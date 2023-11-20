Stanley Black & Decker Releases Inaugural Holiday Gift Guide for Construction Pros, the DIYer, Auto Enthusiasts, the Home Chef and Everyone in Between

Gift recommendations based on interests and hobbies identified through a national consumer survey

Survey results found top gift giving trends include batteries, storage/organization and gifts that can be shared

50% of construction pros would like new power tools and nearly 40% of DIYers are dreaming of drills this season

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today released the results of its holiday gifting survey, identifying the top gift picks to help make gift giving easier for those on your list this year. This year's guide features a selection of some of the newest and popular products from Stanley Black & Decker's workshop, categorized based on a variety of interests and hobbies, which included pros on the jobsite, the home DIYer, the lawn and garden enthusiast, the auto enthusiast, the home chef, the host with the most and the neat and tidy.

"From reliable power and hand tools to hardworking outdoor power equipment and contemporary home products and appliances, our brands deliver innovation," said Robert Raff, Chief Commercial Officer, Tools & Outdoor, at Stanley Black & Decker. "We went directly to the source – consumers – and relied on their preferences and insights to build out a list of recommendations for holiday shoppers as they search for the perfect gift for everyone on their list."

Some of this year's most popular gifting items among those surveyed were: 1) batteries and battery powered equipment – such as mowers, trimmers and edgers, and blowers; 2) storage organizers and organization tools; and 3) gifts that can be shared with others.

Based on the results of this year's survey, Stanley Black & Decker recommends the following products for your holiday gift list:

For the Pro on the Jobsite

Is your loved one building our homes, infrastructure or city skylines? Eighty-three percent (83%) of pros said they would be happy to receive a tool related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Power Tools (50%), such as: Routers, Planers or Jointers Ratchets Nailers

Hand Tools (43%), such as: Clamps and Vises Chisels, Punches and Files Screwdrivers and Hex Keys

Power Tool Accessories (41%)

Batteries (33%)

Power Tool Combo Kits (32%)

Metal Tool Chests or Cabinets (26%)

Gift Recommendations

DEWALT 20V MAX* XR® Brushless Cordless Compact Router ( DCW600B )

) DEWALT 20V MAX* POWERSTACK™ 5Ah Battery (DCBP520)

20V MAX* DEWALT XR® 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Sealed Head Ratchet ( DCF510GE1 )

) DEWALT XTREME™ 12V MAX* 1/4 in. & 3/8 in. Sealed Head Ratchet ( DCF500GG1 )

) DEWALT ATOMIC COMPACT SERIES™ 20V MAX* Brushless Cordless 23 Ga. Pin Nailer Kit ( DCN623D1 )

) DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Screwdriver Set (27 pc.) ( DWHT65104 )

) DEWALT ToughSystem® 2.0 Rolling Tower ( DWST60436 )

For the One with the Green Thumb

Eighty-five percent (85%) of those who identify as a garden or yard work enthusiast said they would be happy to receive a garden or yard work related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Trimmers and Edgers (43%)

Gardening Hand Tools (40%)

Gardening Organization (38%)

Gardening Accessories (37%)

Mowers (28%)

Heavy-Duty Cultivators or Tillers (19%)

Snow Blowers (12%)

Gift Recommendations

Troy-Bilt TB225 Garden Cultivator

Garden Cultivator DEWALT 60V MAX* 21" Single-Stage Snow Blower Kit ( DCSNP2142Y2 )

) CRAFTSMAN 2xV20* 20 in. Brushless Cordless Self-Propelled Mower ( CMCMWSP220P2 )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Pruner Kit (1.5Ah) ( CMCPR320C1 )

) DEWALT 60V MAX* 17-in. Brushless Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit ( DCST972X1 )

) DEWALT 20V MAX* 8 in. Brushless Cordless Pruning Saw Kit with 3Ah Battery ( DCCS623L1 )

) Cub Cadet XT1 LT42E Enduro Series Electric Riding Mower

For the Auto Enthusiast

Eighty-six percent (86%) of auto enthusiasts surveyed said they would be happy to receive an auto related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Battery powered LED Work Lights (38%)

Car Detailing Kits (35%)

Metal Tool Cabinet/Rolling Tool Boxes (34%)

Battery powered Ratchets (33%)

Mechanics Tool Sets (32%)

Gift Recommendations

CRAFTSMAN OVERDRIVE™ Mechanics Tool Set (121 PC) ( CMMT99121L )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Grease Gun Kit W/ 2.0Ah ( CMCGG001D1 )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless 1/4 Drive Ratchet ( CMCF934B )

) CRAFTSMAN V-Series™ 63" Wide 11-Drawer Mobile Workstation ( CMSTVS6311BK )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless High Pressure Inflator (Tool Only) ( CMCE521B )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* Variable Speed Polisher (Tool Only) ( CMCE100B )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* Cordless Task Light (Tool Only) ( CMCL020B )

For the DIYer

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of DIYers said they would be happy to receive a tool related gift for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Power Tools (39%), such as: Drills Oscillating Multi-Tools Routers, Planers or Jointers

Hand Tools (31%), such as: Clamps and Vises Screwdrivers and Hex Keys Utility Knives

Power Tool Accessories (23%)

Batteries (21%)

Gift Recommendations

CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 7-1/4 in. Circular Saw (Tool Only) ( CMCS551B )

) CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK™ 17 in. Tool Bag ( CMST17622 )

) CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set (159 PC) ( CMMT12125 )

) CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench (Tool Only) ( CMCF921B )

) IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 8-Pack Assorted Clamp Set Clamp ( IRHT83220 )

8-Pack Assorted Clamp Set Clamp ( ) CRAFTSMAN V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ 2-Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries) ( CMCK211C2 )

For the Home Chef

This special someone is always serving up a fresh batch of cookies or whipping up a gourmet meal. Eighty-four percent (84%) of home chefs surveyed said they would love a gift related to cooking or baking. Many cooking enthusiasts reported they would love more up-to-date countertop appliances as gifts to freshen up their kitchen tools or ensure they are using the latest technology. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Toaster Ovens and Air Fryers (39%)

Serveware (32%)

Mini Fridge and Ice Machines (27%)

Coffeemakers (22%)

Kitchen Wand and Blender (20%)

Gift Recommendations

BLACK+DECKER Kitchen Wand ™

™ BLACK+DECKER Extra-Wide 8-Slice Toaster Oven

BLACK+DECKER PowerCrush Multi-Function Blender

BLACK+DECKER 26 Lb. Capacity Ice Machine

BLACK+DECKER 12 Cup Thermal Programmable Coffee Maker

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Waffle, Grill & Sandwich Maker

BLACK+DECKER 7-Quart Digital Slow Cooker

For the Host with the Most

For those most likely to host gatherings in their home this holiday season, more than 30% surveyed reported they would like to receive cocktail making gifts, like a cocktail maker machine, cocktail making set or even a drink cooler. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Bottle of Wine, Baked Goods (72%)

Cocktail Making (33%)

Serveware (24%)

Candle (23%)

Crafting Tools (21%)

Gift Recommendations

bev by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Cocktail Maker bev by BLACK+DECKER™ cocktail maker storage bag bev by BLACK+DECKER™ Bar Mat Cocktail Shaker Ice Bucket

BLACK+DECKER Mobile Cooler Cart

BLACK+DECKER Crafting Tools - 4V MAX* Electric Scissors , 4V MAX* Craft Stapler , 4V MAX* Cordless Glue Gun

, , BLACK+DECKER Wine Cellar

For the Neat and Tidy

For the neat and tidy ones in your life, nothing could be more of a thrill than receiving the latest cleaning technology or a new way to organize. In fact, more than 60% of people surveyed would be happy to receive a gift related to cleaning or organizing for the holidays. Top wish list items cited in the survey include:

Storage Items (40%)

Vacuums (38%)

Scrub, Mop and Sweep Products (27%)

Carts and Organizers (23%)

Air Purifiers (20%)

Gift Recommendations

BLACK+DECKER SUMMITSERIES™ Select Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster® blast ™

BLACK+DECKER Multipurpose Steam Cleaning System

BLACK+DECKER grimebuster™ Pro Power Scrubber Brush

CRAFTSMAN ™ VERSATRACK System Items VERSATRACK™ Starter Kit (20 pc) VERSATRACK™ Wire Shelf VERSATRACK™ Plastic Bin 2-Pack VERSATRACK™ Hook Set (8 pc) 2000 Series 28-in Wide Garage Storage Wall Cabinet

VERSATRACK System Items

For An Extra Holiday Touch: First-Ever Holiday Collection by CRAFSTMAN®

Kick off the holiday season with new items and apparel from CRAFTSMAN. From seasonal essentials like wrapping paper to festive sweaters and pint glasses for your holiday "cheers," see how you can celebrate with CRAFTSMAN.

To view the Stanley Black & Decker 2023 Holiday Gift Guide, visit: https://www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/brands/holiday-gift-guide.

With respect to 4V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 4 volts. Nominal voltage is 3.6 volts.

With respect to 20V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18 volts.

With respect to 60V MAX* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54 volts.

Methodology

Stanley Black & Decker conducted an online national consumer survey of 1,112 respondents throughout the United States. Field work took place between Aug. 22-25 of 2023. When asked to choose their top gift choices, respondents were asked to check all that apply.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities globally. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, Cub Cadet®, Hustler® and Troy-Bilt®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

