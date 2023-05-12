Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Stanley Motta Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SML   JME201800179

STANLEY MOTTA LIMITED

(SML)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-10
5.050 JMD   +2.02%
02:27pStanley Motta : SML) Unaudited Financial Statements for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/01Stanley Motta : SML) Annual Report 2022
PU
04/26Stanley Motta : SML) AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 December 2022
PU
Stanley Motta : SML) Unaudited Financial Statements for First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

05/12/2023 | 02:27pm EDT
Stanley Motta Limited has released its first quarter financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023. The report can be viewed via the following link.

STANLEY MOTTA LIMITED - SML - UNAUDITED Financial Statements For First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Disclaimer

Stanley Motta Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 18:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 505 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
Net income 2022 849 M 5,46 M 5,46 M
Net Debt 2022 841 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 827 M 25,1 M 24,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Melanie M. Subratie Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sandra Alicia Carol Glasgow Independent Non-Executive Director
Minna Israel Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia Sutherland Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Scott Non-Executive Director
