Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference
October 31, 2023 at 11:19 am EDT
NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Pat Hallinan, Executive Vice President and CFO, at The Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM ET.
The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a global leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET® and HUSTLER®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com
Investor Contacts:
Dennis Lange
Christina Francis
Vice President, Investor Relations
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
(860) 438-3470
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com
christina.francis@sbdinc.com
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of tools and engineering solutions for professional, industrial and construction and consumer use. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- electric tools and accessories (71.1%): tools and electric devices (drills wire, sanders, saws, grinders, batteries, etc.), garden tools (shears, cutting edge, trimmers, aerators , grinders, chainsaws, etc.), vacuum cleaners, lamps, lights, battery chargers, starter batteries, power converters, hand tools (measuring and leveling tools, planes, hammers, knives, blades, screwdrivers, saws, etc.), consumer mechanics tools (wrenches and sockets), plastic tool boxes, pneumatic tools and fasteners (nail guns, staplers, staples, etc.);
- industrial products (16.2%): professional and automotive mechanics tools (wrenches, sockets, electronic diagnostic tools, etc.), storage systems, plumbing, heating and air conditioning tools (pipe wrenches, pliers, tubing cutters, etc.), hydraulic tools, etc.;
- access and security products (12.7%): automatic doors, door closers, emergency exit devices, locking mechanisms, integrated security devices, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (60.5%), Canada (4.7%), Americas (4.2%), France (4%), Europe (19.2%) and Asia (7.4%).