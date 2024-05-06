NEW BRITAIN, Conn., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to webcasts of presentations by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 , at 4:30 PM ET .

on , at . The 2024 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 , at 9:30 AM CT ( 10:30 AM ET ).

The live webcasts will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcasts will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

(860) 827-3833

Christina Francis

Director, Investor Relations

christina.francis@sbdinc.com

(860) 438-3470

