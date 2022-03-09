Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
News 
Summary

Stanley Black & Decker : DEWALT and CRAFTSMAN Win Five Coveted Popular Mechanics 2022 Tool Awards

03/09/2022 | 05:43pm EST
Over the course of a year, the pros at Popular Mechanics® put hundreds of products to the test. In the end, two trusted brands from Stanley Black & Decker - DEWALT and CRAFTSMAN - made the cut, earning five coveted tool awards for 2022.

Wowing in the Power Tool category, DEWALT took home the awards for:

  • Best Cordless Drill Driver: DEWALT 20V MAX* 1/2-In. Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Driver with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE™ Technology (DCD999)
  • Most Compact Impact Driver: DEWALT Atomic Compact Series™ 20V MAX* 1/4-In. Brushless Cordless 3-Speed Impact Driver (DCF850)

Applauded in the Hand Tool category, CRAFTSMAN grabbed the top spots for its new premium V-Series™ line for pros and auto enthusiasts:

  • Best Allen Wrenches: CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 8-Piece X-Tract Technology™ Metric T-Handle Set (CMHT26161V)
  • Best Wrench Set: CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ SAE Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set (CMMT87350V)
  • Best Screwdriver Set: CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 8-Piece Screwdriver Set (CMHT65618V)

"We have a long history of innovative leadership from DEWALT and CRAFTSMAN and are proud to be recognized by Popular Mechanics for our industry leading products," said Heather Kang, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "We pride ourselves in being the brands professionals, homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics trust."

Visit www.dewalt.com and www.craftsman.com to learn more about these award-winning tools and many more cutting-edge innovations trusted by those who make the world.

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
