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Standex International Corporation    SXI

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standex International : To Present At Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 04:25pm EST

SALEM, N.H., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation  (NYSE:SXI) announced today that David Dunbar, Chairman, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, Vice President, CFO & Treasurer, will be participating in Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday November 11, 2020. Standex's investor presentation will be available on the Company's website beginning on November 11th.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-to-present-at-baird-2020-global-industrial-conference-301168073.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
04:25pSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : To Present At Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
PR
10/30STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP/DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
10/30STANDEX INTERNATIONAL COR : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
10/29STANDEX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
10/23STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Timing Of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PR
10/22STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Announces 9% Increase In Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/21STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP/DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
09/22STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : To Present at Sidoti & Company's Fall 2020 Investor Conf..
PR
09/01STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP/DE/ : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group