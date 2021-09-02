Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stanley Black & Decker : Touchdown, DEWALT! World's Largest Tool Brand Kicks Off First-Ever College Football Sponsorship

09/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEWALT, one of the most admired brands from the world's largest tools and storage company, Stanley Black & Decker, announced today that it will make its college football debut during the upcoming 2021-2022 season through a first-of-its-kind branding opportunity with 25 colleges and universities across the United States.

As part of the sponsorship, a DEWALT TV-visible asset showcasing the brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's in-stadium football team benches, which were installed by Dragon Seats exclusively using DEWALT tools. This is the first time in the company's history that the DEWALT brand will be displayed at college football stadiums across the country.

'We are excited to be partnering with the legacy and prestige of college football,' said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorship, Stanley Black & Decker. 'Like the DEWALT brand and the tradespeople who use our products, student-athletes exemplify perseverance, commitment and drive for excellence. We look forward to rooting for them and their teams on the sidelines this season along with our customers, the hardworking makers who help build the world.'

Spanning five Division 1 conferences - ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Mountain West - the 25 college football programs that will be sponsored by DEWALT this season include:

ACC

  • Boston College
  • Florida State University
  • University of Louisville
  • NC State University

Big Ten

  • Indiana University
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Minnesota
  • Northwestern University
  • The Ohio State University
  • Penn State University
  • Purdue University
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison

Big 12

  • Baylor University
  • Iowa State University
  • University of Kansas
  • Kansas State University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • Texas Tech University
  • West Virginia University

PAC-12

  • University of California-Berkeley
  • University of Colorado
  • University of Utah
  • University of Washington

Mountain West

The sponsorship will also include social amplification opportunities and onsite hospitality to host customer events and an all-access experience at each game.

The nationwide DEWALT sponsorship was secured by LEARFIELD, the schools' athletics multimedia rightsholder, who partnered with Dragon Seats, the manufacturer of state-of-the-art heated and cooling sideline benches designed to maximize athlete safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions. DEWALT tools are being exclusively used by Dragon Seats for the necessary installation of the team benches, which prominently display both the school brand and DEWALT brand when assembled.

ANC, a member of the LEARFIELD family and DEWALT's in-venue and television signage sponsorship partner in professional sports, brokered the college bench concept with DEWALT to continue the growth of the brand's recognition among all sports fans.

'Never before have we seen this specialized branded opportunity for the TV viewing audience during college football games, and we're proud to partner with DEWALT to bring it to life,' said Andrew Judelson, Executive Vice President, National Sales, LEARFIELD. 'It's a privilege to provide DEWALT visibility with these universities, and together, bring a completely new and innovative concept to college sponsorship that matches the uniqueness of their brand.'

The DEWALT brand will be visible starting on Sept. 2, when Minnesota hosts Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
11:12aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Touchdown, DEWALT! World's Largest Tool Brand Kicks Off..
PU
10:02aSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Touchdown, DEWALT! World's Largest Tool Brand Kicks Off..
PR
08/17STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : to Buy Remaining 80% Stake in MTD Holdings for $1.6 Bil..
MT
08/17STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Buy Remaining 80% Stake In MTD Holdings For $1.6 Bil..
MT
08/17STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Acquire Remaining 80% Stake In MTD Holdings For $1.6..
PU
08/17STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Acquire Remaining 80 Percent Stake In MTD Holdings F..
PR
08/17Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. agreed to acquire the remaining 80 percent owner..
CI
08/16STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Central Bank Could End Emergency Asset Deals In Q1 2..
MT
08/15ECB seen laying out plans in Q4 to end emergency asset purchases
RE
08/10STANLEY BLACK & DECKER IS FEATURED I : Machines' Episode Airing on The HISTORY C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 306 M - -
Net income 2021 1 813 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 31 370 M 31 370 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 53 100
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 192,50 $
Average target price 242,38 $
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James M. Loree Director, Chief Executive & Operating officer
Donald Allan President & Chief Financial Officer
George William Buckley Non-Executive Chairman
Rhonda O. Gass Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mark T. Maybury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.81%31 370
ATLAS COPCO AB40.20%79 401
FANUC CORPORATION-3.43%42 686
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED53.71%40 096
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.91%37 951
SANDVIK AB9.24%32 056