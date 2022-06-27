Log in
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

06/27/2022 | 11:00am EDT
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its second quarter 2022 earnings webcast on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The webcast will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors and will remain available after the call.

The webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors under the subheading "News & Events." A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-announces-release-date-for-second-quarter-2022-earnings-301575867.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2022
