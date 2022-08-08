Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6923   JP3399400005

STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

(6923)

(6923)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
2422.00 JPY   +0.50%
02:24aSTANLEY ELECTRIC : humanitarian aid to support Ukraine
PU
06/16STANLEY ELECTRIC : humanitarian aid to support Ukraine
PU
03/30STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Stanley Electric : humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

08/08/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Click here to print (opens pdf file)

Stanley Electric Group- News Release

June 16,2022

Stanley Electric Group's humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd

　Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Head Office: 2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo; President: Yasuaki Kaizumi) and its group companies (hereinafter referred to as "the Group") express our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the victims of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

　In order to support the people who have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the Group has decided to provide employment opportunities and to partially cover housing costs (equivalent to 100,000 euros per year) at its consolidated subsidiary in Hungary, Stanley Electric Hungary Kft. As a result, we have offered employment to evacuees from Ukraine seeking work. Since May 2022, the Ukrainians have been working at our plant in Hungary, with the assembly of automotive lighting components, along with other Ukrainian-speaking employees.
　In addition, the Group is also making donations to the people of Ukraine through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other organizations.

　We sincerely hope that this situation will be brought to an end as soon as possible and that many people will be able to return to their safe and normal lives with peace of mind.

< Provision of employment >

Recipient
Location
Main businesses

: Stanley Electric Hungary Kft.

: 3200 Gyongyos, Gabor Denes ut 1, Hungary

: Manufacture and sale of automotive lighting and electronic equipment products

End of announcement


≪Inquiries regarding this news release≫

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Corporate Planning Division, IR Section

2-9-13 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-8636

E-Mail: STANLEY.IR@stanley.co.jp

Disclaimer

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
