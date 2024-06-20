Delayed
Stanley Electric : FY2024/3 Financial Results
June 20, 2024 at 02:22 am EDT
FY2024/3
Financial Results
May.17th, 2024
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.
STANLEY GROUP VISION
Outshining Light
FY2024/3 Financial Results
Summary of financial results for FY2024/3 and the VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (VIII MTP)
Progress on VIII MTP
Financial results for FY2024/3 and outlook for FY2025/3
FY2024/3 Financial Results
Summary of financial results for FY2024/3 and the VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (VIII MTP)
Progress on VIII MTP
Financial results for FY2024/3 and outlook for FY2025/3
1-1 The value that we deliver
Contributing to a society that has achieved a sense of safety and security
1-2
The VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan
(VIII MTP)
Manufacturing under TADAS Concept
Developing new markets with distinct light technology
Challenging with speed as 'One Stanley'
1-3
Positioning of the VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan
（VIII MTP ）
VIII MTP
Preparation
(Growth)
FY2024/3
～2026/3
2030
Enhancing our Competitive Edge (Become a Competitive Company)
Progress
Achievement
FY2027/3
～2029/3
Results of FY2024/3
Key points of financial results for FY2024/3
5.8%
5.3%
8.4%
7.5%
464.0
Billion yen
439.6
Billion yen
FY2023/3
FY2024/3
Results
Plan
5.
３%
Adjusted for one-off cost, etc.
9.8%
7.6%
472.4
Billion yen
FY2024/3
Results
Net sales
Operating income to
ROE
net sales ratio
Reduce costs
Recognition of quality-related costs and on retirement of noncurrent assets
Improved earnings in the Americas
Enhancing our Competitive Edge
Enhancing our Competitive Edge
Manufacturing
und
er TADAS Concept
Quality
Challenging with speed as 'One Stanley'
2030
Enhancing
our Competitive Edge
Developing
new markets with distinct light technology
Enhancing
our Competitive Edge
Quality
assurance
Stanley Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment products, component products and electronic applied products. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Equipment segment mainly manufactures automotive lighting products, which are sold to automobile manufacturers. The Components segment mainly manufactures electronic device products that are sold to manufacturers related to electrical machinery and automobiles. The Electronic Applied Products segment mainly manufactures electronic applied products such as units and modules that meet the specifications of customers, such as liquid crystal backlights, and operation panels that are sold mainly to electrical equipment, automobiles, and automobile-related manufacturers. In addition, the Company is also engaged in business activities such as promotion of employment of people with physical disabilities and financial and management services for groups.
Last Close Price
2,784
JPY
Average target price
3,417
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+22.73% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
