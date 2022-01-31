Log in
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, AS ADJUSTED - Form 8-K

01/31/2022 | 01:52pm EST
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, AS ADJUSTED
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)

First Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2021 Year-to-Date 2021
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
Net Sales $ 3,803.5 $ - $ 3,803.5 $ 3,880.0 $ - $ 3,880.0 $ 3,865.4 $ - $ 3,865.4 $ 11,548.9 $ - $ 11,548.9
Gross profit 1,413.7 4.4 1,418.1 1,386.4 1.3 1,387.7 1,241.6 5.1 1,246.7 4,041.7 10.8 4,052.5
% of Net Sales 37.2 % 37.3 % 35.7 % 35.8 % 32.1 % 32.3 % 35.0 % 35.1 %
Selling, general and administrative 731.3 (15.1) 716.2 778.5 (18.5) 760.0 783.8 (18.7) 765.1 2,293.6 (52.3) 2,241.3
% of Net Sales 19.2 % 18.8 % 20.1 % 19.6 % 20.3 % 19.8 % 19.9 % 19.4 %
Operating profit 682.4 19.5 701.9 607.9 19.8 627.7 457.8 23.8 481.6 1,748.1 63.1 1,811.2
% of Net Sales 17.9 % 18.5 % 15.7 % 16.2 % 11.8 % 12.5 % 15.1 % 15.7 %
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 587.0 23.9 610.9 508.4 33.3 541.7 384.7 32.5 417.2 1,480.1 89.7 1,569.8
Income taxes on continuing operations 118.4 6.0 124.4 70.1 8.4 78.5 0.5 6.8 7.3 189.0 21.2 210.2
Share of net earnings of equity method investment 1.8 0.2 2.0 4.4 11.0 15.4 9.8 - 9.8 16.0 11.2 27.2
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted4
461.8 18.1 479.9 439.2 35.9 475.1 394.5 25.7 420.2 1,295.5 79.7 1,375.2
Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations4
$ 2.81 $ 0.11 $ 2.92 $ 2.66 $ 0.22 $ 2.88 $ 2.39 $ 0.15 $ 2.54 $ 7.86 $ 0.48 $ 8.34
1
The Company's results represent continuing operations and exclude the commercial electronic security and healthcare businesses following the announced divestiture in December 2021. The results of these businesses were previously included in the Company's Security segment and have been recorded as discontinued operations.
2
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives, deal costs, facility-related costs and restructuring.
3
The non-GAAP information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.
4
Results reflect the restatement of historical financial statements to correct errors related to the accounting for Equity Units as disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed on January 26, 2022.

1

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, AS ADJUSTED
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars Except Per Share Amounts)
First Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020
GAAP1
Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
Net Sales $ 2,760.6 $ - $ 2,760.6 $ 2,806.3 $ - $ 2,806.3 $ 3,488.1 $ - $ 3,488.1
Gross profit 882.7 8.6 891.3 886.5 37.4 923.9 1,231.9 6.5 1,238.4
% of Net Sales 32.0 % 32.3 % 31.6 % 32.9 % 35.3 % 35.5 %
Selling, general and administrative 630.6 (17.2) 613.4 618.3 (59.4) 558.9 632.1 (27.3) 604.8
% of Net Sales 22.8 % 22.2 % 22.0 % 19.9 % 18.1 % 17.3 %
Operating profit 252.1 25.8 277.9 268.2 96.8 365.0 599.8 33.8 633.6
% of Net Sales 9.1 % 10.1 % 9.6 % 13.0 % 17.2 % 18.2 %
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 135.8 46.9 182.7 118.2 135.3 253.5 445.6 77.4 523.0
Income taxes on continuing operations 11.3 9.6 20.9 (112.5) 151.2 38.7 76.0 18.1 94.1
Share of net earnings (losses) of equity method investment (0.2) 1.0 0.8 10.3 3.2 13.5 4.0 2.7 6.7
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted4
124.8 38.3 163.1 236.3 (12.7) 223.6 364.0 62.0 426.0
Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations4
$ 0.77 $ 0.24 $ 1.01 $ 1.46 $ (0.08) $ 1.38 $ 2.24 $ 0.38 $ 2.62
Fourth Quarter 2020 Year-to-Date 2020
GAAP1
Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
Net Sales $ 4,002.7 $ - $ 4,002.7 $ 13,057.7 $ - $ 13,057.7
Gross profit 1,404.3 9.2 1,413.5 4,405.4 61.7 4,467.1
% of Net Sales 35.1 % 35.3 % 33.7 % 34.2 %
Selling, general and administrative 747.5 (19.3) 728.2 2,628.5 (123.2) 2,505.3
% of Net Sales 18.7 % 18.2 % 20.1 % 19.2 %
Operating profit 656.8 28.5 685.3 1,776.9 184.9 1,961.8
% of Net Sales 16.4 % 17.1 % 13.6 % 15.0 %
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 520.2 66.3 586.5 1,219.8 325.9 1,545.7
Income taxes on continuing operations 68.2 13.6 81.8 43.0 192.5 235.5
Share of net earnings (losses) of equity method investment (5.0) 2.9 (2.1) 9.1 9.8 18.9
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted4
437.5 55.6 493.1 1,162.6 143.2 1,305.8
Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations4
$ 2.68 $ 0.34 $ 3.02 $ 7.16 $ 0.88 $ 8.04
1
The Company's results represent continuing operations and exclude the commercial electronic security and healthcare businesses following the announced divestiture in December 2021. The results of these businesses were previously included in the Company's Security segment and have been recorded as discontinued operations.
2
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a cost reduction program, charges related to the extinguishment of debt, a net loss on the sales of businesses, inventory step-up charges, deal costs and margin resiliency initiatives, partially offset by a release of a contingent consideration liability relating to the CAM acquisition and a one-time tax benefit related to a supply chain reorganization.
3
The non-GAAP information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.
4
Results reflect the restatement of historical financial statements to correct errors related to the accounting for Equity Units as disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K filed on January 26, 2022.
2

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, AS ADJUSTED
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)

First Quarter 2021 Second Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2021 Year-To-Date 2021
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
NET SALES
Tools & Storage $ 3,062.9 $ - $ 3,062.9 $ 3,196.5 $ - $ 3,196.5 $ 3,185.9 $ - $ 3,185.9 $ 9,445.3 $ - $ 9,445.3
Industrial 657.7 - 657.7 602.2 - 602.2 593.5 - 593.5 1,853.4 - 1,853.4
Segment Net Sales 3,720.6 - 3,720.6 3,798.7 - 3,798.7 3,779.4 - 3,779.4 11,298.7 - 11,298.7
Corporate Overhead & Other 82.9 - 82.9 81.3 - 81.3 86.0 - 86.0 250.2 - 250.2
Total $ 3,803.5 $ - $ 3,803.5 $ 3,880.0 $ - $ 3,880.0 $ 3,865.4 $ - $ 3,865.4 $ 11,548.9 $ - $ 11,548.9
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage $ 644.7 $ 4.2 $ 648.9 $ 627.0 $ 9.2 $ 636.2 $ 478.5 $ 14.2 $ 492.7 $ 1,750.2 $ 27.6 $ 1,777.8
Industrial 99.8 3.6 103.4 60.5 3.0 63.5 42.6 3.2 45.8 202.9 9.8 212.7
Segment Profit 744.5 7.8 752.3 687.5 12.2 699.7 521.1 17.4 538.5 1,953.1 37.4 1,990.5
Corporate Overhead & Other (62.1) 11.7 (50.4) (79.6) 7.6 (72.0) (63.3) 6.4 (56.9) (205.0) 25.7 (179.3)
Total $ 682.4 $ 19.5 $ 701.9 $ 607.9 $ 19.8 $ 627.7 $ 457.8 $ 23.8 $ 481.6 $ 1,748.1 $ 63.1 $ 1,811.2
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage 21.0 % 21.2 % 19.6 % 19.9 % 15.0 % 15.5 % 18.5 % 18.8 %
Industrial 15.2 % 15.7 % 10.0 % 10.5 % 7.2 % 7.7 % 10.9 % 11.5 %
Total 20.0 % 20.2 % 18.1 % 18.4 % 13.8 % 14.2 % 17.3 % 17.6 %
1
The Company's results represent continuing operations and exclude the commercial electronic security and healthcare businesses following the announced divestiture in December 2021. The results of these businesses were previously included in the Company's Security segment and have been recorded as discontinued operations. Corporate Overhead and Other includes the results of the Mechanical Access Solutions business for all periods presented.
2
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to functional transformation initiatives and facility-related costs.
3
The non-GAAP information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.

3

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SEGMENT PROFIT FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO CORRESPONDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, AS ADJUSTED
(Unaudited, Millions of Dollars)
First Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
NET SALES
Tools & Storage $ 2,070.8 $ - $ 2,070.8 $ 2,197.2 $ - $ 2,197.2 $ 2,804.1 $ - $ 2,804.1
Industrial 590.7 - 590.7 517.5 - 517.5 586.6 - 586.6
Segment Net Sales 2,661.5 - 2,661.5 2,714.7 - 2,714.7 3,390.7 - 3,390.7
Corporate Overhead & Other 99.1 - 99.1 91.6 - 91.6 97.4 - 97.4
Total $ 2,760.6 $ - $ 2,760.6 $ 2,806.3 $ - $ 2,806.3 $ 3,488.1 $ - $ 3,488.1
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage $ 229.9 $ 3.1 $ 233.0 $ 341.1 $ 28.4 $ 369.5 $ 591.9 $ 5.6 $ 597.5
Industrial 66.6 10.4 77.0 3.8 40.6 44.4 62.7 8.4 71.1
Segment Profit 296.5 13.5 310.0 344.9 69.0 413.9 654.6 14.0 668.6
Corporate Overhead & Other (44.4) 12.3 (32.1) (76.7) 27.8 (48.9) (54.8) 19.8 (35.0)
Total $ 252.1 $ 25.8 $ 277.9 $ 268.2 $ 96.8 $ 365.0 $ 599.8 $ 33.8 $ 633.6
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage 11.1 % 11.3 % 15.5 % 16.8 % 21.1 % 21.3 %
Industrial 11.3 % 13.0 % 0.7 % 8.6 % 10.7 % 12.1 %
Total 11.1 % 11.6 % 12.7 % 15.2 % 19.3 % 19.7 %
Fourth Quarter 2020 Year-To-Date 2020
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
GAAP1
Acquisition-
Related Charges & Other2
Non-GAAP3
NET SALES
Tools & Storage $ 3,257.6 $ - $ 3,257.6 $ 10,329.7 $ - $ 10,329.7
Industrial 657.9 - 657.9 2,352.7 - 2,352.7
Segment Net Sales 3,915.5 - 3,915.5 12,682.4 - 12,682.4
Corporate Overhead & Other 87.2 - 87.2 375.3 - 375.3
Total $ 4,002.7 $ - $ 4,002.7 $ 13,057.7 $ - $ 13,057.7
SEGMENT PROFIT
Tools & Storage $ 657.4 $ 9.3 $ 666.7 $ 1,820.3 $ 46.4 $ 1,866.7
Industrial 87.5 7.7 95.2 220.6 67.1 287.7
Segment Profit 744.9 17.0 761.9 2,040.9 113.5 2,154.4
Corporate Overhead & Other (88.1) 11.5 (76.6) (264.0) 71.4 (192.6)
Total $ 656.8 $ 28.5 $ 685.3 $ 1,776.9 $ 184.9 $ 1,961.8
Segment Profit as a Percentage of Net Sales
Tools & Storage 20.2 % 20.5 % 17.6 % 18.1 %
Industrial 13.3 % 14.5 % 9.4 % 12.2 %
Total 19.0 % 19.5 % 16.1 % 17.0 %
1
The Company's results represent continuing operations and exclude the commercial electronic security and healthcare businesses following the announced divestiture in December 2021. The results of these businesses were previously included in the Company's Security segment and have been recorded as discontinued operations. Corporate Overhead and Other includes the results of the commercial electronic security business in five countries in Europe and emerging markets through its disposition in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the Mechanical Access Solutions business for all periods presented.
2
Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to integration costs, a cost reduction program, inventory step-up charges and margin resiliency initiatives.
3
The non-GAAP information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.
4

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
