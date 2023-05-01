Stanley Black & Decker : DEWALT® Announces New TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure Delivering Three Hours of Continuous Runtime†

DOWNLOAD THE PRODUCT GUIDE BELOW

DEWALT has launched the new DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure (DWHT35625S), its first electronically integrated tape measure. Available in a 25-Ft length, this innovative tape is equipped with an LED light to offer users better visibility while measuring in low-light applications.

Tradespeople NEVER BACK DOWN™ from a tough job, so this tape is engineered for extreme jobsite durability and performance with premium features for the professional user, including:

Integrated LED Light for Improved Visibility in Low-Light Conditions

A durable housing that withstands a 100-ft. drop*

17-ft. of max reach** for the most demanding measurements

Three hours of run time on a full charge † ; rechargeable with a USB cable

60 second auto-shutoff to conserve battery life

A durable blade with 6-in. of rip-shield coating at the hook to extend blade life

Double-sided print for easy overhead measurements

The DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure is also sold with eco-friendly clip-card packaging.

The tape is available now where DEWALT products are sold.

*Usable after 100 ft. drop onto packed soil

**17 ft. Max Reach based on maximum extension of an average end user

† LED is usable for 3 hours of runtime on a full charge

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose - for those who make the world - the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

DEWALT Media Contact:

Emily Cahn

Director, Public Relations

(443) 564-7446

Emily.Cahn@sbdinc.com