DEWALT's POWERSHIFT™ line will make its debut at the 2024 World of Concrete Trade Show in Las Vegas from January 23-25 ; Celebration will kick-off with an electrifying activation on the exterior of Sphere ; follow DEWALT social for the big reveal

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ represents the next stage of DEWALT's innovation journey to deliver comprehensive end-to-end workflow solutions as the brand celebrates its 100 th anniversary in 2024

According to new DEWALT Power Pulse Survey, more than three-quarters of construction professionals surveyed say their sites are ready for the transition to electric-powered tools; and more than half of construction pros who switched to electric tools say it has allowed them to complete projects up to two to three times faster compared to gas-powered tools

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, a groundbreaking equipment system to optimize the workflow of concrete jobsites through electrification. Designed to meet the critical needs of concrete professionals – power, runtime, and ergonomics – the electrified line will allow users to transition away from gas-powered equipment, without compromising efficiency and performance. The system, made up of six concrete tools, streamlines the full concrete application through use of the same DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ 554 WH battery and high-speed charger across all tools. It is backed by DEWALT's powerhouse portfolio of complimentary tools, accessories, and technology.

"As we kick off DEWALT's 100th anniversary year, our guiding principle of making pros more productive holds strong with the launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™," said Frank Mannarino, President, Power Tools Group, Stanley Black & Decker. "DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ is launching at a time when the industry is increasingly preparing for electrification, particularly as construction sites respond to statewide legislation aimed at phasing out gas-powered tools. As part of this effort, DEWALT is providing a solution that electrifies the concrete workflow to maximize cost and time savings, while minimizing the environmental impact for the user. These user advantages are paramount to innovating in accordance with our purpose to empower Those Who Make the World."

The DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line will launch at the World of Concrete Trade Show in Las Vegas (Silver Lot, booth 030958) on January 23 with the following products:

Battery & Charger: High Power Density battery with 554WH of capacity weighing just 11.5 lbs. for long runtime and optimal ergonomics. High-rate charger can charge the battery in less than one hour.

High Power Density battery with 554WH of capacity weighing just 11.5 lbs. for long runtime and optimal ergonomics. High-rate charger can charge the battery in less than one hour. Plate Compactor: Provides 3,370ft lbs. of force through its 15.7-in. plate with controls that are mounted on an ergonomically designed folding handle for increased user control and comfort.

Provides 3,370ft lbs. of force through its 15.7-in. plate with controls that are mounted on an ergonomically designed folding handle for increased user control and comfort. Rammer: Features 2,660 ft. lbs. of impact force with antivibration insulators and mounted controls on the two-position handle.

Features 2,660 ft. lbs. of impact force with antivibration insulators and mounted controls on the two-position handle. Backpack Vibrator: Lightweight at only 25 lbs. with the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ battery installed and features a durable roll cage with fully adjustable hi-vis harness.

Lightweight at only 25 lbs. with the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ battery installed and features a durable roll cage with fully adjustable hi-vis harness. Powerpack Vibrator: Can be activated remotely through DEWALT Wireless Tool Control™ and carried with an over-body hi-vis harness for easy transport.

Can be activated remotely through DEWALT Wireless Tool Control™ and carried with an over-body hi-vis harness for easy transport. Power Screed: Features fully adjustable handles for customizable height and width in addition to ambidextrous controls that can be mounted on either handle.

Features fully adjustable handles for customizable height and width in addition to ambidextrous controls that can be mounted on either handle. Core Drill and Stand: Designed with close wall or ceiling clearance. As a part of the DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT™ line of tools, the drill features anti-rotation technology to prevent over rotation in a bind up situation.

Designed with close wall or ceiling clearance. As a part of the DEWALT PERFORM & PROTECT™ line of tools, the drill features anti-rotation technology to prevent over rotation in a bind up situation. Adaptor: DEWALT FLEXVOLT® to DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ adaptor allowing use of DEWALT FLEXVOLT batteries for additional runtime when using DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ equipment.

As a crucial component of DEWALT's total workflow solution, the DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ line delivers fully integrated connectivity with the DEWALT Site Manager app, providing users with data on asset management, tool location, utilization, and safety. In addition, Converge's AI-based platform ConcreteDNA, powered by data from DEWALT's wireless concrete sensors, interprets real-time data allowing users to observe compressive strength gain of concrete and to predict when it will reach critical strength.

Other new product innovation will be showcased at the DEWALT booth, including TOUGHSYSTEM® 2.0 DXL™, a new modular system made up of four 30-in. products – a worktop, two-drawer unit, deep drawer and dolly – that combine to create an organized mobile solution keeping users productive on the job.

Taking a Pulse on the Shift to Electrification

To better understand the opportunities and challenges of electrifying the jobsites of the future, DEWALT conducted a survey, "Power Pulse," which polled construction industry professionals, including decision makers and skilled craftworkers. The survey found that 89% of construction professionals are confident that their construction sites are adequately fitted for the transition to fully electric-powered tools.

Survey data among construction professionals ultimately disproved broad misconceptions around electric-powered tools' efficiency and runtime. While pros commonly cited power supply (44%) and tool durability (39%) as concerns regarding electric-powered tools, 68% of respondents who switched to these tools on jobsites say it has allowed them to complete projects up to two to three times faster compared to gas-powered tools. Furthermore, 72% of electric-powered tool users say they are either satisfied or very satisfied with the transition to electric-powered tools on their construction site.

Other key findings of DEWALT's Power Pulse Survey include:

Gas is No Longer Reliable: Construction employees reported experiencing more issues or breakdowns with gas-powered tools (59%) compared to electric-powered tools (45%).

Construction employees reported experiencing more issues or breakdowns with gas-powered tools (59%) compared to electric-powered tools (45%). Availability and Education Barriers: Construction professionals cite the lack of availability of electric-powered equipment for their line of work (38%) and insufficient knowledge of their capabilities (36%) as the primary reasons for not using electric-powered tools.

Construction professionals cite the lack of availability of electric-powered equipment for their line of work (38%) and insufficient knowledge of their capabilities (36%) as the primary reasons for not using electric-powered tools. Going Green Can Pose a Challenge: Fifty-three percent (53%) of construction professionals say they have passed on a bid due to the inability to commit to sustainability regulations or lost a bid due to challenges with sustainability regulations.

Fifty-three percent (53%) of construction professionals say they have passed on a bid due to the inability to commit to sustainability regulations or lost a bid due to challenges with sustainability regulations. Wide-Ranging Benefits: Compared to gas-powered tools, the most significant benefits of electric-powered tools for construction employees are safety (46%), ease of use (44%), greater time-savings (42%), as well as less maintenance and lower operating costs (36%).

Compared to gas-powered tools, the most significant benefits of electric-powered tools for construction employees are safety (46%), ease of use (44%), greater time-savings (42%), as well as less maintenance and lower operating costs (36%). Wear-and-Tear of Everyday Work: The physical strain from using heavy equipment is the biggest stressor across jobsites, with 47% of skilled workers and 46% of construction management citing this factor, respectively.

DEWALT to 'Take Over' Las Vegas

In addition to the debut of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, DEWALT is set to host multiple activations during the World of Concrete Trade Show including:

Sphere Activation: DEWALT will take over the Las Vegas skyline with an activation on the exterior of Sphere to celebrate the launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™. Follow DEWALT on social for the big reveal.

DEWALT will take over the skyline with an activation on the exterior of Sphere to celebrate the launch of DEWALT POWERSHIFT™. Follow DEWALT on for the big reveal. Las Vegas Mayoral Proclamation: In partnership with DEWALT, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will proclaim January 23 Concrete Heroes Day in Las Vegas . The proclamation celebrates the talent and tireless work of the men and women – the 'Concrete Heroes' – who build the city of Las Vegas and its iconic infrastructure.

In partnership with DEWALT, Mayor will proclaim Concrete Heroes Day in . The proclamation celebrates the talent and tireless work of the men and women – the 'Concrete Heroes' – who build the city of and its iconic infrastructure. NASCAR Meet & Greet: On January 23 , NASCAR driver Christopher Bell will be at DEWALT's booth from 2:30-4pm , and his No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD for Joe Gibbs Racing will be on display in the outside lot (space #7) featuring DEWALT's 100th anniversary paint scheme.

DEWALT POWERSHIFT™ will be available through commercial and industrial channels fall 2024.

To learn more about DEWALT POWERSHIFT™, please visit: www.dewalt.com/world-of-concrete-2024.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a global leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the Company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products and engineered fasteners to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The Company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET® and HUSTLER®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

