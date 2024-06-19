June 19, 2024

To whom it may concern

Company name: Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yasuaki Kaizumi, President and Representative Director

Securities code: 6923 (TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Ikuo Kuwata, Executive Officer, Executive General Manager,

Corporate Administration Division

Tel: +81-3-6866-2222

Partial correction of "Notice of the 119th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Meeting Materials"

We apologize for the error in the "Notice of the 119th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Meeting Materials", which was made available by Electronic Provision Measures on May 31, 2024, and make correction as follows.

[Revised parts and contents] (Revised parts are underlined)

[Notice of the 119th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Meeting Materials], page 8 Reference Materials for Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Item to be resolved "Election of 10 Directors", Career History, Positions and Duties, and Significant Concurrent Posts of Mr. Masakatsu Mori

(Before correction)

June 2023:Professor Emeritus of International University of Japan (present post)

(After correction)

June 2013:Professor Emeritus of International University of Japan (present post)

End