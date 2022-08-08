Stanley Electric : humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

Click here to print (opens pdf file)

June 16,2022

Stanley Electric Group's humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Head Office: 2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo; President: Yasuaki Kaizumi) and its group companies (hereinafter referred to as "the Group") express our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

In order to support the people who have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the Group has decided to provide employment opportunities and to partially cover housing costs (equivalent to 100,000 euros per year) at its consolidated subsidiary in Hungary, Stanley Electric Hungary Kft. As a result, we have offered employment to evacuees from Ukraine seeking work. Since May 2022, the Ukrainians have been working at our plant in Hungary, with the assembly of automotive lighting components, along with other Ukrainian-speaking employees.

In addition, the Group is also making donations to the people of Ukraine through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other organizations.

We sincerely hope that this situation will be brought to an end as soon as possible and that many people will be able to return to their safe and normal lives with peace of mind.

< Provision of employment >

Recipient

Location

Main businesses : Stanley Electric Hungary Kft. : 3200 Gyongyos, Gabor Denes ut 1, Hungary : Manufacture and sale of automotive lighting and electronic equipment products

