  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SWK   US8545021011

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.

(SWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-16 pm EDT
78.75 USD   -0.43%
The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 23, 2023 - (NYSE: SWK)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of SWK during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stanley-black-decker-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=39469&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: October 28, 2021 to July 28, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding then-heightened demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 was returning to 2019 pre-pandemic levels; (iii) Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted. As a result of the foregoing, Stanley's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 23, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/stanley-black-decker-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=39469&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SWK during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 23, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-stanley-black--decker-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-23-2023--nyse-swk-301826774.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
