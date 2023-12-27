Stanley Electric : Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations
December 27, 2023 at 02:44 am EST
Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations（PDF：502KB）
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD):
The Financial Stability Board established TCFD at the request of the G20 to suggest ways of disclosing climate-related information and how financial institutions should respond accordingly. In June 2017, the TCFD released its final report, recommending companies and others to disclose their information on "governance," "strategy," "risk management," and "metrics and targets" in relation to risks and opportunities related to climate change.
Stanley Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment products, component products and electronic applied products. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Equipment segment mainly manufactures automotive lighting products, which are sold to automobile manufacturers. The Components segment mainly manufactures electronic device products that are sold to manufacturers related to electrical machinery and automobiles. The Electronic Applied Products segment mainly manufactures electronic applied products such as units and modules that meet the specifications of customers, such as liquid crystal backlights, and operation panels that are sold mainly to electrical equipment, automobiles, and automobile-related manufacturers. In addition, the Company is also engaged in business activities such as promotion of employment of people with physical disabilities and financial and management services for groups.