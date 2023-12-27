Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations（PDF：502KB）

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD):
The Financial Stability Board established TCFD at the request of the G20 to suggest ways of disclosing climate-related information and how financial institutions should respond accordingly. In June 2017, the TCFD released its final report, recommending companies and others to disclose their information on "governance," "strategy," "risk management," and "metrics and targets" in relation to risks and opportunities related to climate change.

