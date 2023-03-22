Advanced search
    6923   JP3399400005

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(6923)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
2798.00 JPY   +2.57%
Stanley Electric : Announcement of Change in the Structure of the Board of Directors and Change in Officers

03/22/2023
Stanley Electric Group- News Release

March 13, 2023

Announcement of Change in the Structure of the Board of Directors and Change in Officers

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: 2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo; President: Yasuaki Kaizumi) hereby announces the following changes in the structure of the Board of Directors and Officers.

1. Directors

There will be no change in the appointment and positions of the candidates for reappointment as of April 1 and as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June.

There will be no retiring director nor new director candidate as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June.

2. Auditors (as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2023) New Auditor candidates

Name

New Appointment and Position

Current Appointment and Position

Koichi

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Thai Stanley Electric Public Co., Ltd.

Nagano

President

Eri

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time)

(Professor, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio

Yokota

University)

Auditors to retire

Name

New Appointment and Position

Current Appointment and Position

Ryuta

Advisor

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yamaguchi

Hiroshi

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time)

Kanno

3. Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2023)

Change of Appointment

Name

New Appointment and Position

Current Appointment and Position

Yoshitsugu

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Matsushita

Asian & Oceanian Business Officer

Executive General Manager, Motorcycle Division

Tetsuya

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Hojo

Executive General Manager, Automotive Division II

Executive General Manager, Automotive Division II

Executive General Manager, Automotive Division III

Masao

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Endo

Executive General Manager, Technology Control Division

Executive General Manager, Engineering Technology

Control Division

1 / 2

Stanley Electric Group- News Release

Change of Position

Name

New Appointment and Position

Current Appointment and Position

Norihisa

Executive Officer

Operating Officer

Sato

Executive General Manager, Production Technology

Executive General Manager, Production Control Division

Control Division

4. Operating Officers (as of April 1, 2023)

Change of Appointment

Name

New Appointment and Position

Current Appointment and Position

Yusuke

Operating Officer

Operating Officer

Iwase

Executive General Manager, Applied Electronics Division

Executive General Manager, Lighting Application Division

Hiroyasu

Operating Officer

Operating Officer

Shioda

Deputy Executive General Manager, Electronic Sales

Executive General Manager, UV Division

Control Division

Change of Position

Name

New Appointment and Position

Current Appointment and Position

Katsushi

Operating Officer

General Manager, UTC* Satellite Department, Automotive

Ono

Deputy Executive General Manager, Technology Control

Division I

Division

* Utsunomiya Technical Center

Hiroyuki

Operating Officer

General Manager, Engineering Department I, Optoelectronic

Kano

Executive General Manager, Electronic Device Division

Device Division

Shinji

Operating Officer

Automotive Quality Assurance Section, Quality Assurance

Miura

Executive General Manager, Motorcycle Division

Department, Quality Assurance Control Division

Hiroaki

Operating Officer

General Manager, Engineering Department II, Optoelectronic

Okuma

Deputy Executive General Manager, Technology Control

Device Division

Division

General Manager, Electronic Device Technology

Department, Technology Control Division

End of announcement

< Inquiries regarding this news release > Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Division, IR Section

2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-8636

E-Mail: STANLEY.IR@stanley.co.jp

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
