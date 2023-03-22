Stanley Electric : Announcement of Change in the Structure of the Board of Directors and Change in Officers
03/22/2023 | 02:21am EDT
Stanley Electric Group- News Release
March 13, 2023
Announcement of Change in the Structure of the Board of Directors and Change in Officers
Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: 2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo; President: Yasuaki Kaizumi) hereby announces the following changes in the structure of the Board of Directors and Officers.
1. Directors
・There will be no change in the appointment and positions of the candidates for reappointment as of April 1 and as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June.
・There will be no retiring director nor new director candidate as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June.
2. Auditors (as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2023) New Auditor candidates
Name
New Appointment and Position
Current Appointment and Position
Koichi
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Thai Stanley Electric Public Co., Ltd.
Nagano
President
Eri
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time)
(Professor, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio
Yokota
University)
Auditors to retire
Name
New Appointment and Position
Current Appointment and Position
Ryuta
Advisor
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yamaguchi
Hiroshi
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time)
Kanno
－
3. Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2023)
Change of Appointment
Name
New Appointment and Position
Current Appointment and Position
Yoshitsugu
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Matsushita
Asian & Oceanian Business Officer
Executive General Manager, Motorcycle Division
Tetsuya
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Hojo
Executive General Manager, Automotive Division II
Executive General Manager, Automotive Division II
Executive General Manager, Automotive Division III
Masao
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Endo
Executive General Manager, Technology Control Division
Executive General Manager, Engineering Technology
Control Division
1 / 2
Stanley Electric Group- News Release
Change of Position
Name
New Appointment and Position
Current Appointment and Position
Norihisa
Executive Officer
Operating Officer
Sato
Executive General Manager, Production Technology
Executive General Manager, Production Control Division
Control Division
4. Operating Officers (as of April 1, 2023)
Change of Appointment
Name
New Appointment and Position
Current Appointment and Position
Yusuke
Operating Officer
Operating Officer
Iwase
Executive General Manager, Applied Electronics Division
Executive General Manager, Lighting Application Division
Hiroyasu
Operating Officer
Operating Officer
Shioda
Deputy Executive General Manager, Electronic Sales
Executive General Manager, UV Division
Control Division
Change of Position
Name
New Appointment and Position
Current Appointment and Position
Katsushi
Operating Officer
General Manager, UTC* Satellite Department, Automotive
Ono
Deputy Executive General Manager, Technology Control
Division I
Division
* Utsunomiya Technical Center
Hiroyuki
Operating Officer
General Manager, Engineering Department I, Optoelectronic
Kano
Executive General Manager, Electronic Device Division
Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:20:01 UTC.