Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/28/2023 | 09:48am EST
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, President and CEO, at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM ET.

The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
christina.francis@sbdinc.com

Stanley Black & Decker. (PRNewsFoto/Stanley Black & Decker) (PRNewsfoto/Stanley Black & Decker)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-44th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301758077.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2023
