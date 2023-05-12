|
Stanley Motta : SML) Unaudited Financial Statements for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Disclaimer
Stanley Motta Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 18:26:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about STANLEY MOTTA LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
505 M
3,25 M
3,25 M
|Net income 2022
|
849 M
5,46 M
5,46 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
841 M
5,41 M
5,41 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,73x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
3 827 M
25,1 M
24,6 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|10,5x
|EV / Sales 2022
|9,62x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
|
|Chart STANLEY MOTTA LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution