Stanley Black & Decker : Announces 4th Quarter Dividend

10/13/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com 

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com 

