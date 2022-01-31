STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO CORRESPONDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, AS ADJUSTED - Form 8-K

First Quarter 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Third Quarter 2020

GAAP1 Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2 Non-GAAP3 GAAP1 Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2 Non-GAAP3 GAAP1 Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2 Non-GAAP3

Net Sales $ 2,760.6 $ - $ 2,760.6 $ 2,806.3 $ - $ 2,806.3 $ 3,488.1 $ - $ 3,488.1

Gross profit 882.7 8.6 891.3 886.5 37.4 923.9 1,231.9 6.5 1,238.4

% of Net Sales 32.0 % 32.3 % 31.6 % 32.9 % 35.3 % 35.5 %

Selling, general and administrative 630.6 (17.2) 613.4 618.3 (59.4) 558.9 632.1 (27.3) 604.8

% of Net Sales 22.8 % 22.2 % 22.0 % 19.9 % 18.1 % 17.3 %

Operating profit 252.1 25.8 277.9 268.2 96.8 365.0 599.8 33.8 633.6

% of Net Sales 9.1 % 10.1 % 9.6 % 13.0 % 17.2 % 18.2 %

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 135.8 46.9 182.7 118.2 135.3 253.5 445.6 77.4 523.0

Income taxes on continuing operations 11.3 9.6 20.9 (112.5) 151.2 38.7 76.0 18.1 94.1

Share of net earnings (losses) of equity method investment (0.2) 1.0 0.8 10.3 3.2 13.5 4.0 2.7 6.7

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted4 124.8 38.3 163.1 236.3 (12.7) 223.6 364.0 62.0 426.0

Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations4 $ 0.77 $ 0.24 $ 1.01 $ 1.46 $ (0.08) $ 1.38 $ 2.24 $ 0.38 $ 2.62

Fourth Quarter 2020 Year-to-Date 2020

GAAP1 Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2 Non-GAAP3 GAAP1 Acquisition- Related Charges & Other2 Non-GAAP3

Net Sales $ 4,002.7 $ - $ 4,002.7 $ 13,057.7 $ - $ 13,057.7

Gross profit 1,404.3 9.2 1,413.5 4,405.4 61.7 4,467.1

% of Net Sales 35.1 % 35.3 % 33.7 % 34.2 %

Selling, general and administrative 747.5 (19.3) 728.2 2,628.5 (123.2) 2,505.3

% of Net Sales 18.7 % 18.2 % 20.1 % 19.2 %

Operating profit 656.8 28.5 685.3 1,776.9 184.9 1,961.8

% of Net Sales 16.4 % 17.1 % 13.6 % 15.0 %

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity interest 520.2 66.3 586.5 1,219.8 325.9 1,545.7

Income taxes on continuing operations 68.2 13.6 81.8 43.0 192.5 235.5

Share of net earnings (losses) of equity method investment (5.0) 2.9 (2.1) 9.1 9.8 18.9

Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners - Diluted4 437.5 55.6 493.1 1,162.6 143.2 1,305.8

Diluted earnings per share of common stock - Continuing operations4 $ 2.68 $ 0.34 $ 3.02 $ 7.16 $ 0.88 $ 8.04

1 The Company's results represent continuing operations and exclude the commercial electronic security and healthcare businesses following the announced divestiture in December 2021. The results of these businesses were previously included in the Company's Security segment and have been recorded as discontinued operations.

2 Acquisition-related charges and other relate primarily to a cost reduction program, charges related to the extinguishment of debt, a net loss on the sales of businesses, inventory step-up charges, deal costs and margin resiliency initiatives, partially offset by a release of a contingent consideration liability relating to the CAM acquisition and a one-time tax benefit related to a supply chain reorganization.

3 The non-GAAP information, as reconciled to GAAP above, is considered relevant to aid analysis and understanding of the Company's results, business trends and outlook measures aside from the material impact of acquisition-related and other charges and ensures appropriate comparability to operating results of prior periods.