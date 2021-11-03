Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

11/03/2021 | 06:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-baird-2021-global-industrial-conference-301415870.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
06:14pStanley Black & Decker To Present At The Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference
PR
11/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Monetary policy starts to change
11/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...
11/01BofA Securities Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker to Underperform from Neutral on 'Lack..
MT
11/01BofA Securities Cuts Stanley Black & Decker to Underperform From Neutral, Price Target ..
MT
10/29Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Stanley Black & Decker to $194 From $198, Mainta..
MT
10/29Barclays Adjusts Price Target for Stanley Black & Decker to $223 From $230, Maintains O..
MT
10/29Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Stanley Black & Decker to $219 From $227, Maintains..
MT
10/28Industrials Up As Ford Rallies -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
10/28Q3 2021 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
More recommendations