Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:38:14 2023-05-01 am EDT
87.12 USD   +0.90%
10:27aStanley Black & Decker : DEWALT® Announces New TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure Delivering Three Hours of Continuous Runtime†
PU
04/27Trade Proud : Stanley Black & Decker Encourages High School Seniors Attending Trade School to Celebrate Their Decision Starting on May 1
PR
04/27Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stanley Black & Decker : DEWALT® Announces New TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure Delivering Three Hours of Continuous Runtime†

05/01/2023 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DOWNLOAD THE PRODUCT GUIDE BELOW

DEWALT has launched the new DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure (DWHT35625S), its first electronically integrated tape measure. Available in a 25-Ft length, this innovative tape is equipped with an LED light to offer users better visibility while measuring in low-light applications.

Tradespeople NEVER BACK DOWN™ from a tough job, so this tape is engineered for extreme jobsite durability and performance with premium features for the professional user, including:

  • Integrated LED Light for Improved Visibility in Low-Light Conditions
  • A durable housing that withstands a 100-ft. drop*
  • 17-ft. of max reach** for the most demanding measurements
  • Three hours of run time on a full charge ; rechargeable with a USB cable
  • 60 second auto-shutoff to conserve battery life
  • A durable blade with 6-in. of rip-shield coating at the hook to extend blade life
  • Double-sided print for easy overhead measurements

The DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure is also sold with eco-friendly clip-card packaging.

The tape is available now where DEWALT products are sold.

*Usable after 100 ft. drop onto packed soil
**17 ft. Max Reach based on maximum extension of an average end user
LED is usable for 3 hours of runtime on a full charge

About DEWALT
DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is obsessed with how users work in the real world and is relentlessly pursuing total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By incorporating its latest technology and industry innovations, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of outdoor equipment. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose - for those who make the world - the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

DEWALT Media Contact:
Emily Cahn
Director, Public Relations
(443) 564-7446
Emily.Cahn@sbdinc.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 14:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
10:27aStanley Black & Decker : DEWALT® Announces New TOUGHSERIES™ Lighted Tape Measure Del..
PU
04/27Trade Proud : Stanley Black & Decker Encourages High School Seniors Attending Trade School..
PR
04/27Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
04/27Declaration of the Voting Results by Stanley Black & Decker
CI
04/26BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ Expands its Line-Up with the Introduction of Food Cho..
PR
04/26BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand Expands its Line-Up with the Introduction of Food Chopper and..
CI
04/24Trial opens in Justice Department bid to force Assa Abloy to scrap deal
RE
04/24Ahead of Earth Day, Stanley Black & Decker Unveils First Privately Funded, 100% Renewab..
AQ
04/24Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend
AQ
04/21Stanley Black & Decker Retains Quarterly Dividend at $0.80 a Share, Payable June 20 to ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 290 M - -
Net income 2023 23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 580x
Yield 2023 3,67%
Capitalization 13 215 M 13 215 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 54 200
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 86,34 $
Average target price 90,71 $
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Allan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Hallinan Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Andrea J. Ayers Chairman
Rhonda O. Gass Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tamer Abuaita Chief Supply Chain Officer & SVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.94%13 215
ATLAS COPCO AB20.31%67 739
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.64%41 671
FANUC CORPORATION15.68%32 125
SANDVIK AB10.67%25 499
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.13%23 075
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer