July 12, 2024
To whom it may concern
Company name: Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
Representative: Yasuaki Kaizumi, President and Representative Director
Securities code: 6923 (TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Ikuo Kuwata, Executive Officer, Executive General Manager,
Corporate Administration Division
Tel: +81-3-6866-2222
Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation
Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that regarding disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 27, 2024, payment procedures have been completed today as follows. For details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" issued on June 27, 2024.
Overview of disposal
(1)
Date of disposal
July 12, 2024
(2)
Type and number of
23,100 shares of common stock of the Company
shares disposed of
(3)
Disposal price
2,856 yen per share
(4)
Total value of shares
65,973,600 yen
disposed of
(5)
Allottees of shares
6 Directors* of the Company: 23,100 shares
*Excluding Outside Directors
Stanley Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment products, component products and electronic applied products. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Equipment segment mainly manufactures automotive lighting products, which are sold to automobile manufacturers. The Components segment mainly manufactures electronic device products that are sold to manufacturers related to electrical machinery and automobiles. The Electronic Applied Products segment mainly manufactures electronic applied products such as units and modules that meet the specifications of customers, such as liquid crystal backlights, and operation panels that are sold mainly to electrical equipment, automobiles, and automobile-related manufacturers. In addition, the Company is also engaged in business activities such as promotion of employment of people with physical disabilities and financial and management services for groups.