Stanley Electric : Announcement of Change in the Structure of the Board of Directors and Change in Officers

Stanley Electric Group- News Release

March 13, 2023

Announcement of Change in the Structure of the Board of Directors and Change in Officers

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: 2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo; President: Yasuaki Kaizumi) hereby announces the following changes in the structure of the Board of Directors and Officers.

1. Directors

・There will be no change in the appointment and positions of the candidates for reappointment as of April 1 and as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June.

・There will be no retiring director nor new director candidate as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June.

2. Auditors (as of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2023) New Auditor candidates

Name New Appointment and Position Current Appointment and Position Koichi Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Thai Stanley Electric Public Co., Ltd. Nagano President Eri Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time) (Professor, Faculty of Business and Commerce, Keio Yokota University) Auditors to retire Name New Appointment and Position Current Appointment and Position Ryuta Advisor Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Yamaguchi Hiroshi Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time) Kanno － 3. Executive Officers (as of April 1, 2023) Change of Appointment Name New Appointment and Position Current Appointment and Position Yoshitsugu Executive Officer Executive Officer Matsushita Asian & Oceanian Business Officer Executive General Manager, Motorcycle Division Tetsuya Executive Officer Executive Officer Hojo Executive General Manager, Automotive Division II Executive General Manager, Automotive Division II Executive General Manager, Automotive Division III Masao Executive Officer Executive Officer Endo Executive General Manager, Technology Control Division Executive General Manager, Engineering Technology Control Division

