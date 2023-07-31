INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Stanley Black & Decker Inc, código ISIN BRS1WKBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 28/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,810000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,647248081 por BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 25/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 31/08/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 01/09/2023 até 05/09/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Company), ISIN BRS1WKBDR006, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,810000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,647248081 per BDR.

The payment will be completed on 25/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 31/08/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 01/09/2023 to 05/09/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

