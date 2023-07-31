O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Stanley Black & Decker Inc, código ISIN BRS1WKBDR006, informa que foi aprovado em 28/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,810000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,647248081 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 25/09/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 31/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 01/09/2023 até 05/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Company), ISIN BRS1WKBDR006, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,810000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,647248081 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 25/09/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 31/08/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 01/09/2023 to 05/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of tools and engineering solutions for professional, industrial and construction and consumer use. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- electric tools and accessories (71.1%): tools and electric devices (drills wire, sanders, saws, grinders, batteries, etc.), garden tools (shears, cutting edge, trimmers, aerators , grinders, chainsaws, etc.), vacuum cleaners, lamps, lights, battery chargers, starter batteries, power converters, hand tools (measuring and leveling tools, planes, hammers, knives, blades, screwdrivers, saws, etc.), consumer mechanics tools (wrenches and sockets), plastic tool boxes, pneumatic tools and fasteners (nail guns, staplers, staples, etc.);
- industrial products (16.2%): professional and automotive mechanics tools (wrenches, sockets, electronic diagnostic tools, etc.), storage systems, plumbing, heating and air conditioning tools (pipe wrenches, pliers, tubing cutters, etc.), hydraulic tools, etc.;
- access and security products (12.7%): automatic doors, door closers, emergency exit devices, locking mechanisms, integrated security devices, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (60.5%), Canada (4.7%), Americas (4.2%), France (4%), Europe (19.2%) and Asia (7.4%).