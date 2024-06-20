FY2024/3

Financial Results

May.17th, 2024

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

STANLEY GROUP VISION Outshining Light

FY2024/3 Financial Results

  1. Summary of financial results for FY2024/3 and the VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan (VIII MTP)
  2. Progress on VIII MTP
  3. Financial results for FY2024/3 and outlook for FY2025/3

FY2024/3 Financial Results

1-1 The value that we deliver

Contributing to a society that has achieved a sense of safety and security

1-2

The VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan

(VIII MTP)

  • Manufacturing under TADAS Concept
  • Developing new markets with distinct light technology
  • Challenging with speed as 'One Stanley'

1-3

Positioning of the VIII Three-yearMedium-term Management Plan

VIII MTP

VIII MTP

Preparation

(Growth)

FY2024/32026/3

2030

Enhancing our Competitive Edge (Become a Competitive Company)

Progress

  • MTP

Achievement

FY2027/32029/3

1-4

Results of FY2024/3

1-5 Key points of financial results for FY2024/3

5.8% 5.3%

8.4%

7.5%

464.0

Billion yen

439.6

Billion yen

FY2023/3FY2024/3

ResultsPlan

5.%

Adjusted for one-off cost, etc.

9.8%

7.6%

472.4

Billion yen

FY2024/3

Results

Net sales

Operating income to

ROE

net sales ratio

  • Reduce costs
  • Recognition of quality-related costs and on retirement of noncurrent assets
  • Improved earnings in the Americas

1-6

Enhancing our Competitive Edge

1-7 Enhancing our Competitive Edge

Manufacturing

under TADAS Concept

Quality

Challenging with speed as 'One Stanley'

2030

Enhancing

our Competitive Edge

Developing

new markets with distinct light technology

Enhancing

our Competitive Edge

Quality

assurance

