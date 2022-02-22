Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Barclays 39th Annual Industrial Select Conference

02/22/2022 | 11:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts
Dennis Lange 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(860) 827-3833 
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741 
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis 
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470 
christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-barclays-39th-annual-industrial-select-conference-301487618.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
11:25aStanley Black & Decker To Present At The Barclays 39th Annual Industrial Select Confere..
PR
06:08aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/21Stanley black & decker elects andrea j. ayers chair and adrian v. mitchell as director
AQ
02/21FTSE Flat, PMI Data Adds to Case for Another BoE Rate Increase
DJ
02/18Stanley Black & Decker Appoints Andrea Ayers as Chair of the Board
MT
02/18STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : ELECTS ANDREA J. AYERS CHAIR AND ADRIAN V. MITCHELL AS DIRECTOR G..
PU
02/18STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/18Stanley black & decker elects andrea j. ayers chair and adrian v. mitchell as director
PR
02/18Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
02/16Stanley Black & Decker Announces 1st Quarter Dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
More recommendations