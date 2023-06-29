[Translation] (Security Code: 6923) To Our Shareholders: June 29, 2023

Notice of Resolutions of the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following reports and resolutions were made as described below at the 118th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD (the "Company") held today.

Yasuaki Kaizumi President and Representative Director

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD 9-13, Nakameguro 2-chome,Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Items Reported:

Report on the contents of the business report and the contents of the consolidated financial statements for the 118th business term (April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023), and the results of audit by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board respectively, of the consolidated financial statements. Report on the contents of the financial statements for the 118th business term (April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023).

The contents of the above were reported.

Items Resolved:

No. 1: Election of 10 Directors

This item was approved as originally proposed, and 10 Directors - Yasuaki Kaizumi, Toru Tanabe, Keisuke Ueda, Tatsuaki Tomeoka, Satoshi Oki, Kazuki Takano, Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko Suzuki - were re-elected as Directors, and each elected person assumed office as a Director.

Masakatsu Mori, Hirokazu Kono, Yozo Takeda, and Satoko Suzuki are Outside Directors.

No. 2: Election of 3 Audit & Supervisory Board Members

This item was approved as originally proposed, and Koichi Uehira was reelected as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Koichi Nagano and Eri Yokota were newly elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and each elected person assumed office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member.

Koichi Uehira and Eri Yokota are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

