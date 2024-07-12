Stanley Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment products, component products and electronic applied products. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Equipment segment mainly manufactures automotive lighting products, which are sold to automobile manufacturers. The Components segment mainly manufactures electronic device products that are sold to manufacturers related to electrical machinery and automobiles. The Electronic Applied Products segment mainly manufactures electronic applied products such as units and modules that meet the specifications of customers, such as liquid crystal backlights, and operation panels that are sold mainly to electrical equipment, automobiles, and automobile-related manufacturers. In addition, the Company is also engaged in business activities such as promotion of employment of people with physical disabilities and financial and management services for groups.