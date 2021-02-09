Log in
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker : Tools Up for the 2021 NASCAR Season

02/09/2021 | 09:04am EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is revving up for the 2021 NASCAR season at Speedweeks at the Daytona International Speedway. This year marks Stanley Black & Decker's seventh season as a sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) that helps showcase the iconic brands DEWALT, STANLEY, CRAFTSMAN, and IRWIN.

The 2021 season will include primary driver Christopher Bell for 16 races, Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. for two races, and two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch for one race. The 2021 race calendar will feature DEWALT, STANLEY, CRAFTSMAN and IRWIN paint schemes that will be on track throughout the season.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Stanley Black & Decker for the 2021 season," said Coach Joe Gibbs, JGR team Owner. "As a long-time partner, they help us win races with brands integrated in the sport of NASCAR. We are proud to represent Stanley Black & Decker and can't wait to celebrate with them in Victory Lane this season."

Gearing Up for Daytona 500
On the track during Speedweeks in Daytona, Martin Truex Jr. will be the first of the three JGR drivers to represent the brands, piloting the #19 DEWALT Toyota Camry in the Busch Clash on Feb. 9.

Christopher Bell will represent the DEWALT yellow and black in Daytona, driving the #20 Toyota Camry in the Duel on Feb. 11 and in the Daytona 500 on Feb.14.

"February is always my favorite month because it's the start of the NASCAR season with the iconic Daytona 500," said Stanley Black & Decker's VP of Marketing Sponsorships, Tony Merritt. "Our driver line-up in 2021 will make for an exciting year for our brands. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and look forward to a successful year both on and off the track."

2021 NASCAR Primary Schedule with Drivers Bell, Truex Jr. and Busch Representing Stanley Black & Decker Brands  

Date

Race

Driver

Primary

Feb. 9

Daytona (The Clash)

Truex, Jr.

DEWALT

Feb. 11

Daytona (Duel)

Bell

DEWALT

Feb. 14

Daytona 500

Bell

DEWALT

March 7

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Bell

CRAFTSMAN

March 14

Phoenix Raceway

Busch

STANLEY

March 28

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bell

IRWIN

April 25

Talladega Superspeedway

Bell

DEWALT

May 16

Dover International Raceway

Bell

STANLEY

May 23

Circuit of the Americas

Bell

CRAFTSMAN

June 13

Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star)

Bell

CRAFTSMAN

June 20

Nashville Superspeedway

Bell

DEWALT

June 26

Pocono Raceway

Truex Jr.

STANLEY

July 10

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Xfinity Series)

Truex Jr.

STANLEY

July 11

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Bell

CRAFTSMAN

Aug. 8

Watkins Glen International

Bell

STANLEY

Aug. 15

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Bell

STANLEY

Sept. 11

Richmond Speedway

Bell

DEWALT

Oct. 10

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Bell

IRWIN

Oct. 24

Kansas Speedway

Bell

CRAFTSMAN

Oct. 31

Martinsville Speedway

Bell

STANLEY

Nov. 7

Phoenix Raceway

Bell

DEWALT

The Stanley Black & Decker partnership will include product launches for many of its businesses, key customer outreach efforts, retail marketing and promotions and continued support for the Racing for a Miracle, a program to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

In 2020, in partnership with the ACE Hardware Foundation, Stanley Black & Decker celebrated the 14th annual Racing for a Miracle program and donated $100,000 to support the vital work of CMN Hospitals while also providing four patients from Levine Children's Hospital an unforgettable experience at the 2020 Charlotte NASCAR Cup Race.

Stanley Black & Decker has long been involved in NASCAR, being one of the first tool companies to provide support for the NASCAR Busch Series in the 1980s and 1990s.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker is a purpose-driven, $14.5 billion revenue industrial organization. Stanley Black & Decker has 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries and operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second-largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses. The company's iconic brands include BLACK+DECKER, Bostitch, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, FACOM, IRWIN, LENOX, Porter Cable and STANLEY. Stanley Black & Decker is a company for the makers and innovators, the craftsmen and the caregivers, and those doing the hard work to make the world a better place. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-tools-up-for-the-2021-nascar-season-301224890.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker


© PRNewswire 2021
