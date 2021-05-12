Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Stanley Black & Decker : CEO Jim Loree Talks “Moral Money” in a Live Broadcast with Financial Times

05/12/2021 | 11:26am EDT
Managing both short-term profitability concerns and long-term sustainability goals is complicated, particularly in the middle of a global crisis.

In a 'Moral Money' segment moderated by Gillian Tett of Financial Times, CEO Jim Loree offers his unique perspective on balancing long-term sustainability with the short-term bottom line and why agility, empathy and common sense matter more than ever.

During the live broadcast interview, Loree elaborates on the measures taken that allowed Stanley Black & Decker to navigate the global pandemic. At the beginning, the company's sales plummeted 40%. But within a few months, they skyrocketed - fueled by a DIY revolution and a boom in residential and commercial construction.

It's easy to give back when things are looking good. What about during troubled times?

Through it all, 'The importance of ESG was obvious,' Jim said. 'And today, we couldn't be more committed to what we started about five years ago in the area of ESG and stakeholder capitalism.'

Jim goes on to explain that 'When you consider the impact that the pandemic has had on so many different constituencies…whether it's employees and their families, customers or shareholders… The volatility, the uncertainty, the ambiguity that people are experiencing today no matter where they are and what they're doing just requires a higher level of commitment by corporations to ESG and corporate social responsibility.'

Disclaimer

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 15:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 204 M - -
Net income 2021 1 727 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 855 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 35 156 M 35 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 53 100
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 237,43 $
Last Close Price 217,69 $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Loree Director, Chief Executive & Operating officer
Donald Allan President & Chief Financial Officer
George William Buckley Non-Executive Chairman
Rhonda O. Gass Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Mark T. Maybury Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.21.91%35 156
ATLAS COPCO AB21.06%71 215
FANUC CORPORATION0.65%45 137
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.12%40 355
SANDVIK AB14.16%34 578
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED32.37%34 545