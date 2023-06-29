Stanley Electric : Notice of Resolutions of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
[Translation]
(Security Code: 6923)
To Our Shareholders:
June 29, 2023
Notice of Resolutions of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The following reports and resolutions were made as described below at the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD (the "Company") held today.
Yasuaki Kaizumi President and Representative Director
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD 9-13, Nakameguro 2-chome,Meguro-ku, Tokyo
Items Reported:
Report on the contents of the business report and the contents of the consolidated financial statements for the 118th business term (April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023), and the results of audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board respectively, of the consolidated financial statements.
Report on the contents of the financial statements for the 118th business term (April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023).
The contents of the above were reported.
Items Resolved:
No. 1: Election of 10 Directors
This item was approved as originally proposed, and 10 Directors - Yasuaki Kaizumi, Toru Tanabe, Keisuke Ueda, Tatsuaki Tomeoka, Satoshi Oki, Kazuki Takano, Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko Suzuki - were re-elected as Directors, and each elected person assumed office as a Director.
Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko Suzuki are Outside Directors.
No. 2: Election of 3 Audit & Supervisory Board Members
This item was approved as originally proposed, and Koichi Uehira was reelected as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Koichi Nagano and Eri Yokota were newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and each elected person assumed office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member.
Koichi Uehira and Eri Yokota are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
- 1 -
By a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held after the close of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Yasuaki Kaizumi was selected and assumed office as President and Representative Director, Toru Tanabe as Vice President and Representative Director, and Keisuke Ueda as Managing Director.
Also, by a resolution at the meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board held on the same day, Koji Shimoda and Koichi Nagano were selected and assumed office as Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
As a result, the Company's Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members as of June 29, 2023 are as follows.
President and
Yasuaki Kaizumi
Director
Yozo Takeda
Representative
Director
Vice President and
Toru Tanabe
Director
Satoko Suzuki
Representative
Director
Managing Director
Keisuke Ueda
Standing Audit &
Koji Shimoda
Supervisory Board
Member
Director
Tatsuaki Tomeoka
Standing Audit &
Koichi Nagano
Supervisory Board
Member
Director
Satoshi Oki
Audit & Supervisory
Mitsuhiro Amitani
Board Member
Director
Kazuki Takano
Audit & Supervisory
Koichi Uehira
Board Member
Director
Masakatsu Mori
Audit & Supervisory
Eri Yokota
Director
Hirokazu Kono
Board Member
(Note)
Four of the Directors - Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko
Suzuki - are Outside Directors.
Three of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members - Mitsuhiro Amitani, Koichi Uehira, and Eri Yokota - are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Payment of Dividends
With respect to the year-end dividends for the 118th fiscal year that were determined to be 25 yen per share at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 22, 2023, please note that the Company has sent documents relating to payments as of June 7, 2023 and has commenced payments from June 8, 2023.
- 2 -
Stanley Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment products, component products and electronic applied products. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Equipment segment mainly manufactures automotive lighting products, which are sold to automobile manufacturers. The Components segment mainly manufactures electronic device products that are sold to manufacturers related to electrical machinery and automobiles. The Electronic Applied Products segment mainly manufactures electronic applied products such as units and modules that meet the specifications of customers, such as liquid crystal backlights, and operation panels that are sold mainly to electrical equipment, automobiles, and automobile-related manufacturers. In addition, the Company is also engaged in business activities such as promotion of employment of people with physical disabilities and financial and management services for groups.