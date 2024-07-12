July 12, 2024

To whom it may concern

Company name: Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasuaki Kaizumi, President and Representative Director

Securities code: 6923 (TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Ikuo Kuwata, Executive Officer, Executive General Manager,

Corporate Administration Division

Tel: +81-3-6866-2222

Notice of Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the "Company") hereby announces that regarding disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on June 27, 2024, payment procedures have been completed today as follows. For details of this matter, please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" issued on June 27, 2024.

Overview of disposal

(1)

Date of disposal

July 12, 2024

(2)

Type and number of

23,100 shares of common stock of the Company

shares disposed of

(3)

Disposal price

2,856 yen per share

(4)

Total value of shares

65,973,600 yen

disposed of

(5)

Allottees of shares

6 Directors* of the Company: 23,100 shares

*Excluding Outside Directors

