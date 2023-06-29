[Translation]

(Security Code: 6923)

To Our Shareholders:

June 29, 2023

Notice of Resolutions of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following reports and resolutions were made as described below at the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD (the "Company") held today.

Yasuaki Kaizumi President and Representative Director

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD 9-13, Nakameguro 2-chome,Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Items Reported:

  1. Report on the contents of the business report and the contents of the consolidated financial statements for the 118th business term (April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023), and the results of audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board respectively, of the consolidated financial statements.
  2. Report on the contents of the financial statements for the 118th business term (April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023).

The contents of the above were reported.

Items Resolved:

No. 1: Election of 10 Directors

This item was approved as originally proposed, and 10 Directors - Yasuaki Kaizumi, Toru Tanabe, Keisuke Ueda, Tatsuaki Tomeoka, Satoshi Oki, Kazuki Takano, Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko Suzuki - were re-elected as Directors, and each elected person assumed office as a Director.

Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko Suzuki are Outside Directors.

No. 2: Election of 3 Audit & Supervisory Board Members

This item was approved as originally proposed, and Koichi Uehira was reelected as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Koichi Nagano and Eri Yokota were newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and each elected person assumed office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

Koichi Uehira and Eri Yokota are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

- 1 -

By a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the close of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Yasuaki Kaizumi was selected and assumed office as President and Representative Director, Toru Tanabe as Vice President and Representative Director, and Keisuke Ueda as Managing Director.

Also, by a resolution at the meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board held on the same day, Koji Shimoda and Koichi Nagano were selected and assumed office as Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

As a result, the Company's Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members as of June 29, 2023 are as follows.

President and

Yasuaki Kaizumi

Director

Yozo Takeda

Representative

Director

Vice President and

Toru Tanabe

Director

Satoko Suzuki

Representative

Director

Managing Director

Keisuke Ueda

Standing Audit &

Koji Shimoda

Supervisory Board

Member

Director

Tatsuaki Tomeoka

Standing Audit &

Koichi Nagano

Supervisory Board

Member

Director

Satoshi Oki

Audit & Supervisory

Mitsuhiro Amitani

Board Member

Director

Kazuki Takano

Audit & Supervisory

Koichi Uehira

Board Member

Director

Masakatsu Mori

Audit & Supervisory

Eri Yokota

Director

Hirokazu Kono

Board Member

(Note)

Four of the Directors - Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko

Suzuki - are Outside Directors.

Three of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members - Mitsuhiro Amitani, Koichi Uehira, and Eri Yokota - are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Payment of Dividends

With respect to the year-end dividends for the 118th fiscal year that were determined to be 25 yen per share at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 22, 2023, please note that the Company has sent documents relating to payments as of June 7, 2023 and has commenced payments from June 8, 2023.

- 2 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 04:30:08 UTC.