    SXI

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
Standex International : Declares 227th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

04/28/2021 | 09:30am EDT
SALEM, N.H., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, which is payable May 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2021.

The dividend is the Company's 227th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China.  For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standex-declares-227th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301279171.html

SOURCE Standex International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
